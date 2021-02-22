This Is the Worst Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

Even with 2020 behind us, people still need content to help them escape their daily lives.

Science fiction presents viewers with alternate realities. Whether machines have enslaved humanity or the world is on the edge of environmental collapse, sci-fi still offers a chance to imagine that things are different. Viewers have an opportunity to see themselves outside of time, locked in a struggle of good versus evil or surviving against all odds in a universe beyond comprehension. Here are the best supernatural TV series now available to stream.

However, just like every other genre, sci-fi has its fair share of films that don’t quite hit the mark. For every space opera, there’s a space community theatre, and just because an intelligence is artificial doesn’t mean it’s all that smart. Some special effects aren’t very special, and some spoofs hit a little too close to home.

To help viewers at home avoid losing any of their free time to cinematic black holes, anti-matter poisoning or poor casting, 24/7 Tempo has put together a list of the 15 worst sci-fi movies ever made, and then used that group to pick the worst.



To determine the worst sci-fi movie of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes. We created an index based on the average critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes, the average audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes and the average user rating from IMDb. We only considered feature films with at least 5,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews, 10 Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews and 10,000 IMDb user reviews. All data is for the most recent period available. Data was collected in February 2021.

“Disaster Movie,” a sci-fi comedy, was made in 2008. Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer directed it. It starred Carmen Electra, Vanessa Lachey, Nicole Parker and Matt Lanter. Its box office gross was a tiny $14.2 million.

Though it wasn’t the only spoof picture to make the list, “Disaster Movie” stands alone. It claims to tell the story of a group of friends coping with their regrets as they attempt to stop the apocalypse, but it is more a collection of pop culture references that have been smashed together beyond recognition. The solution itself is ripped directly from an Indiana Jones film, and done so in such a way that it is no more or less strange than everything that came before it.

Critics have considered it one of the worst films ever, remarkable given that it is Kim Kardashian’s film acting debut, if nothing else.

