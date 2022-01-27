Baseball Teams Sending the Most Players to the Hall of Fame

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, David Ortiz became the latest player to be selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Dominican-born Ortiz was the only player to receive more than 75% of the votes from sports media members needed to be elected.

Ortiz played for 20 years for the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox. He was one of the big reasons why the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004, ending their so-called 86-year-old curse. (These teams have gone the longest without a playoff win.)

Ortiz is the 12th member of the Red Sox to be chosen for the Hall of Fame, joining such Red Sox legends as Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski. The Red Sox have one of the higher player totals in the HOF on the list, but there are quite a few teams ahead of them.

To determine the baseball teams with the most members in the Hall of Fame, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Inductees are associated with just one franchise, their primary team. Players, managers, and executives were all considered. Inductees associated with teams that were renamed or relocated were also considered, but Hall of Famers from defunct franchises were not included. Additional data came from Baseball Reference.

While the team with the most players in the Hall of Fame will not come as a shock, you might be surprised at the number of Hall of Famers from other clubs who have been honored. Most of the teams on the list are at least 119 years old, and they have the most Hall of Fame players. Three relatively new franchises have not had a player inducted yet.

Some of these teams began their baseball lives in different cities with different names before moving in the 1950s and 1960s. As the St. Louis Browns and Washington Senators, those franchises were mostly also-rans until they moved and became the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins, respectively. Success soon followed. The Orioles have won three World Series, with Hall of Famers Frank and Brooks Robinson, and the Twins have won two, with HOF outfielder Kirby Puckett.

While some HOF players played their entire career with one team, such as George Brett of the Kansas City Royals, five-time Cy Young winning pitcher Randy Johnson toiled for six teams and chose to enter the Hall of Fame as a member of the Seattle Marlins. (These are professional athletes who have played for the most teams.)

