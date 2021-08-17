2021 NFL Ticket Report: Raiders Tops + Dramatic Rise in Prices Across League

With the pre-season underway, here are prices for NFL tickets on the secondary markets and which teams and games are the highest priced for the 2021 season.

Most Expensive Teams:

As you can see below, based on the average list price on the secondary market, the Las Vegas Raiders are by far the most expensive team for the 2021 season. At $1,652 the Raiders average price is more than double the number two team on the list, the defending Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($718). The Patriots ($694), Cowboys ($603), and Broncos ($553) round out the top five.

Source: TicketIQ

Most Expensive Games:

The Raiders also dominate the top ten games rankings for the 2021, with six of their home games making the list. However, the most expensive game of the year is Tom Brady’s return to New England on October 3rd. The average price for that game is $3,021. Only one other game on the list has an average price of $2,000 or more, and that’s when the Raiders vs Chiefs game in November, which has an average of $2,333. Two Buccaneers home games (9.9 vs Dallas and 11/21 vs Buffalo) also make the list. The only other team hosting a game in the top ten is Kansas City, when they play Dallas on 11/21.

Source: TicketIQ

Secondary Price Trends:

Overall, with an average price of $457 NFL tickets for the 2021 season are 84% higher than the 2019. That number has been going up pretty steadily since 2012 when the average price across the league was $190, but after a 2020 season with limited fans, on no fans at all, demand is at a record high. Since 2012, NFL ticket prices on the secondary market are up 141%. Over that same period ticket quantity on the secondary market has also dropped significantly. Since 2012, the total number of tickets available on the secondary market has gone from 1.9 million down to 1.2 million, a drop of 37%.

Source: TicketIQ

Biggest Year Over Year Price Changes

As you might expect, in terms of teams that have seen the biggest price jump since 2019, the Raiders top the list with a 572% increase in secondary market prices with their move to Vegas. The Buccaneers coming off of a Super Bowl title are number two on the list with a 237% increase. The Bengals (+192%), Cardinals (+187%), and Dolphins (+167%) round out the top 5. The 2019 Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are 8th on the list (+159%).

Source: TicketIQ

The TicketIQ NFL blog is updated regularly.

The TicketIQ NFL page includes real-time data on any team.