Most Popular Baseball Teams According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Alex Gombash / iStock via Getty Images

When you think about baseball as America’s favorite pastime, it begs the question of who loves baseball the most. With the rise of social media, sports aren’t getting the attention they used to. In the case of baseball, it faces threats as games have gotten longer, leading to a bored audience. According to the Houston Chronicle, 55% percent of people say they are interested in baseball. This is compared to more than 65% interest in football.

Regarding which generations love baseball the most, baby boomers sit firmly in the middle. According to the same Houston Chronicle study, only 51% of baby boomers are still interested in baseball. With this number in mind, it’s interesting to take a look and see which baseball teams are most favored by boomers.

Thankfully, YouGov can give us a great ranking detailing the teams boomers favor most in descending order.

12. Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox will likely never enjoy the same level of attention as the Yankees and that’s okay. However, Chicago is more than large enough to be home to two baseball teams. The Chicago White Sox have plenty of claim to fame in the Windy City with the likes of Minnie Minoso, Frank Thomas, and Carlton Fisk.

South side residents, boomers included, have a very different view of baseball compared to Cubs fans. The cross-town rivalry between the two teams would have also been a way to draw boomers into the stadium and watch their favorite teams play. Earning a 91% YouGov score, the underdog mentality of the White Sox compared to the Cubs has always been a source of boomer pride.

11. Los Angeles Dodgers

A West Coast powerhouse, the Los Angeles Dodgers are right up there with the Yankees as one of the best-known baseball teams. There is no question that boomers on the West Coast grew up watching this team as young children and contributed to the 91% YouGov score.

Watching incredible pitchers like Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale would have been enough to earn dedicated fans many times over. Having a deep rivalry with the Yankees certainly didn’t hurt either. Last but not least, Dodgers stadium is a memorable place boomers would have enjoyed in their youth.

10. San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have given the West Coast so many great memories that it’s not at all surprising to see them as a boomer favorite. The team’s 92% YouGov score is in no doubt based on memories of the team’s 1962 and 1971 World Series titles.

This streak of success earned the team plenty of fans for life. Of course, fans also came out to see Willie Mays play, one of the greatest ball players of all time. As a bonus, you have World Series titles in 2010 and 2014 which reignited boomer fans’ love for the home team.

9. Philadelphia Phillies

Like rival New York teams, the Philadelphia Phillies are home to a proud boomer fanbase. The 1960s area, in particular, with the “Whiz Kids” on the field gave Phillies boomer fans something to cheer about every game.

The 1980s World Series only grew the love boomers have for the Phillies and if you know anything about Philadelphia, it’s a town that takes sports very, very seriously. Plus, going to games at Veterans Stadium is always a good time. The Phillies have done right by their town to earn a 92% YouGov score.

8. St. Louis Cardinals

While the St. Louis Cardinals might be based in a smaller midwest area, it hasn’t stopped the team from finding success. There is a rich history with this team dating back to the 1880s. Winning a World Series in 1964 first endeared the team to the boomer crowd.

Of course, having Stan Musial on your team until 1963 made it easy to cheer for this lovable midwest city. Earning a 93% YouGov score, the Cardinals boomer fans are reliable and faithful to the team no matter the score.

7. Baltimore Orioles

For many baby boomers, the Baltimore Orioles provided many great memories. The late 1960s were a special time for the team with a World Series title in both 1966 and 1970. The Orioles fanbase, better known as “The Flock” caters to those who grew up around the city of Baltimore.

Truly special players like Cal Ripken Jr. and Brooks Robinson have had the joy of wearing the Orioles uniform. While the Orioles never enjoyed national popularity like the Yankees or Cubs, a 94% YouGov score is hard to ignore.

6. New York Mets

The cross-town rivalry of the New York Mets and Yankees notwithstanding, this is a team that boomers love. The Mets had a moment in the mid-1960s, which was a time when many boomers started to enjoy baseball. As the team won the World Series in 1969, it grew significantly thanks to the “Amazin’ Mets” era.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt the Mets that Shea Stadium was a place that had an electric atmosphere with every game. With a YouGov score of 94%, there is plenty of proof that Mets fans from the boomer generation will follow the team through all of its highs and lows.

5. Chicago Cubs

Among the most beloved sports teams in the U.S., the Chicago Cubs hold a special place for many generations, boomers included. For over 107 years, the Chicago Cubs were known as the “loveable losers” due to their championship losing streak, the worst of any sports team.

One of the best memories of the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 are the videos kids posted of their parents celebrating. So many boomers broke down with tears of happiness after their beloved Chicago Cubs finally won it all. It’s hardly any surprise the Cubs earned a 94% score on YouGov as they remain one of the most enjoyable stadium experiences in all of sports.

4. Houston Astros

There is little surprise that boomers love the Houston Astros, as the team gained plenty of baseball notoriety in the 1960s and 1970s, just as many boomers were finding a love for the game. Imagine the number of memories that exist for residents of Houston and the surrounding areas who grew up at the ballpark.

If you think of the Houston Astros, one big name comes to mind. Nolan Ryan helped put the Astros on the map. Of course, Nolan Ryan more than any other Houston athlete will go down in history with his 7,714 strikeouts, more than any other pitcher. Unsurprisingly, Ryan is undoubtedly a larger contributor to the Astros’ 94% YouGov score.

3. Atlanta Braves

Arriving in Atlanta in 1966, the Atlanta Braves have been a staple of the Southeast ever since. While the Yankees appealed to baby boomers in the Northeast, it was the Braves that gave those living in the South something to cheer about.

Throughout the 1990s, from 1991 to 2005, the Atlanta Braves won 15 straight division titles, which earned them a 95% YouGov score. Of course, who can forget Hank Aaron as one of the most famous Brave players as he chased Babe Ruth’s home run record.

2. New York Yankees

What the Red Sox are to Boston is what the Yankees are to New York. Earning a 96% favorability score for boomers on YouGov, the Yankees are as historic as the game of baseball itself. Some of the biggest names in the history of the game have come through Yankee Stadium.

Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, and Derek Jeter are just some of the big names who have worn Yankee pinstripes. On top of everything else, the New York Yankees have won over 15 World Series titles. Unless you’re from Boston, many boomers first learned of baseball through the popularity of the Yankees.

1. Boston Red Sox

As one of the most recognized and prominent baseball teams in America, it should come as no surprise boomers love the Boston Red Sox the most. With nine World Series titles and 14 American League pennants, there has been a lot for boomers to cheer about. This is especially true in the 21st century, with the Red Sox bringing home titles in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018.

It’s these victories that give the Red Sox a 98% favorability ranking on YouGov and the fans who call themselves “Red Sox Nation” because of the player’s colorful red socks. Boston is no doubt a town full of die-hard fans who love Fenway Park with all of their might.

