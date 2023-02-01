How the Super Bowl Ticket Market Has Changed Since Last Visit to Arizona

With Super Bowl 57 returning to Arizona, here is a look at the latest on ticket prices and trends, and how that has changed since the last time the game was played in Arizona in 2015.

First, let’s start with the picture for LVII.

How Much Are Super Bowl 57 Tickets?

Currently, the average list price on the secondary market is $9,899, making it the third-most expensive Super Bowl we’ve ever tracked two days after the Conference Championship games. The only Super Bowls that had a higher average list price two days after the Conference Championship games were the 2021 reduced capacity game in Tampa, and last year’s game in Los Angeles.

The least expensive tickets for the game are $5,975, which is the second-most expensive we’ve ever tracked at this point in time. Only the 2021 Super Bowl, with reduced capacity, had a higher get-in price.

Ticket prices for Super Bowl 57 go as high as $39,675 for lower-level seats at midfield, and, there are just over *2,550 tickets available on the secondary market.

Super Bowl Is Back in AZ: What’s changed

2023 marks the return of the Super Bowl to Arizona, where the era of cheap tickets ended in 2015 with a market blow up that led to the NFL taking a much more active role in setting and managing prices. For a refresher on what happened, revisit The Daily Beast article I wrote amidst the short-selling of tickets that blew up the market leaving thousands of fans stranded in the desert with no tickets, and many brokers underwater.

Higher Prices:

Between 2010 and 2015, the get-in price for the Super Bowl averaged $2,281, but since 2016 that number has ballooned to*$5,212, which makes any kind of short-selling by brokers virtually impossible.

Less Quantity:

With less speculative selling, there are also less tickets available in the market now. Between 2010 and 2015 the average number of tickets listed on the secondary market was 5,564, but between 2016 and 2022 that average dipped to just 2,208. With a get-in price above $5,700 and just over 2,700 tickets available, 2023 is no different.

When to Buy:

Another major change to the Super Bowl ticket market is when it’s the best time to purchase tickets. Before 2016, the best time to buy was always in the final few days leading up to the game. Since then, the best time to purchase tickets, especially at the get-in price level, has been towards the end of the first week following conference championship games.

Source: TiqIQ