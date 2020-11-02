With Reduced Capacity, Super Bowl ticket prices on the secondary market could start at over $10K

By TicketIQ

In 2020 so far NFL tickets prices on the secondary market are 53% higher than in 2019. If the Super Bowl ticket market experiences the same sort of trends that could push the cheapest ticket to $10,102, nearly $3,500 more than last year’s get-in price for Super Bowl LIV, and the most expensive get-in price we’ve tracked for the big game.

With an increase of 53%, the average list price would jump to $12,858 and easily be the most expensive Super Bowl since 2010. The most expensive we’ve tracked so far was the 2015 game, which had an average list price of $9,723.

Here are infographics showing has these prices would compare with each Super Bowl since 2010:

