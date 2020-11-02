Media

With Reduced Capacity, Super Bowl ticket prices on the secondary market could start at over $10K

24/7 Wall St. Staff
November 2, 2020 7:10 am
Last Updated: November 2, 2020 12:48 pm

By TicketIQ

In 2020 so far NFL tickets prices on the secondary market are 53% higher than in 2019. If the Super Bowl ticket market experiences the same sort of trends that could push the cheapest ticket to $10,102, nearly $3,500 more than last year’s get-in price for Super Bowl LIV, and the most expensive get-in price we’ve tracked for the big game.

With an increase of 53%, the average list price would jump to $12,858 and easily be the most expensive Super Bowl since 2010. The most expensive we’ve tracked so far was the 2015 game, which had an average list price of $9,723.

Here are infographics showing has these prices would compare with each Super Bowl since 2010:

TicketIQ Blog post with and historical ticket data and trends.
Read more: Media, Sports

Editors' Picks

Can AMC Dilute Shareholders Enough to Stay Viable?

Investors Like Nielsen's Q3 Results and the Sale of More Than Half the Company

These Are All 74 Of Sean Connery's Movies