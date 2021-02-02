Super Bowl LV Ticket Prices Are Down 49% Over The Last Week

Here is an updated look at secondary market ticket prices and trends for Super Bowl LV.

Currently, secondary market ticket prices range from $5,936 to $49,961. That get-in price (cheapest ticket) is now the third most expensive since 2010, behind only the 2015 and 2020 games. In 2015 the get-in was $8,764 on Super Bowl Sunday, and last year it was $6,603.

Prices have seen a steady decline after they rose 20% during the NFC Championship game. Currently, the $5,936 get-in has fallen 49% from when prices peaked at $11,638. Another contributing factor to the recent drop in price is that ticket quantity continues to rise. There are now just under 2,600 tickets available on the secondary market, which is up 465% since Championship Sunday.





