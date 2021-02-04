Super Bowl LV Ticket Prices Begin To Tick Back Up As Quantity Falls

Here is an updated look at secondary market ticket prices and trends for Super Bowl LV.

Currently, secondary market ticket prices range from $6,224 to $28,113. That get-in price (cheapest ticket) is now the third most expensive since 2010, behind only the 2015 and 2020 games. In 2015 the get-in was $8,764 on Super Bowl Sunday, and last year it was $6,603.

After the get-in price dropped we’ve seen a slight uptick over the last three day as quantity has gone down. Overall, the $6,224 get-in has fallen 47% from when prices peaked at $11,638. Quantity is down 57% this week and there are now just over 1,100 tickets available on the secondary market.

One other trend we’re seeing is that while lower priced tickets are slowing trending back up, the higher priced tickets are trending in the opposite direction. The most expensive listing is now $28,113, which is down 44% from the $49,961 price tag earlier in the week.

