These Cities Have Been the Site of the Most Movies Sean Gallup / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Filming movies outside Hollywood has become the norm, whether for tax reasons or dramatic effect. There was a time when movies were only shot on Hollywood back lots or inside giant London studios, but those days are long behind us. Instead, both Hollywood and Bollywood have found advantages in shooting movies worldwide, and it pays off on the big screen as moviegoers love these incredible locations listed in no particular order.

12. London, England

Stephen Bridger / Shutterstock.com

Notable films: Harry Potter franchise, James Bond

London’s iconic backgrounds, recognizable streets, and even the red buses make it a fantastic film backdrop for over 100 movies.

11. Niagara Falls, Canada

Orchidpoet / E+ via Getty Images

Notable films: Superman II, Canadian Bacon, Trapped in Paradise

A surprising addition to this list is Niagara Falls, as the world’s most famous waterfall, which has been home to more than 100 films and counting.

10. Chicago, Illinois

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Notable films: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Batman Dark Knight, Transformers: Dark of the Moon

As the third largest city in the US, Chicago is beautiful, with Wrigley Field and the Chicago River having long been prominent movie locations.

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Notable films: Casino, The Hangover, Rain Main

The city of neon lights and gambling has hosted over 90 movies and counting, including some of the best movies in American history.

8. Mumbai, India

Sanjog Mhatre / iStock via Getty Images

Notable films: Slumdog Millionaire, Dhoom, Salaam Bombay!

Mumbai is India’s financial center, and the city has been the setting for many of Bollywood’s most famous feature films.

7. Toronto, Canada

con4tini / Flickr

Notable films: The Shape of Water, Good Will Hunting, Pacific Rim

Toronto’s downtown famously mirrors that of many large American cities, making the difference hard to spot on screen for the films shot here.

6. Vancouver, British Columbia

Aolin Chen / iStock via Getty Images

Notable films: Elf, Deadpool

Shifting movie scenes to Vancouver and its diverse geography has long been a great solution for Hollywood, as the Canadian government offers plenty of tax incentives.

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Notable films: The Town, The Departed, The Social Network

With dozens of movies shot in Boston and counting, one of America’s most iconic cities is an ideal backdrop for the big screen.

4. San Francisco, California

Nirian / E+ via Getty Images

Notable films: Milk, The Rock, Dirty Harry

As locations like the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz are hard to fake, San Francisco has grown in prominence as a location for filming movies over the years.

3. Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

ravi kati / Shutterstock.com

Notable films: Chennai Express, Baahubali, Valimai

No city in India is better prepared for Bollywood than Ramoji Film City. Home to 47 sound stages and permanent sets like railway stations and temples, the city comes alive on the big screen across many films.

2. New York City, New York

Travel Harry / Shutterstock.com

Notable films: Taxi Driver, Ghostbusters, Home Alone 2, Goodfellas

When it comes to American cities famous for being top movie locations, New York City is at the top, with several locations ideal for every type of film genre.

1. Los Angeles/Hollywood, California

TMP - An Instant of Time / Shutterstock.com

Notable films: Clueless, La La Land, Sunset Boulevard

Unsurprisingly, the world’s best location for filming movies is a combination of Los Angeles and Hollywood. This area has almost everything you need to film any movie you can imagine.