These Cities Have Been the Site of the Most Movies

Filming movies outside Hollywood has become the norm, whether for tax reasons or dramatic effect. There was a time when movies were only shot on Hollywood back lots or inside giant London studios, but those days are long behind us. Instead, both Hollywood and Bollywood have found advantages in shooting movies worldwide, and it pays off on the big screen as moviegoers love these incredible locations listed in no particular order. 

12. London, England

Night cityscape with a colourful, dramatic sky at sunrise or sunset at Trafalgar Square and the National Gallery in central London, UK.
Stephen Bridger / Shutterstock.com
Trafalgar Square has been the site of many London-based movies.
  • Notable films: Harry Potter franchise, James Bond

London’s iconic backgrounds, recognizable streets, and even the red buses make it a fantastic film backdrop for over 100 movies.

11. Niagara Falls, Canada

Orchidpoet / E+ via Getty Images
Niagara Falls is a movie location unlike any other.
  • Notable films: Superman II, Canadian Bacon, Trapped in Paradise

A surprising addition to this list is Niagara Falls, as the world’s most famous waterfall, which has been home to more than 100 films and counting. 

10. Chicago, Illinois

The Chicago River and downtown Chicago skyline USA
f11photo / Shutterstock.com
The Chicago River has been featured in dozens of movies.
  • Notable films: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Batman Dark Knight, Transformers: Dark of the Moon

As the third largest city in the US, Chicago is beautiful, with Wrigley Field and the Chicago River having long been prominent movie locations. 

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada | Aerial view of Las Vegas strip in Nevada
f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
Las Vegas is the ideal location for a variety of movies.
  • Notable films: Casino, The Hangover, Rain Main

The city of neon lights and gambling has hosted over 90 movies and counting, including some of the best movies in American history. 

8. Mumbai, India 

India | Mumbai skyline- Wadala, Sewri, Lalbaug.
Sanjog Mhatre / iStock via Getty Images
Slumdog Millionaire was famously filmed in Mumbai.
  • Notable films: Slumdog Millionaire, Dhoom, Salaam Bombay! 

Mumbai is India’s financial center, and the city has been the setting for many of Bollywood’s most famous feature films. 

7. Toronto, Canada

Toronto+ON+Canada | Toronto, Canada
con4tini / Flickr
Toronto was a surprising location for the film Good Will Hunting.
  • Notable films: The Shape of Water, Good Will Hunting, Pacific Rim

Toronto’s downtown famously mirrors that of many large American cities, making the difference hard to spot on screen for the films shot here. 

6. Vancouver, British Columbia

Aolin Chen / iStock via Getty Images
Vancouver has welcomed filmmaking with lots of tax credits.
  • Notable films: Elf, Deadpool

Shifting movie scenes to Vancouver and its diverse geography has long been a great solution for Hollywood, as the Canadian government offers plenty of tax incentives. 

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts | Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Boston’s historical locations make it ideal for filming different movie genres.
  • Notable films: The Town, The Departed, The Social Network

With dozens of movies shot in Boston and counting, one of America’s most iconic cities is an ideal backdrop for the big screen. 

4. San Francisco, California

Nirian / E+ via Getty Images
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is an outstanding location for films.
  • Notable films: Milk, The Rock, Dirty Harry

As locations like the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz are hard to fake, San Francisco has grown in prominence as a location for filming movies over the years.  

3. Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Ramoji film city. Best tourism place in telangana state. Busy Film shooting place
ravi kati / Shutterstock.com
Ramoji Film City offers lots of different pre-built sets for Bollywood films.
  • Notable films: Chennai Express, Baahubali, Valimai 

No city in India is better prepared for Bollywood than Ramoji Film City. Home to 47 sound stages and permanent sets like railway stations and temples, the city comes alive on the big screen across many films. 

2. New York City, New York

View from Summit observatory over Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City, USA.
Travel Harry / Shutterstock.com
New York City is one of the most prolific locations in filmmaking.
  • Notable films: Taxi Driver, Ghostbusters, Home Alone 2, Goodfellas

When it comes to American cities famous for being top movie locations, New York City is at the top, with several locations ideal for every type of film genre. 

1. Los Angeles/Hollywood, California

Los Angeles, California, USA, June 20, 2022: The Hollywood Sign is an American landmark and cultural icon overlooking Hollywood. Originally the Hollywoodland Sign, it is situated on Mount Lee.
TMP - An Instant of Time / Shutterstock.com
Hollywood and Los Angeles combine as the location for the most movies in history.
  • Notable films: Clueless, La La Land, Sunset Boulevard

Unsurprisingly, the world’s best location for filming movies is a combination of Los Angeles and Hollywood. This area has almost everything you need to film any movie you can imagine. 

 

