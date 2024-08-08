500,000 Movie Lovers All Descend on This Famous Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

There are hundreds of film festivals around the world every year that feature movies, art, and music.

The largest film festivals give awards that can make or break the films that win them.

Looking to visit a film festival and see what all the hype is about and why films feature their awards in their marketing? We’ve got the list of the biggest and most popular film festivals for you. Naturally, some might be easier to attend depending on where you live, but if you want to tour them all, you wouldn’t be the first!

New, veteran, young, amateur, and obscure actors and artists all get their start at film festivals. They have become a hot spot for film buffs, industry executives, and film fans in general. Once a film begins winning awards at one film festival, it’s hard to ignore. But which one is the biggest? Which one is most popular, and why? While the size of a festival and ticket sales doesn’t necessarily mean a festival is any better or more prestigious than others, it does add some credibility to the awards won there and the overall fun of the festival itself.

For this list, we compared the size of each festival based on the number of attendees, since more people means more events, more films, more money, and so on. We also included information about the number of films usually shown at each festival and some details about what to expect if you plan on visiting one day.

#13 Telluride Film Festival (TFF)

David McNew / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Location: Telluride, Colorado, USA

Number of Attendees: 5,000

Number of Films Shown: 55

Notable Films : The Civil War, Brokeback Mountain, Blue Velvet, Anatomy of a Fall, All of Us Strangers, The Pigeon Tunnel, Holdovers, Rivers of Sand, Funny Face

The unique thing about this prestigious but small festival is that it features student films, forgotten classics, silent films, and shorts. It is also known for not releasing its full schedule until the beginning of the event. Many Academy Award Winners come from the Telluride Film Festival. It also honors 3 artists each year with the Silver Medallion. Past winners have been Meryl Streep, Clint Eastwood, Jodie Foster, and Tilda Swinton.

#12 Austin Film Festival (AFF)

SrdjanPav / E+ via Getty Images

Location : Austin, Texas, USA

Number of Attendees : 6,564

Number of Films Shown:

Notable Films : Service Animals, Ghostrunner, Scandalous!, When a Flower Falls, Spaceman, How I Met Your Mother, First We Bombed New Mexico, Atlanta, Pen 15, Broad City, The Artist

The Austin Film Festival is primarily an acclaimed screenplay competition that pushes up-and-coming writers into the limelight. It is known as the “Writer’s Festival.” Its main goal is to support writers and establish their film careers. It was established in 1994.

#11 Pan African Film and TV Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO)

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Location : Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Number of Attendees : 40,000

Number of Films Shown: Variable

Variable Notable Films: Rafiki & Pumzi, Caterpillars/ Makongo, Desrances, Ashkal, Les Hommes Eh! Les Femmes, Moi-Zaphira

The Pan African Film and TV Festival of Ouagadougou accepts films exclusively by African filmmakers. It was founded in 1969 and held every two years, and its goal is to expand African cinema and provide a market for African films. Besides this, it boosts the African economy by hosting non-profit screenings in rural areas, promoting African cinema at other international film festivals, and becoming a cinematic networking event. The African film industry is called Ouagawood. It is the largest and most important film festival on the continent.

#10 Cannes Film Festival

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Location : Cannes, France

Number of Attendees : 84,000

Number of Films Shown: 200

Notable Film Winners: E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial

Part of the “Big Three,” film festivals, the Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It happens in Cannes, France, and is often filled with high-profile red-carpet events, guests dress in couture and is one of the most important venues where film distribution deals are made. The Festival de Cannes dates back to 1946 and is the most publicized cultural event globally.

The goal of the Cannes Film Festival is to reveal, support, and share new and diverse talent in the film industry, to “free film-making from all political influence,” and to unite the world in friendship and cooperation. It is also an ideal venue for high-profile networking.

#9 Venice Film Festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Location : Venice, Italy

Number of Attendees: 114,851

Number of Films Shown: 150

Notable Films : Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Last Year at Marienbad, Happening, Still Life, Vive L’Amour, Forbidden Games, Roshomon, Vagabond

A member of the “Big Five” film festivals, and “Big Three,” the Venice Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world. It was founded in 1932 as part of the Venice Biennale that year. The first festival was only meant to be a showcase and was non-competitive.

#8 Sundance Film Festival

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Location : Park City, Utah, USA

Number of Attendees : 122,000

Number of Films Shown: 100 or Less

Notable Films: Love Lies Bleeding, CODA, 500 Days of Summer, Watcher, Whiplash, Suncoast, John and the Hole, Nine Days, The Big Sick, Call Me by Your Name, Napolean Dynamite, Saw, The Usual Suspects, The Blaire Witch Project

A member of the “Big Five,” film festivals, it was founded by Robert Redford in 1981. The festival was named after Robert Redford’s character the Sundance Kid from his film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Sundance brings in around $300 million to the local economy each year and is the largest independent film festival in the world. It is known for being the “ultimate gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives.” In 2024, 4,410 films were submitted with 92% of them being rejected. It is a highly prestigious festival, and films accepted into the festival are almost guaranteed to score a distribution deal.

#7 Tribeca Film Festival

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Location : New York City, USA

Number of Attendees: 150,000

Number of Films Shown : 1,500

Notable Films: Green Hat, False Positive, Flower, Big Bad Wolves, Good Girl Jane, The Hater, The Half of It, Keep the Change

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2002 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff. It was created to revitalize the economy and culture of Lower Manhattan after the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. At the first festival, Nelson Mandela was the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony. Something unique about the Tribeca is that it broadcasts unique visual art, not only films. For example, it screened the final Friends episode live in 2004 and features video games. L.A. Noir was the first video game to be featured in 2011. It also showcases previous films such as The Godfather in 2017 and Taxi Driver in 2016. It also added an audio storytelling category in 2022.

#6 Deauville American Film Festival

Francois Durand / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Location : Deauville, France

Number of Attendees: 260,000

Number of Films Shown: 100

Notable Films: Welcome to the Dollhouse, Crash, Momento, Living in Oblivian, In the Soup, The Wedding Banquet, Little Odessa, Little Miss Sunshine, A Ghost Story

Something unique about the Deauville America Film Festival is that it exclusively screens films from America. It is also the only festival to screen films 24 hours per day. The festival takes place in early September and attracts an intimate mix of cinephiles and stars. The festival was founded in 1975 with the intention of platforming American films in France. For the first two decades of the festival, there were no awards given, they instead allowed attendees to simply enjoy art without competition. BY 1995, there were 6 prestigious awards given.

Most of the showings are followed by Q&As from the directors and writers to give the audiences a unique experiment of debriefing each film with the creators. This enhances the feeling of comradery that comes with experiencing a film for the first time with a theater full of people.

#5 International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)

mihaiulia / iStock via Getty Images

Location : Rotterdam, England

Number of Attendees: 283,506

Number of Films Shown : 400

Notable Films: Lady Bird, Het Doet Zo Zeeer, Bangla, Coureur, Four Daughters, Voy! Voy! Voy!, Bangla, God of the Piano

The IFFR is focused primarily on independent and experimental films. It receives submissions from over 100 countries each year. It is known for pushing the boundaries of filmmaking by featuring thought-provoking and diverse films that explore modern and social issues. With its “Bright Future,” section, it launches new filmmakers into the industry. It is one of the biggest festivals for short films, Asian films, and experimental cinema.

Attendees have the opportunity to immerse themselves in cinema every February with the IFFR’s many events such as workshops, networking, masterclasses, panels, and screenings of course. Most films shown are intended for adult audiences and contain mature content that is probably not suitable for young viewers.

#4 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Location : Busan, South Korea

Number of Attendees: 300,000

Number of Films Shown : 300

Notable Films : Ballerina, Ransomed, House of Hummingbird, Women From Rote Island, Set Me Free, Nirvana Inn, A Lonely Island In The Distant Sea, 10 Minutes, Walnut Tree, Peppermint Candy

The Busan International Film Festival was founded in 1996 and is the largest film event in Asia. It aims to promote cultural exchange and offer a unique and diverse cinematic experience. It is one of the largest film events in the world. BIFF features Korean films, emerging filmmakers, and independent films, and is the home of the Asian Film Market. Through its Next Master’s Program, BIFF supports promising young directors through mentorship and training. BIFF is one of the main drivers for the Korean film industry.

#3 South By Southwest (SXSW)

via Wikimedia Commons

Location : Austin, Texas, USA

Number of Attendees : 345,066

Number of Films Shown: 118

Notable Films : Everything Everywhere All at Once, What We Leave Behind, A Quiet Place, Baby Driver, The Cabin In The Woods, The Disaster Artist, Knocked Up, Tower

SXSW was founded in 1987 and takes place in Austin, Texas each year. In its first season, only 700 people attended the festival, and it was exclusively a music festival. By 1994, film and multimedia categories conferences joined the festival. The conference takes place in March each year. Today, that number has grown to over 300,000. The goal of the festival is to celebrate “the convergence of the interactive, film, & television, and music industries.” The economic impact of the festival brings more than $400 million to the city.

Besides premiering films, SXSW also premiers things like social media platforms — Twitter and Foursquare were both launched there, and it is where bands can gain fame. Some of these musicians include John Mayer, Janelle Monae, The White Stripes, and Hanson among many others.

#2 Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale)

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Location : Berlin, Germany

Number of Attendees: 447,900

Number of Films Shown : 200

Notable Films: The Grand Budapest Hotel, On Body and Soul, In This World, Spirited Away, Sense and Sensibility, Rain Man, The Canterbury Tales, La Notte

One of the “Big Three,” and “Big Five,” film festivals, Berlinale is known for being the largest public film festival in the world. It spans 11 days in February and is important for the film trading forum. Berlinale features a diverse selection of films ranging from artistic experiments to documentaries to feature films. It is meant to challenge audiences’ biases and help them see new perspectives.

Berlinale supports emerging filmmakers with its Berlinale Co-Production Market, where it offers “targeted matchmaking and international networking for selected projects, producers, and financiers.” It is also the platform for the European Film Market, one of the most important in the world, and offers large workshops and networking opportunities through its Berlinale Talents program.

The Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) is sponsored by Uber, Armani, 2DF, Campari, Mastercard, Potsdamer Platz, and RBB Media.

#1 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Location : Toronto, Canada

Number of Attendees: 500,000

Number of Films Shown: 300

Notable Films : Slumdog Millionaire, Green Book, A Clockwork Orange, The Godfather, Gone With the Wind, Pan’s Labrinth, Singin’ in the Rain, Jaws, Citizen Kane

One of the “Big Three,” and “Big Five,” film festivals, the Toronto Film Festival was founded in 1976. It is meant to showcase diverse films from around the world, and features established filmmakers as well as up-and-coming filmmakers. TIFF is the largest attended festival in the world and spans a total of 10 days. Besides competing, the festival is where a lot of world premieres happen.

Besides world premieres and other screenings, there is a whole slew of events including galas, showcases, midnight madness, and female filmmaking panels, among others. These programs cater to niche categories, which help festival goers choose which films to view. The Toronto Film Festival nourishes emerging filmmakers with its two programs, TIFF Rising Stars, and the TIFF Filmmaker Lab. These programs help filmmakers start their careers through mentorships, resource sharing, and exposure.

The TIFF is open to the public, with multiple ticketing options. People who attend also have the opportunity to interact with industry professionals, actors, and filmmakers in panels, meetings, and networking. Some screenings are by invitation only, but most are open for the public to view. TIFF also has an online platform for viewers to utilize.

