25 Most Famous Indian Actresses

Many Western audiences are surprised by the gigantic size of India’s film industry. The popularity of its stars absolutely dwarfs all but the most famous Western personalities. But who are the most famous actresses you’ve probably never heard of?

For this list, we found 25 of the most famous Indian actresses. Determining absolute popularity is difficult, however, so we ranked these actresses by their net worth and award wins. We chose the most influential and talented Indian women to ever grace the big screen for our list. With a diverse selection of international, historic, and up-and-coming actresses, here are the 25 most famous Indian Actresses of all time.

All money values have been converted to USD 2024 for convenience.

#25 Shraddha Kapoor

Net Worth: $15 Million

$15 Million Award Wins: 18

18 Award Nominations: 48

48 Acting Credits: 39

39 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 37

Shraddha is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and singer and actress Shivangi Kapoor. She is also the sister of actor Siddhanth Kapoor and cousin of actor Sikandar Kharbanda. Kapoor studied theatre at Boston University before her film debut in 2010. She has starred in teen dramas and musicals such as Aashiqui 2 (2013), Haider (2014), The Villian (2014), and Chhichore (2019). She has three upcoming films set to be released by 2025.

#24 Kangana Ranaut

Net Worth: $15 Million

$15 Million Award Wins: 40

40 Award Nominations: 78

78 Acting Credits: 48

48 Director Credits: 4

4 Producer Credits: 4

4 Acting Status : Active

: Active Age: 37

After attending the Science College in Simla, the Elite School of Modeling, and being a member of the Smita Theatre Group in Delhi, she was spotted at a café in Bombay by filmmaker Anurag Basu in 2006. Since then, she has starred in many successful films such as Queen (2013), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), and Krrish 3 (2013). She continues her filmmaking and acting career today with seven upcoming productions set to be released in the next two years.

#23 Sonam Kapoor

Net Worth: $15 Million

$15 Million Award Wins: 29

29 Award Nominations : 49

: 49 Acting Credits: 26

26 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 38

Sonam Kapoor is a family member of the Kapoor Film Dynasty. Some of her relatives include filmmaker Booney Kapoor (uncle), actor Sanjay Kapoor (father), and most famously of all, Sridevi (aunt). After graduating with a degree in Political Science and Economics from Bombay University, Kapoor broke into the industry by chasing her writing and directing interests by assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a few of his productions. Her debut film was Saawariya where she won the “Stardust Superstar of Tomorrow” award for her outstanding performance.

Things really picked up for her in 2010, and she is quickly cementing her place in Bollywood fame in her own right. Her most successful films have been Neerja (2016), Raanjhanaa (2013), Sanju (2018), and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

#22 Anushka Shetty

Net Worth: $16 Million

$16 Million Award Wins: 12

12 Award Credits : 19

: 19 Acting Credits : 58

: 58 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 42

Best known for her trademark smile and successful films such as Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), Bhaagamathie (2018), and Arundhati (2009), this up-and-coming icon has already greatly influenced the Indian Film Industry.

She was a yoga instructor trained under the famous guru Bharat Thakur before starting her acting career in 2004 in the film Run. She is a fluent speaker of Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

#21 Bhanumathi Ramakrishna

Net Worth: $22 Million

$22 Million Award Wins : 17

: 17 Acting Credits: 100

100 Director Credits : 15

: 15 Acting Status: Deceased

Deceased Age: 80 at time of death

Bhanumathi Ramakrishna (1925–2005) is immortalized as one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses. She was awarded the Raghupathy Venkaiah award by the government for her enormous contribution to Telugu cinema in 1985. Besides her successful acting career, she was a writer, philanthropist, music director, film director, social worker, producer, and studio owner. She was best known for her films Poovum Pottum (1968) and Savithri (1941).

#20 Kajol

Net Worth : $22 Million

: $22 Million Award Wins: 39

39 Award Nominations: 55

55 Acting Credits : 54

: 54 Acting Status : Active

: Active Age: 49

Daughter of Film Director, Tanuja, Kajol started her acting career at the age of 17 in Bekhudi (1992). She dropped out of St. Joseph’s Convent School in Panchgani to pursue her acting full-time. With her trademark nearly unibrow eyebrows, she quickly became one of the most popular leading ladies of the 90s. She was the first Indian actor to be invited to open the NYSE.

She first collaborated with Netflix in 2021 appearing in Tribhanga. She created her own production company, Ajay Devgn Films, in 2009, and holds a managerial position and Devgn Entertainment and Software Ltd. She is married to Ajay Devgn and the couple have two children. Some of her most successful films have been Fanaa (2006), My Name is Khan (2010), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham (2001).

#19 Nayanthara

Net Worth : $22 Million

: $22 Million Award Wins : 30

: 30 Award Nominations: 27

27 Acting Credits: 91

91 Producer Credits: 4

4 Acting Status : Active

: Active Age: 39

Born Diana Mariam Kurien, Nayanthara’s acting career started when she was spotted and recruited in 2003 by director Sathyan Anthikkad. Notorious for being cast as the “young love interest,” she has created quite a stir. Police in Chennai pulled down some of her intimately posed posters that created a shock for the conservative region.

She was also involved in a notorious scandal when married actor, Prabhu Deva publicly declared her as his affair partner. This resulted in the actor’s intense and ugly custody battle and subsequent divorce. Nayanthara converted from Jacobite Christian to Hinduism in 2011 where she legally changed her name to her screenname. She is currently married to Vignesh Shivan and the couple has two children together.

Some of her most successful films have been Jawan (2023), Irumugan (2016), Aramm (2017), and Naanum Rowdy Thaan (2015).

#18 Katrina Karif

Net Worth: $25 Million

$25 Million Award Wins: 48

48 Award Nominations: 79

79 Acting Credits: 51

51 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 40

Born in Hong Kong, this Karif was discovered at the age of 14 when she was recruited for modeling in a jewelry commercial in Hawaii. From there, she continued her successful modeling career in London, and then India. She was offered her first film role in the movie Boom (2003) and hasn’t stopped acting since.

To fit in with Hinid culture, she took kathak dancing, where she would practice for seven hours a day, and Hindi. Some of her most successful films that have earned her one of the highest salaries in Bollywood have been Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), and Dhoom 3 (2013).

#17 Meena Kumari

Net Worth: $22.5 Million

$22.5 Million Award Wins: 4

4 Award Nominations: 6

6 Acting Credits: 105

105 Acting Status: Deceased

Deceased Age: 39 at time of death

Meena Kumari earned the nickname, “The Empress of Indian Cinema,” and “The Tragedy Queen,” in the 1950s and 1960s. Her legendary career started at the age of six. She often portrayed the stereotypical “Good Hindu Wife,” and excelled in tragedy dramas. Besides her impressive acting career, she was also an accomplished poet.

Her most-loved films are Kaajal (1965), Parineeta (1953), Pakeezah (1972), and Baiju Bawra (1952). She suffered from alcoholism which tragically claimed her life in 1972.

#16 Madhubla

Net Worth: $30 Million

$30 Million Award Wins: 0

0 Award Nominations: 1

1 Acting Credits: 73

73 Producer Credits: 2

2 Acting Status: Deceased

Deceased Age: 36 at time of death

Even though Madhubla wasn’t decorated with any award wins, she was an extremely influential face in Bollywood since the start of her career at the of eight. After child-acting for five years, she scored her first lead role at the age of 13 in Neel Kamal (1947). Neel Kamal was directed and produced by her mom, Kidar Sharma.

Madhubla was largely known as the “Venus Of the Indian Screen,” referencing her goddess-like beauty and acting talents, and at times known as “Box Office Poison.” Her career helped support her large family, and many see her father as a figure who influenced her to make unfortunately poor choices in her career. She eventually was able to prove herself as not just a pretty face, but an extremely talented and serious actor in the final few years of her career. After her last film which is said to be her most legendary performance, Mughal-E-Azam (1960), a heart condition left her bedridden for nine years before claiming her life in 1969.

She was only 36 at the time of her death. She is remembered and loved as a Bollywood legend.

Her best-known films are Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Shirin Farhad (1956), Mahal (1949), and Badal (1951).

#15 Anushka Sharma

Net Worth: $30 Million

$30 Million Award Wins : 33

: 33 Award Nominations: 77

77 Acting Credits: 30

30 Producer Credits: 5

5 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 35

Self-proclaimed Army brat turned model turned actress, Sharma’s first acting role was in the box office success Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) after making a name for herself in the modeling world. She is married to Virat Kohli and they have two children together. She says that Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met (2007) is who inspired her to pursue acting.

Her most successful films so far have been Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), PK (2014), Sultan (2016), and of course, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

#14 Madhuri Dixit

Net Worth: $35 Million

$35 Million Award Wins : 22

: 22 Award Nominations: 49

49 Acting Credits: 88

88 Producer Credits: 2

2 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 56

From her best-known works like Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Devdas (2002), Dedh Ishqiya (2014), and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Dixit has cemented herself in Bollywood as one of the most famous and acclaimed actress and dancers. She began amassing popularity in 1989 where she starred in several films with Anil Kapoor. Dil earned her a Filmfare award and she was unstoppable from there.

She moved to Denver after starring in her most successful film, Devdas (2002) with her husband, where they had two children together. After her acting hiatus, she returned to Bollywood in 2006 and has been working ever since.

#13 Mindy Kaling

Net Worth : $35 Million

: $35 Million Award Wins : 14

: 14 Award Nominations: 40

40 Acting Credits: 42

42 Producer Credits: 13

13 Writer Credits: 14

14 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 44

There are few second-generation Indian American actresses who have done more for Indian representation in Hollywood than Vera Mindy Chokalingam (stage name Mindy Kaling). Her successful acting, screenwriting, producing, and comedic career started at Dartmouth College where she earned a BA in theatre. She then co-wrote and produced a play, Matt & Ben (2002), which won best overall production in the New York International Fringe Festival and then ran for two years off-Broadway.

She was recruited for the American version of The Office where she acted, produced, and even directed some episodes. From there, she developed The Mindy Project where she starred and produced. The films she’s most known for are Inside Out (2015), Late Night (2019), and Wreck-it Ralph (2012).

#12 Sridevi

Net Worth : $36 Million

: $36 Million Award Win s: 28

s: 28 Award Nominations : 24

: 24 Acting Credits: 283

283 Producer Credits: 2

2 Acting Status: Deceased

Deceased Age: 54 at time of death

Sridevi was the highest-paid actress from 1985 to 1992 and then again from 1993 to 1996. She was fierce rivals with Jaya Prada, but ended up having a warm friendship later with her. Sridevi was known for her impeccable slapstick comedic timing, and for the strong-willed heroine roles she often played. She started her career as a child actress in 1967 and her last film, Mom, came out in 2017, shortly before her death in 2018.

She passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub at a hotel where she was attending Jaya Prada’s nephew’s wedding. Her loss has been mourned throughout the Bollywood community and throughout the world. Her most notable works are English Vinglish (2012), Chandni (1989), Mom (2017), and Nagina (1986).

#11 Reka

Net Worth: $40 Million

$40 Million Award Wins: 18

18 Award Nominations: 24

24 Acting Credits: 192

192 Producer Credits: 1

1 Acting status: Acting

Acting Age: 69

The child of famous actors Gemini and Pushpavalli, Bhanurekha (Rekha) is no stranger to the big screen. Her acting career started when she was an infant in Rangula Ratnam (1966) alongside her mother. After moving to Bombay to break into the Hindi-speaking North Indian film industry, she worked hard learning Hindi, dancing, and yoga and went on to be really successful in that industry.

She’s known for playing strong female characters. Some of her most notable works are Koi…Mil Gaya (2003), Umrao Jaan (1981), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996).

#10 Sharmila Tagore

Net Worth: $50 Million

$50 Million Award Wins: 13

13 Award Nominations: 8

8 Acting Credits: 110

110 Producer Credits: 1

1 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 79

Also known as Begum Ayesha Sultana, her fame began in the 1960s. Tagore is most known for her roles in Gulmohar (2023), The World of Apu (1959), Abar Aranye (2003), and Aradhana (1969). She was also a co-producer of the film Tyaag (1977). Beyond being one of Bollywood’s most famous love interests, she had three children when she was married to His Highness Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Nawab of Pataudi.

Some of her other notable achievements were being the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF India in 2005, Chairperson of the Indian Film Censor Board from 2004 to 2011, many Filmfare Awards, and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998.

#9 Jaya Bachchan

Net Worth: $50 Million

$50 Million Award Wins: 20

20 Award Nominations: 18

18 Acting Credits: 57

57 Producer Credits: 2

2 Acting Status: Retired

Retired Age: 75

With an illustrious acting career spanning all the way from 1963 to 2023, some of her most popular films are Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham… (2001), Sholay (1975), and Abhimaan (1973).

When Bachchan was 15, she debuted in a Bengali film called Mahangar. From there, she took Bollywood by storm and received a number of awards proving her much-deserved fame. She is the mother of actor Abhishek Bachchan, wife to Indian megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, and daughter of famous Bengali writer Tarun Bhaduri.

#8 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Net Worth: $55 Million

$55 Million Award Wins: 62

62 Award Nominations: 110

110 Acting Credits: 78

78 Assistant Director Credits: 1

1 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 43

Kareena Kapoor was born into the Kapoor acting dynasty on September 21, 1980. Acting runs back in her family line for generations. Sister to Karisma Kapoor, her film debut started with Refuge (2000) after a well-rounded education from Harvard, The Government Law College in Churchgate, Bombay, and Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting School.

Today, she is considered one of the most sought-after A-list Indian Actresses in Bollywood, with some of her most notable films being 3 Idiots (2009), Jab We Met (2007), Omkara (2006), and Ra.One (2011). She is also an accomplished singer, appearing on six film soundtracks. She has four upcoming projects as well.

#7 Farida Jalal

Net Worth: $58 Million

$58 Million Award Wins: 12

12 Award Nominations: 7

7 Acting Credits: 195

195 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 73

Freida Jalal has an impressive and successful acting career spanning almost 50 years. She has four projects coming up in 2024 and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Her hard work has earned her the title of “Bollywood’s All-Time Favourite Mother”. Some of her most successful works include Aradhana (1969), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Mammo (1994), Shararat (2003-2006), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham… (2001).

With nearly 200 acting credits under her belt, she has appeared in nearly every major Bollywood hit since she started acting in the 1960s.

#6 Deepika Padukone

Net Worth: $60 Million

$60 Million Award Wins: 106

106 Award Nominations: 125

125 Acting Credits: 48

48 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 38

Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, to famous badminton champion, Prakash Padukone, Deepika made her name as an international Indian supermodel and actress.

After modeling in India, she was signed with Maybelline as their International cover girl. This launched her supermodel stardom. She started acting in a Himesh Reshammiya Music Video in 2006 as the lead Dancer. Since then, some of her most notable works have been Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Padmaavat (2018), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Chennai Express (2013). She has three upcoming projects this year including The Intern (2025) and Singham Again (2024).

#5 Alia Bhatt

Net Worth: $68 Million

$68 Million Award Wins: 72

72 Award Nominations: 105

105 Acting Credits: 38

38 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 31

Born on March 15, 1993, Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She is the daughter of famous Indian producer and director, Mahesh Bhatt.

She usually accepts leading roles involving women in challenging circumstances. Her ability to artfully capture the female experience has become her trademark. Some of her most popular films are Highway (2014), Gully Boy (2019), Raazi (2018), and Udta Punjab (2016). She married actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and they have one child together, Raha Kapoor. She has eight upcoming films.

#4 Waheeda Rehman

Net Worth: $71 Million

$71 Million Award Wins: 10

10 Award Nominations: 10

10 Acting Credits: 92

92 Acting Status: Retired

Retired Age: 86

Regarded as one of India’s most accomplished and successful actresses, and known for her trademark intensive brown eyes, Waheeda Rehman was born on February 3, 1938, in Chengalpattu, Madras Presidency, British India. She started her career as a trained dancer in 1955. Her quick rise in stardom led her to star in movies such as C.I.D (1956), Guide (1965), Neel Kamal (1968), Reshma Aur Shera (1971), and Teesri Kasam (1966). She worked with famous director Dev Anand for a notable seven films.

Her career slowed down a bit after marrying co-star Kamaljit in 1964 and she became a successful entrepreneur with her own line of breakfast cereal. She appeared in supporting roles in 24 films from 1976 to 1994, and then nine more films after her husband’s death in 2000.

#3 Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Net Worth: $80 Million

$80 Million Award Wins: 90

90 Award Nominations: 102

102 Acting Credits: 85

85 Producer Credits: 19

19 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 41

A household name around the world, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is considered one of the most Influential Indian Actresses of all time. She was born in Jamshedpur, Bihar, India. Some of the hats (or crowns) she has worn over the years are software engineer, criminal psychologist, social welfare philanthropist, Miss India (2002) and Miss World (2002), actress, video game voice actor, singer, producer, mother, and content creator, Chopra Jonas seems to be able to do it all.

Some of her most popular Acting Credits include Barfi! (2012), Baywatch (2017), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Agneepath (2012). Already a success in her own right, Chopra married American musician, Nick Jonas, in 2018. They have one child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

#2 Hema Malini

Net Worth: $94 Million

$94 Million Award Wins: 8

8 Award Nominations: 15

15 Acting Credits: 177

177 Producer Credits: 9

9 Director Credits: 5

5 Acting Status: Active

Active Age: 75

Born in 1948 in Jeeyapuram, Tiruchirappalli district, Madras State, India, Malini has earned the title of India’s “Dream Girl.”

Despite an initial reluctance to act in movies, Malini went on to star in some of India’s most impactful films. Among them are Baghban (2003), Sholay (1975), Prem Nagar (1974), and Naseeb (1981).

Besides her illustrious acting, producing, and directing career she also served in the upper house of the Indian Parliament from 2003 to 2009. She continues her career today with appearances in three upcoming TV series, and production credits on two more TV series.

#1 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ash)

Net Worth: $100 Million

$100 Million Award Wins: 52

52 Award Nominations: 82

82 Acting Credits: 50

50 Acting Status: Retired

Retired Age: 50

Born in 1973 in Mangalore, Karnataka, India, Bachchan started modeling at a young age after studying architecture. She then starred in Pepsi and Garden Sari ads and was featured in Vogue. She was crowned Miss India 1994 runner-up. She then won Miss World the same year.

Her acting career took off in 1997 in the Bollywood film, Iruvar. Lovingly known as Ash, she is one of Bollywood’s pre-eminent leading ladies. She starred in Devdas (2002), the most successful film in Bollywood history. The film broke box office records in India and the US and received a special screening at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. She’s been featured on numerous magazine covers all over the world, and was included in TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World Today,” list.

Bachchan has appeared on Oprah, David Letterman, and 60 Minutes, and was even the first Indian female to be immortalized at the world-famous Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in London. The last film she starred in was The Pink Panther 2 (2009).

