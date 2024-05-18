This Country is Buying the Most Black Hawk Helicopters, and It's Not Even Close usnavy / Flickr

The UH-60 Black Hawk, introduced by Sikorsky Aircraft in 1979, is one of the most popular military helicopters worldwide. Serving as a key element of the U.S. Army and numerous other militaries globally, it performs various roles, including search and rescue, reconnaissance, transport, and close-air support. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

One notable variant of the Black Hawk is the SH-60 Seahawk, extensively used by the U.S. Navy. This multi-mission maritime helicopter’s primary roles are anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue missions. Additionally, it engages in anti-surface warfare, surveillance, and logistics. The Seahawk is armed with torpedoes, depth charges, and anti-ship missiles to handle diverse threats.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which countries are buying these military assets. To identify the countries buying the most Black Hawk helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of Black Hawk helicopters on order. We included supplemental information regarding active Black Hawk helicopters in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the Black Hawk helicopter are on order or are currently in service.

Like many helicopters on this list, the Seahawk is an adaptation of the U.S. Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk and has been exported to multiple countries, proving its effectiveness in military operations worldwide.

These helicopters are typically equipped with machine guns and can carry Hellfire anti-tank guided missiles. However, their versatility allows for multiple configurations depending on the mission. Special forces units, for example, have specific armaments tailored to their operational needs. However, countries that are buying these helicopters will have the final say in how they are outfitted. (These are the nations with the largest fleets of military helicopters.)

Here is a look at the countries buying the most Black Hawk Helicopters:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

The Black Hawk helicopter is a critical asset in modern military operations, developed by Sikorsky Aircraft. Since its introduction in the 1970s, it has become renowned for its versatility and reliability across diverse environments. The helicopter’s design and capacity to carry a significant payload make it a backbone of tactical support, enhancing the operational effectiveness of military forces globally.

17. Latvia

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 1

1 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 3

3 Military branches: Latvian Air Force

Latvian Air Force Black Hawk variants: S-70/UH-40M

16. Austria

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 3

3 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 9

9 Military branches: Austrian Air Force

Austrian Air Force Black Hawk variants: S-70A/UH-60M

15. Brazil

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 3

3 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 26

26 Military branches: Brazilian Army, Brazilian Navy, Brazilian Air Force

Brazilian Army, Brazilian Navy, Brazilian Air Force Black Hawk variants: S-70, S-70/UH-60L/M

14. Lithuania

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 6

6 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 0

0 Military branches: Lithuanian Air Force

Lithuanian Air Force Black Hawk variants: S-70/UH-60M

13. Norway

Source: thenationalguard / Flickr

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 6

6 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 0

0 Military branches: Royal Norwegian Air Force

Royal Norwegian Air Force Black Hawk variants: S-70/MH-60R

12. Mexico

Source: thenationalguard / Flickr

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 7

7 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 24

24 Military branches: Mexican Air Force, Mexican Navy

Mexican Air Force, Mexican Navy Black Hawk variants: S-70/MH-60R/UH-60M, S-70/UH-60M

11. Spain

Source: cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 8

8 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 18

18 Military branches: Spanish Naval Aviation

Spanish Naval Aviation Black Hawk variants: S-70/SH-60B/F/MH-60R

10. South Korea

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 12

12 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 139

139 Military branches: Republic of Korea Air Force, Republic of Korea Army, Republic of Korea Navy

Republic of Korea Air Force, Republic of Korea Army, Republic of Korea Navy Black Hawk variants: S-70/HH-60P, S-70/MH-60R/UH-60P, S-70/UH-60L/P

9. Taiwan

Source: 153602026@N06 / Flickr

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 12

12 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 61

61 Military branches: Republic of China Air Force, Republic of China Army, Republic of China Navy

Republic of China Air Force, Republic of China Army, Republic of China Navy Black Hawk variants: S-70/MH-60R, S-70/UH-60M

8. India

Source: njnationalguard / Flickr

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 18

18 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 6

6 Military branches: Indian Navy

Indian Navy Black Hawk variants: S-70/MH-60R

7. Indonesia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 24

24 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 0

0 Military branches: Indonesian Army

Indonesian Army Black Hawk variants: S-70i

6. Japan

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 25

25 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 214

214 Military branches: Japan Air Self-Defence Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, Japan Ground Self-Defence Force

Japan Air Self-Defence Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Black Hawk variants: S-70/SH-60J/K/UH-60J, S-70/UH-60J, S-70/UH-60JA

5. Philippines

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 32

32 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 15

15 Military branches: Philippine Air Force

Philippine Air Force Black Hawk variants: S-70i

4. Australia

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 50

50 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 26

26 Military branches: Royal Australian Army, Royal Australian Navy

Royal Australian Army, Royal Australian Navy Black Hawk variants: S-70/MH-60R, S-70/UH-60M

3. Greece

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 56

56 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 11

11 Military branches: Hellenic Army Aviation, Hellenic Navy

Hellenic Army Aviation, Hellenic Navy Black Hawk variants: S-70/MH-60R, S-70/UH-60

2. Saudi Arabia

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 203

203 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 81

81 Military branches: Royal Saudi Air Force, Saudi Arabian National Guard, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Royal Saudi Navy

Royal Saudi Air Force, Saudi Arabian National Guard, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Royal Saudi Navy Black Hawk variants: S-70/HH/UH-60M, S-70/i/UH-60L/M, S-70/MH-60R

1. United States

Black Hawk helicopters on order: 455

455 Active Black Hawk helicopters: 2,853

2,853 Military branches: United States Air Force, United States Army, United States Navy

United States Air Force, United States Army, United States Navy Black Hawk variants: S-70/EH/UH-60A/L, S-70/EH/HH/MH/UH-60, S-70/HH-60G/U/W/MH-60G

Smart Investors Are Quietly Loading Up on These “Dividend Legends” If you want your portfolio to pay you cash like clockwork, it’s time to stop blindly following conventional wisdom like relying on Dividend Aristocrats. There’s a better option, and we want to show you. We’re offering a brand-new report on 2 stocks we believe offer the rare combination of a high dividend yield and significant stock appreciation upside. If you’re tired of feeling one step behind in this market, this free report is a must-read for you. Click here to download your FREE copy of “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” and start improving your portfolio today.