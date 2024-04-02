These Countries Have the Most Apache Attack Helicopters

The Apache attack helicopter, also known as the AH-64 Apache, is the pinnacle of modern military aviation in all its variants. It was originally introduced in 1986, despite having its first flight as early as 1975. While this attack helicopter is a few decades old, it has proven effective in numerous combat scenarios adding to its storied service record. As a result, countries around the world have added Apache attack helicopters to their military forces in unmatched numbers. ( These countries have the most Black Hawk helicopters. )

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which countries have the most of these Apache helicopters. To identify the countries with the most AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of AH-64s currently in service. We included supplemental information regarding active AH-64s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the AH-64 are on order or are currently in service.

What makes these helicopters especially popular and iconic is that they typically serve one role on any given military force and that is combat. The AH-64 is outfitted with a 30mm Hughes cannon standard in a traversing chin-mounted position. It can be equipped with a series of missiles including anti-tank hellfire missiles, air-to-air Sidewinder missiles, or Singer anti-air missiles.

Apache AH-64 attack helicopters can reach top speeds of 183 mph and have an operational range of 298 miles with a maximum ceiling of roughly 21,000 feet.

These iconic helicopters have seen service across all around the world and with as many countries that currently employ them, the Apache will continue to be the preeminent attack helicopter. (These are the gunship helicopters of the modern era.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most Apache attack helicopters: