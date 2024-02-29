These Countries Have the Most Black Hawk Helicopters

The Black Hawk helicopter is one of the most widely used military helicopters in service today. The fact that militaries around the world constantly deploy this helicopter speak volumes to its reliability and effectiveness in the field. As of 2024, more than 30 nations utilize Black Hawk helicopters for a variety of military objectives, including as a transport, trainer or combat helicopter. (These are the future military helicopters of the world. )

Introduced to military service in 1979, the Black Hawk helicopter came from the Sikorsky S-70 project that originally began in the 1960s. These helicopters are flown by a crew of two and can carry up to 11 personnel.

The twin turboshaft engines on the Black Hawk allow for standard models to reach speeds over 180 mph, while other upgraded models can hit speeds over 220 mph. The combat radius for these attack helicopters is roughly 370 miles but they can ferry personnel nearly 1,400 miles.

Depending on the variant of Black Hawk, they can be outfitted with a series of machine guns, rocket pods, and anti-tank missiles. However, other versions are outfitted specifically for transport or MedEvac with minimal armament.

With all these features and functionality, it's no doubt that world militaries are ordering this helicopter more than any other on the whole.

To identify the countries buying the most Black Hawk helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of Black Hawk helicopters on order. We included supplemental information regarding active Black Hawk helicopters in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the Black Hawk helicopter are on order or are currently in service.

Here is a look at the countries with the most Black Hawk helicopters: