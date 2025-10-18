50 Years of Evolution That Kept The Apache Helicopter on Top for Global Militaries

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Fifty years after its first flight, the AH-64 Apache remains the go-to attack helicopter for militaries around the world

The Apache entered U.S. Army service in the mid-1980s as a wrecking ball. It quickly established itself in the Gulf War destroying armored formations, and would later go on to support counterinsurgency operations in the Balkans, Afghanistan, and Iraq

This combination of lethal and modular armament explains why the Apache has celebrated a half-century service and still plays prominently in modern military forces

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Fifty years after its first flight, the AH-64 Apache remains the go-to attack helicopter for militaries around the world. Developed in the 1970s by Hughes Helicopters and later produced by McDonnell Douglas and Boeing, the Apache entered U.S. Army service in the mid-1980s as a wrecking ball. It quickly established itself in the Gulf War destroying armored formations and would later go on to support counterinsurgency operations in the Balkans, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The Apache’s storied history, combat record and armament make it one of the world’s most sought-after attack helicopters.

What makes the Apache so iconic is its singular purpose – combat. The airframe is built around a chin-mounted 30 mm M230 chain gun and its wings are capable of carrying a relatively flexible mix of rockets and missiles, although most commonly AGM-114 Hellfire anti-armor missiles and 70 mm Hydra rocket pods. More modern Apaches can also be fitted with mission-specific armament and air-to-air (self-defense) missiles.

In terms of mission profiles, Apaches typically carry out anti-armor strikes, close-air support, suppression, overwatch, and some limited air-defense tasks. This combination of lethal and modular armament explains why the Apache has celebrated a half-century service and still plays prominently in modern military forces.

To identify the countries with the most AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of AH-64s currently in service. We included supplemental information regarding active AH-64s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the AH-64 are on order or are currently in service.

Here is a look at the countries with the most Apache attack helicopters:

Why Are We Covering This?

dvids / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Tracking global AH-64 Apache arsenals sheds some light on which nations are prioritizing affordability and versatility in their air forces, while still maintaining a cutting-edge fleet. The AH-64 is a dedicated attack helicopter with a proven track record. The Apache is a proven workhorse capable of carrying out a wide range of missions, from close-air support to precision ground strikes. Knowing which countries operate the AH-64 helps map out global defense alignments.

19. Australia

Active AH-64 aircraft: 0

0 AH-64 aircraft on order: 29

29 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Royal Australian Army

Royal Australian Army Variant(s): AH-64E

Australia has a total of 327 military aircraft, including 24 fighter aircraft, 62 attack aircraft, and 69 helicopters. It has 57,350 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 32,050. Of these active-duty personnel, 20,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Australia has a defense budget of $55,700,000,000, which ranks #8 in the world. Australia has a total population of 26.77 million and its military ranks #18 out of 145 countries.

18. Morocco

Active AH-64 aircraft: 0

0 AH-64 aircraft on order: 36

36 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Royal Moroccan Air Force

Royal Moroccan Air Force Variant(s): AH-64E

Morocco has a total of 260 military aircraft, including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters. It has 195,800 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 150,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 13,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Morocco has a defense budget of $13,400,000,000, which ranks #27 in the world. Morocco has a total population of 37.39 million and its military ranks #59 out of 145 countries.

17. Poland

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 0

0 AH-64 aircraft on order: 96

96 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Polish Land Forces

Polish Land Forces Variant(s): AH-64E

Poland has a total of 479 military aircraft, including 59 fighter aircraft, 44 attack aircraft, and 216 helicopters. It has 202,100 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 350,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 16,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Poland has a defense budget of $48,700,000,000, which ranks #12 in the world. Poland has a total population of 38.75 million and its military ranks #22 out of 145 countries.

16. Indonesia

Csatria13 / Wikimedia Commons

Active AH-64 aircraft: 8

8 AH-64 aircraft on order:

Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Indonesian Army

Indonesian Army Variant(s): AH-64E

Indonesia has a total of 459 military aircraft, including 41 fighter aircraft, 34 attack aircraft, and 214 helicopters. It has 400,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 400,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 30,100 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Indonesia has a defense budget of $10,600,000,000, which ranks #29 in the world. Indonesia has a total population of 281.56 million and its military ranks #13 out of 145 countries.

15. Japan

Toshi Aoki - JP Spotters / Wikimedia Commons

Active AH-64 aircraft: 12

12 AH-64 aircraft on order:

Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Japan Ground Self-Defence Force

Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Variant(s): AH-64D

Japan has a total of 1,443 military aircraft, including 217 fighter aircraft, 38 attack aircraft, and 596 helicopters. It has 247,150 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 56,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 50,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Japan has a defense budget of $57,000,000,000, which ranks #7 in the world. Japan has a total population of 123.2 million and its military ranks #7 out of 145 countries.

14. Netherlands

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 12

12 AH-64 aircraft on order: 16

16 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Netherlands Defence Helicopter Command

Netherlands Defence Helicopter Command Variant(s): AH-64E

The Netherlands has a total of 120 military aircraft, including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters. It has 41,380 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,765. Of these active-duty personnel, 6,540 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the Netherlands has a defense budget of $27,000,000,000, which ranks #18 in the world. The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million and its military ranks #36 out of 145 countries.

13. Kuwait

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active AH-64 aircraft: 16

16 AH-64 aircraft on order: 8*

8* Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Kuwait Air Force

Kuwait Air Force Variant(s): AH-64D/E

Kuwait has a total of 128 military aircraft, including 43 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters. It has 72,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 24,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 8,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Kuwait has a defense budget of $6,950,000,000, which ranks #41 in the world. Kuwait has a total population of 3.138 million and its military ranks #79 out of 145 countries.

12. Singapore

luhaiwong / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 18

18 AH-64 aircraft on order:

Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Republic of Singapore Air Force

Republic of Singapore Air Force Variant(s): AH-64D

Singapore has a total of 230 military aircraft, including 100 fighter aircraft and 70 helicopters. It has 51,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 252,500. Of these active-duty personnel, 13,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Singapore has a defense budget of $15,000,000,000, which ranks #26 in the world. Singapore has a total population of 6.028 million and its military ranks #29 out of 145 countries.

11. India

Shanze1 / Wikimedia Commons

Active AH-64 aircraft: 22

22 AH-64 aircraft on order: 12

12 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation

Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation Variant(s): AH-64E

India has a total of 2,229 military aircraft, including 513 fighter aircraft, 130 attack aircraft, and 899 helicopters. It has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 1,155,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 310,575 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, India has a defense budget of $75,000,000,000, which ranks #4 in the world. India has a total population of 1.409 billion and its military ranks #4 out of 145 countries.

10. Qatar

usarak / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 24

24 AH-64 aircraft on order: 24

24 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Qatar Emiri Air Force

Qatar Emiri Air Force Variant(s): AH-64E

Qatar has a total of 251 military aircraft, including 102 fighter aircraft, 6 attack aircraft, and 80 helicopters. It has 66,550 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 15,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 2,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Qatar has a defense budget of $9,432,000,000, which ranks #34 in the world. Qatar has a total population of 2.552 million and its military ranks #72 out of 145 countries.

9. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active AH-64 aircraft: 29

29 AH-64 aircraft on order:

Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Hellenic Army Aviation

Hellenic Army Aviation Variant(s): AH-64A/D

Greece has a total of 558 military aircraft, including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters. It has 142,700 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 221,350. Of these active-duty personnel, 42,500 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Greece has a defense budget of $6,500,000,000, which ranks #44 in the world. Greece has a total population of 10.46 million and its military ranks #30 out of 145 countries.

8. Taiwan

brian25_tw / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 29

29 AH-64 aircraft on order:

Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Republic of China Army

Republic of China Army Variant(s): AH-64E

Taiwan has a total of 761 military aircraft, including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters. It has 215,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 2,310,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 35,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Taiwan has a defense budget of $19,740,000,000, which ranks #23 in the world. Taiwan has a total population of 23.60 million and its military ranks #23 out of 145 countries.

7. United Arab Emirates

expertinfantry / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 30

30 AH-64 aircraft on order: 39

39 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: United Arab Emirates Joint Air Command

United Arab Emirates Joint Air Command Variant(s): AH-64D/E

The United Arab Emirates has a total of 551 military aircraft, including 99 fighter aircraft, 16 attack aircraft, and 247 helicopters. It has 65,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 130,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 4,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the United Arab Emirates has a defense budget of $2,212,360,382, which ranks #70 in the world. The United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.03 million and its military ranks #54 out of 145 countries.

6. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active AH-64 aircraft: 34

34 AH-64 aircraft on order: 49

49 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Royal Saudi Land Forces and Saudi Arabian National Guard

Royal Saudi Land Forces and Saudi Arabian National Guard Variant(s): AH-64A/D/E

Saudi Arabia has a total of 917 military aircraft, including 283 fighter aircraft, 81 attack aircraft, and 264 helicopters. It has 257,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force. Of these active-duty personnel, 20,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Saudi Arabia has a defense budget of $74,760,000,000, which ranks #5 in the world. Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.54 million and its military ranks #25 out of 145 countries.

5. South Korea

USAG- Humphreys / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 36

36 AH-64 aircraft on order: 36

36 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Republic of Korea Army

Republic of Korea Army Variant(s): AH-64E

South Korea has a total of 1,592 military aircraft, including 315 fighter aircraft, 98 attack aircraft, and 807 helicopters. It has 600,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 3,100,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 65,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, South Korea has a defense budget of $46,300,000,000, which ranks #14 in the world. South Korea has a total population of 52.08 million and its military ranks #5 out of 145 countries.

4. United Kingdom

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 37

37 AH-64 aircraft on order: 14

14 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Army Air Corps

Army Air Corps Variant(s): AH-64E

The United Kingdom has a total of 631 military aircraft, including 113 fighter aircraft, 31 attack aircraft, and 266 helicopters. It has 184,860 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 924,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 34,790 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the United Kingdom has a defense budget of $71,500,540,000, which ranks #6 in the world. The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million and its military ranks #6 out of 145 countries.

3. Egypt

acornsresortkansas / Flickr

Active AH-64 aircraft: 46

46 AH-64 aircraft on order:

Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Egyptian Air Force

Egyptian Air Force Variant(s): AH-64D

Egypt has a total of 1,093 military aircraft, including 238 fighter aircraft, 90 attack aircraft, and 348 helicopters. It has 440,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 480,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 50,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Egypt has a defense budget of $5,879,500,000, which ranks #46 in the world. Egypt has a total population of 111.25 million and its military ranks #19 out of 145 countries.

2. Israel

Active AH-64 aircraft: 48

48 AH-64 aircraft on order:

Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: Israel Air and Space Force

Israel Air and Space Force Variant(s): AH-64A/D

Israel has a total of 611 military aircraft, including 240 fighter aircraft, 38 attack aircraft, and 147 helicopters. It has 170,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 465,000. Of these active-duty personnel, 89,000 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, Israel has a defense budget of $30,500,000,000, which ranks #17 in the world. Israel has a total population of 9.403 million and its military ranks #15 out of 145 countries.

1. United States

Active AH-64 aircraft: 824

824 AH-64 aircraft on order: 15

15 Military branches employing AH-64 aircraft: United States Army

United States Army Variant(s): AH-64D/E

The United States has a total of 13,043 military aircraft, including 1,790 fighter aircraft, 889 attack aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters. It has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 799,500. Of these active-duty personnel, 701,319 are dedicated Air Force personnel. Also, to afford these aircraft, the United States has a defense budget of $895,000,000,000, which ranks #1 in the world. The United States has a total population of 341.96 million and its military ranks #1 out of 145 countries.