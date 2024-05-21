The Fastest Russian Tanks Ever Built Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

From the infamous T-34 in World War II to the advanced T-14 Armata, Russian tanks have always combined ruggedness, firepower, and speed. Speed has often been a key factor, shaping how these tanks were designed and used. Here 24/7 Wall St. is looking into the history of Russian tanks and checking out some of the fastest models they’ve ever made. (These are the warplanes of the Russian Air Force.)

To identify the fastest Russian tanks ever built, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank according to the caliber of the main gain and then secondary guns. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, year, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded prototypes, projects and tanks with limited production runs.

Russian tanks really started to take shape between the World Wars when the Soviet Union saw how important these armored vehicles were in battle. The T-34, which came out in 1940, became a symbol of Soviet engineering. It was fast, well-armored, and packed a punch, playing a huge role in the Red Army’s success during World War II.

After the Second World War, the focus shifted to making tanks faster and more mobile without losing firepower and protection. The Cold War brought several fast and agile tanks as warfare evolved. This era saw major advancements in tank tech, driven by the need to effectively counter NATO’s forces.

The modern Russian main battle tank, the T-14 Armata, represents the pinnacle of Russian engineering of not just firepower but speed as well. With the ability to move swiftly, the Armata tanks can support infantry more effectively, outflank opponents, and adapt to changing combat situations. Basically, their speed makes them more versatile and lethal, giving them a big edge in modern warfare. (These are all warship and submarine classes in the Russian Navy.)

Here is a look at the fastest Russian tanks ever built:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Russia’s historical and current tank developments reflect its status as a major military power. Russian tanks have not only been pivotal in wars but also a tool of diplomatic influence, shaping Russia’s standing on the world stage through both their physical might and strategic deployment.

30. T-26

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1931

1931 Top speed: 17 mph

17 mph Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun

45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 12,000

12,000 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory

29. KV-1 (Klimenti Voroshilov)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 22 mph

22 mph Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 5219

5219 Manufacturer(s): Kirov Factory

28. IS-2 / JS-2 (Josef Stalin)

Source: David Merrett / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1943

1943 Top speed: 23 mph

23 mph Armament: 122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 2,250

2,250 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

27. IS-3 / JS-3 (Josef Stalin)

Source: Andrew Milligan sumo / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1945

1945 Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 2,311

2,311 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

26. T-38

Source: Stas Kozlovskiy / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 1,300

1,300 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37

25. IS-10 / T-10 (Josef Stalin)

Source: Ferran Cornellà / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1953

1953 Top speed: 26 mph

26 mph Armament: 122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun

122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 8,000

8,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

24. T-27

Source: ChrisO / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1931

1931 Top speed: 26 mph

26 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 3,000

3,000 Manufacturer(s): Bolshevik Works / GAZ

23. PT-76

Source: peer_gynt / Flickr

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1952

1952 Top speed: 27 mph

27 mph Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 12,000

12,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

22. T-60

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 27 mph

27 mph Armament: 20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 6,292

6,292 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ

21. T-62

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1961

1961 Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun

115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun Total units manufactured: 22,750

22,750 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

20. T-70

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1942

1942 Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Armament: 45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 8,226

8,226 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

19. T-54

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1949

1949 Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

18. T-55

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1958

1958 Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

17. T-44

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Armament: 85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 1,823

1,823 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 75

16. T-34

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun

85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun Total units manufactured: 84,070

84,070 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

15. BT-7 (Bystrochodnij Tankov)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1934

1934 Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 4,613

4,613 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

14. T-90

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1995

1995 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges Total units manufactured: 2,055

2,055 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

13. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1982

1982 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers Total units manufactured: 35,000

35,000 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

12. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 26,000

26,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

11. T-72 (Ural)

Source: deyanarobova / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1972

1972 Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 25,000

25,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

10. 2S25 (Sprut-SD)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 2007

2007 Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 70

70 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

9. BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Пользователь / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle

Light infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 200

200 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

8. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1987

1987 Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 1,840

1,840 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

7. T-80 (MBT)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1976

1976 Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 5,500

5,500 Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

6. T-64

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun

125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 13,000

13,000 Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

5. BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Mike1979 Russia / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1990

1990 Top speed: 44 mph

44 mph Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers Total units manufactured: 123

123 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

4. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Нацгвардія України / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 2,150

2,150 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

3. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles

73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

2. T-14 (Armata)

Source: rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 2016

2016 Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 45

45 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

1. T-99 Armata

Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle

Multirole tracked armored vehicle Year introduced: 2013

2013 Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher

125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher Total units manufactured: 40

40 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod