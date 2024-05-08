Every Russian Tank Ever Built

Russian tanks have been highly influential on the battlefield since they rolled onto the scene in the early 20th century. From the battlefields of World War II to the current conflict in Ukraine, Russian tanks are marked by a history of technological innovation and fierce combat in the field. (These are the warplanes of the Russian Air Force.)
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into Russia’s tank arsenal over the years. To identify every Russian-made tank, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank chronologically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, armament, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded prototypes, projects and tanks with limited production runs.
One of the first Russian tanks was the T-34, introduced during World War II. It was known for its armor, mobility, and firepower. This tank would play an important role in key battles like Kursk, often cited as the largest tank battle in history.
In the Cold War era, the T-72 entered service as a mainstay in the Russian arsenal. It was widely exported, and during this time demonstrated Russia’s continued influence in global arms trade. This tank saw action in the Chechen wars and has been a common sight in various conflicts in the Middle East. The T-54 and T-55 were also introduced during the Cold War and became some of the most mass-produced tanks in history.
In modern times, the T-14 Armata represents the next generation of Russian armored might. It stands on the shoulders of giants in terms of its technological evolution and firepower. (These are all warship and submarine classes in the Russian Navy.)
Here is a look at every Russian-made tank ever built:
Why Are We Covering This?
Russia’s historical and current tank developments reflect its status as a major military power. Russian tanks have not only been pivotal in wars but also a tool of diplomatic influence, shaping Russia’s standing on the world stage through both their physical might and strategic deployment.
T-14 (Armata)
- Year introduced: 2016
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 45
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 50 mph
T-99 Armata
- Year introduced: 2013
- Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher
- Total units manufactured: 40
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 50 mph
2S25 (Sprut-SD)
- Year introduced: 2007
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 70
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Year introduced: 2005
- Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 200
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
T-90
- Year introduced: 1995
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 2,055
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 40 mph
BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Year introduced: 1990
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 123
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 44 mph
BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Year introduced: 1987
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 1,840
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Year introduced: 1985
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 2,150
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Year introduced: 1982
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs missile launcher, smoke dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 35,000
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 40 mph
T-80 (MBT)
- Year introduced: 1976
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 5,500
- Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
- Top speed: 43 mph
T-72 (Ural)
- Year introduced: 1972
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Total units manufactured: 25,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 42 mph
BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Year introduced: 1966
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles
- Total units manufactured: 2,000
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Year introduced: 1966
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 26,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 40 mph
T-64
- Year introduced: 1966
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 13,000
- Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
- Top speed: 43 mph
T-62
- Year introduced: 1961
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 22,750
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 28 mph
T-55
- Year introduced: 1958
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 50,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 31 mph
IS-10 / T-10 (Josef Stalin)
- Year introduced: 1953
- Type: Heavy tank
- Armament: 122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 8,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 26 mph
PT-76
- Year introduced: 1952
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 12,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 27 mph
T-54
- Year introduced: 1949
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 50,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 30 mph
IS-3 / JS-3 (Josef Stalin)
- Year introduced: 1945
- Type: Heavy tank
- Armament: 122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
- Total units manufactured: 2,311
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 25 mph
T-44
- Year introduced: 1944
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
- Total units manufactured: 1,823
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 75
- Top speed: 32 mph
IS-2 / JS-2 (Josef Stalin)
- Year introduced: 1943
- Type: Heavy tank
- Armament: 122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
- Total units manufactured: 2,250
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 23 mph
T-70
- Year introduced: 1942
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 8,226
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 28 mph
T-60
- Year introduced: 1941
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 6,292
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ
- Top speed: 27 mph
T-34
- Year introduced: 1940
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 84,070
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 32 mph
KV-1 (Klimenti Voroshilov)
- Year introduced: 1939
- Type: Heavy tank
- Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
- Total units manufactured: 5,219
- Manufacturer(s): Kirov Factory
- Top speed: 22 mph
T-38
- Year introduced: 1937
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 1,300
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37
- Top speed: 25 mph
BT-7 (Bystrochodnij Tankov)
- Year introduced: 1934
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 4,613
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 32 mph
T-27
- Year introduced: 1931
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 3,000
- Manufacturer(s): Bolshevik Works / GAZ
- Top speed: 26 mph
T-26
- Year introduced: 1931
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun
- Total units manufactured: 12,000
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory
- Top speed: 17 mph
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.