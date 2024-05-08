Every Russian Tank Ever Built Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Russian tanks have been highly influential on the battlefield since they rolled onto the scene in the early 20th century. From the battlefields of World War II to the current conflict in Ukraine, Russian tanks are marked by a history of technological innovation and fierce combat in the field. (These are the warplanes of the Russian Air Force.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into Russia’s tank arsenal over the years. To identify every Russian-made tank, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank chronologically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, armament, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded prototypes, projects and tanks with limited production runs.

One of the first Russian tanks was the T-34, introduced during World War II. It was known for its armor, mobility, and firepower. This tank would play an important role in key battles like Kursk, often cited as the largest tank battle in history.

In the Cold War era, the T-72 entered service as a mainstay in the Russian arsenal. It was widely exported, and during this time demonstrated Russia’s continued influence in global arms trade. This tank saw action in the Chechen wars and has been a common sight in various conflicts in the Middle East. The T-54 and T-55 were also introduced during the Cold War and became some of the most mass-produced tanks in history.

In modern times, the T-14 Armata represents the next generation of Russian armored might. It stands on the shoulders of giants in terms of its technological evolution and firepower. (These are all warship and submarine classes in the Russian Navy.)

Here is a look at every Russian-made tank ever built:

Why Are We Covering This?

Russia’s historical and current tank developments reflect its status as a major military power. Russian tanks have not only been pivotal in wars but also a tool of diplomatic influence, shaping Russia’s standing on the world stage through both their physical might and strategic deployment.

T-14 (Armata)

Year introduced: 2016

2016 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 45

45 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 50 mph

T-99 Armata

Year introduced: 2013

2013 Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle

Multirole tracked armored vehicle Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher

125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher Total units manufactured: 40

40 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 50 mph

2S25 (Sprut-SD)

Year introduced: 2007

2007 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 70

70 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 43 mph

BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Year introduced: 2005

2005 Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle

Light infantry fighting vehicle Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 200

200 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 43 mph

T-90

Year introduced: 1995

1995 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 2,055

2,055 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 40 mph

BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Year introduced: 1990

1990 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers Total units manufactured: 123

123 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 44 mph

BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Year introduced: 1987

1987 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 1,840

1,840 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 43 mph

BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 2,150

2,150 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Year introduced: 1982

1982 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs missile launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs missile launcher, smoke dischargers Total units manufactured: 35,000

35,000 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 40 mph

T-80 (MBT)

Year introduced: 1976

1976 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 5,500

5,500 Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ Top speed: 43 mph

T-72 (Ural)

Year introduced: 1972

1972 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 25,000

25,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Year introduced: 1966

1966 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles

73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Year introduced: 1966

1966 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 26,000

26,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 40 mph

T-64

Year introduced: 1966

1966 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun

125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 13,000

13,000 Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Top speed: 43 mph

T-62

Year introduced: 1961

1961 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun

115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun Total units manufactured: 22,750

22,750 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

T-55

Year introduced: 1958

1958 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

IS-10 / T-10 (Josef Stalin)

Year introduced: 1953

1953 Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Armament: 122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun

122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 8,000

8,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 26 mph

PT-76

Year introduced: 1952

1952 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 12,000

12,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 27 mph

T-54

Year introduced: 1949

1949 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

IS-3 / JS-3 (Josef Stalin)

Year introduced: 1945

1945 Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Armament: 122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 2,311

2,311 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 25 mph

T-44

Year introduced: 1944

1944 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 1,823

1,823 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 75

Factory No. 75 Top speed: 32 mph

IS-2 / JS-2 (Josef Stalin)

Year introduced: 1943

1943 Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Armament: 122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 2,250

2,250 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 23 mph

T-70

Year introduced: 1942

1942 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 8,226

8,226 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

T-60

Year introduced: 1941

1941 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 6,292

6,292 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ

Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ Top speed: 27 mph

T-34

Year introduced: 1940

1940 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun

85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun Total units manufactured: 84,070

84,070 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 32 mph

KV-1 (Klimenti Voroshilov)

Year introduced: 1939

1939 Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 5,219

5,219 Manufacturer(s): Kirov Factory

Kirov Factory Top speed: 22 mph

T-38

Year introduced: 1937

1937 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 1,300

1,300 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37

Factory No. 37 Top speed: 25 mph

BT-7 (Bystrochodnij Tankov)

Year introduced: 1934

1934 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 4,613

4,613 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 32 mph

T-27

Year introduced: 1931

1931 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 3,000

3,000 Manufacturer(s): Bolshevik Works / GAZ

Bolshevik Works / GAZ Top speed: 26 mph

T-26

Year introduced: 1931

1931 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun

45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 12,000

12,000 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory

Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory Top speed: 17 mph