The 18 Helicopters of the US Military

For more than half a century, helicopters have been an important component of modern U.S. military operations. These aircraft provide air support and transportation for troops and equipment as well as serving various roles on the battlefield. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the helicopters in service of the U.S. military. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

To identify all of the helicopters in active service in the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. The helicopters are ranked by the number of units in active service. We included all variants of each helicopter in the count and excluded all helicopters from the Coast Guard. Supplemental data regarding the type of helicopter, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal.

Most of the helicopters that make up this list have been in service for decades. Perhaps, the key example of this is the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. This helicopter has been involved in a number of high-profile military operations over the years, including one with a blockbuster Hollywood movie named after it “Black Hawk Down.” It is even said that a stealth version of the Black Hawk was used in the operation that took out Osama bin Laden.

Some of the other most popular helicopters in service are also the Apache and Chinook. Each of these plays an important role on the battlefield, whether it is as an attack helicopter or a transport. (These are the helicopters of the Vietnam War.)

Here is a look at every helicopter in the U.S. military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: curraheeshutter / Shutterstock.com

Military helicopters play an important role in modern military operations. Understanding what the United States has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

18. Airbus H125

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Variants: H125, AS350

H125, AS350 Active in military: 1

1 Helicopters on order: 0

17. Mil Mi-24 Hind

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Trainer

Trainer Active in military: 1

1 Helicopters on order: 0

16. MH-139 Grey Wolf

Source: Courtesy of Boeing

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Active in military: 4

4 Helicopters on order: 78

15. Bell 407

Source: Mgroessing / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Active in military: 10

10 Helicopters on order: 0

14. Mi-8/17 Hip

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Variants: Mi-8, Mi-17

Mi-8, Mi-17 Active in military: 10

10 Helicopters on order: 0

13. Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Active in military: 11

11 Helicopters on order: 193

12. MH-53E Sea Dragon

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Active in military: 26

26 Helicopters on order: 0

11. MH-6 Little Bird

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Variants: MD500 (AH/MH-6)

MD500 (AH/MH-6) Active in military: 47

47 Helicopters on order: 74

10. Leonardo AW119 Koala

Type: Trainer

Trainer Active in military: 59

59 Helicopters on order: 71

9. TH-57 Sea Ranger

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Trainer

Trainer Active in military: 113

113 Helicopters on order: 0

8. Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Active in military: 135

135 Helicopters on order: 0

7. Bell AH-1Z Viper

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Active in military: 176

176 Helicopters on order: 0

6. Bell UH-1

Source: cak757 / Flickr

Type: Combat helicopter, trainer

Combat helicopter, trainer Variants: OH-58 Kiowa, UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1N Twin Huey, UH-1Y Venom

OH-58 Kiowa, UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1N Twin Huey, UH-1Y Venom Active in military: 230

230 Helicopters on order: 0

5. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Variants: CV-22, MV-22

CV-22, MV-22 Active in military: 367

367 Helicopters on order: 69

4. Eurocopter UH-72 Lakota

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat helicopter, trainer

Combat helicopter, trainer Variants: H145 (UH-72A/B)

H145 (UH-72A/B) Active in military: 483

483 Helicopters on order: 30

3. Boeing CH-47 Chinook

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Variants: CH-47D/F/MH-47G

CH-47D/F/MH-47G Active in military: 510

510 Helicopters on order: 57

2. Boeing AH-64 Apache

Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Variants: AH-64D/E

AH-64D/E Active in military: 824

824 Helicopters on order: 15

1. S-70 Black Hawk

Source: fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Combat helicopter, trainer

Combat helicopter, trainer Variants: HH-60G, U, W, MH-60G, EH, MH, UH-60, MH-60R/S, UH-60A/L

HH-60G, U, W, MH-60G, EH, MH, UH-60, MH-60R/S, UH-60A/L Active in military: 2853

2853 Helicopters on order: 455

