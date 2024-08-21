More Than 2,000 Black Hawk Helicopters Are Currently in Service of the US Army thenationalguard / Flickr

The Black Hawk is one of the most iconic helicopters ever built

It was introduced to service in 1979, designed by Sikorsky Aircraft

One infamous exploit of this helicopter was portrayed in the blockbuster film “Black Hawk Down”

The Black Hawk helicopter is one of the most iconic helicopters ever built, it serves a number of roles in militaries around the world, but no military puts it to use like the US Army. With over 2,000 units currently in service, the Black Hawk is a staple in military operations, both domestically and internationally. (These are the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era.)

This medium-lift helicopter was designed to perform a variety of missions, including troop transport, medical evacuation, and even assault operations. It was introduced to service in 1979, designed by Sikorsky Aircraft.

It features twin turboshaft engines, a single four-bladed main rotor, and a four-bladed tail rotor, which allow for top speeds over 180 mph. Typically, this helicopter carries a crew of two pilots and two crew chiefs and can transport up to 11 fully equipped soldiers. In total, the Black Hawk can carry a payload of roughly 9,000 pounds.

Black Hawk helicopters have played important roles in conflicts around the globe. One infamous instance was the conflict in Somalia in 1993, particularly the Battle of Mogadishu. The Black Hawk played a significant role in urban combat and casualty evacuation under intense fire. This story would go on to make it as a blockbuster movie famously titled “Black Hawk Down.”

The Black Hawk is just one of the storied helicopters used by the U.S. Army. There are many others like the Apache attack helicopter that hold impeccable reputations as well. (These are the most iconic Black Hawk helicopters ever built.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Army’s arsenal of helicopters. To identify every helicopter in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of helicopter, top speed, and armament.

Here is a closer look at the U.S. Army helicopters currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands aboard USS Bulkeley. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

9. H125 Fennec

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

8. Mil Mi-24 Hind

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

7. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Active in the Army: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

6. Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

5. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mjf795 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Active in the Army: 47

47 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

4. UH-72 Lakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 478

478 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

3. CH-47 Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Active in the Army: 510

510 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

2. AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes

Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes Active in the Army: 824

824 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

1. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active in the Army: 2,299

2,299 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

