The Most Heavily Armed US Combat Helicopters diariocriticove / Flickr

Modern warfare has been defined in large part by helicopters due to their versatility and firepower. They fill a variety of roles outside of combat including transport, reconnaissance as well as search and rescue. However, on the battlefield, many of these helicopters are meant for combat in varying capacities.

Some helicopters are meant to directly engage with enemy forces and take out targets, while others need to supply covering fire while transporting troops. As such the design and function of these helicopters vary, where some might be able to carry Hellfire anti-tank missiles and others just heavy machine guns.

One of the most iconic attack helicopters in service of the U.S. military is the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. The AH-64 is outfitted with a 30mm Hughes cannon standard in a traversing chin-mounted position. It can be equipped with a series of missiles including anti-tank Hellfire missiles, air-to-air Sidewinder missiles, or Stinger anti-air missiles. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look combat helicopters in the U.S. military. To identify the most heavily armed combat helicopters currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these helicopters according to their armament. We included supplemental information regarding type, year introduced, and top speed.

The United States, recognized as one of the world’s most powerful military nations, boasts the largest fleet of military helicopters, attack helicopters in particular. To a degree, this is a reflection of its superior military infrastructure and technological prowess. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Here is a look at the most heavily armed combat helicopters in the U.S. military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Military helicopters play an important role in modern military operations. Understanding what the United States has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

15. MH-139 Grey Wolf

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-mission medium-lift helicopter

Multi-mission medium-lift helicopter Year introduced: 2021

2021 Top speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: Pintle-mounted machine guns of various calibers

Pintle-mounted machine guns of various calibers Variants:

Active in military: 4

14. Bell 407

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: Machine gun pods, rocket pods

Machine gun pods, rocket pods Variants:

Active in military: 10

13. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns Variants: CV-22, MV-22

CV-22, MV-22 Active in military: 367

12. Eurocopter UH-72 Lakota

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns Variants: H145 (UH-72A/B)

H145 (UH-72A/B) Active in military: 483

11. MH-53E Sea Dragon

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns Variants:

Active in military: 26

10. Boeing CH-47 Chinook

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift tandem rotor helicopter

Medium-lift tandem rotor helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, miniguns

7.62mm machine guns, miniguns Variants: CH-47D/F/MH-47G

CH-47D/F/MH-47G Active in military: 510

9. Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion

Source: Robert Sullivan / Flickr / Public Domain

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns Variants:

Active in military: 135

8. Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns Variants:

Active in military: 11

7. Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Multirole medium-lift helicopter

Multirole medium-lift helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, drop bombs, gun pods, cannon pods

Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, drop bombs, gun pods, cannon pods Variants: Mi-8, Mi-17

Mi-8, Mi-17 Active in military: 10

6. Airbus H125

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun pods, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 70mm rocket pods, 68mm rocket pods, BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles

20mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun pods, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 70mm rocket pods, 68mm rocket pods, BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles Variants: H125, AS350

H125, AS350 Active in military: 1

5. MH-6 Little Bird

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, 12.7mm gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW missiles, Stinger missiles

30mm automatic cannon, 12.7mm gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW missiles, Stinger missiles Variants: MD500 (AH/MH-6)

MD500 (AH/MH-6) Active in military: 47

4. Bell UH-1

Source: Boevaya mashina / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole attack helicopter

Multirole attack helicopter Year introduced: 1959

1959 Top speed: 137 mph

137 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, rocket pods, Sea Killer missiles, drop bombs, torpedoes, TOW missiles, miniguns, automatic cannons

7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, rocket pods, Sea Killer missiles, drop bombs, torpedoes, TOW missiles, miniguns, automatic cannons Variants: OH-58 Kiowa, UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1N Twin Huey, UH-1Y Venom

OH-58 Kiowa, UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1N Twin Huey, UH-1Y Venom Active in military: 230

3. S-70 Black Hawk

Source: fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun Variants: HH-60G, U, W, MH-60G, EH, MH, UH-60, MH-60R/S, UH-60A/L

HH-60G, U, W, MH-60G, EH, MH, UH-60, MH-60R/S, UH-60A/L Active in military: 2853

2. Bell AH-1Z Viper

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm gatling-style cannon, Hellfire missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

20mm gatling-style cannon, Hellfire missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods Variants:

Active in military: 176

1. Boeing AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles Variants: AH-64D/E

AH-64D/E Active in military: 824