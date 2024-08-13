The American War Hero Who Stormed a Machine Gun Nest and Saved Dozens of Lives

Military

Alvin York is a decorated American soldier who served in World War I. He’s most known for storming a German machine gun nest during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive on his own. Facing a wave of gun fire, the skilled marksman killed more than two dozen enemy combatants and forced them to surrender.

  • Alvin York is one of the most decorated American war heroes.
  • York’s religious moral code forbade violence, but he was eventually drafted into WWI.
Alvin York: Early years

Army: Colonel | Silhouette of veteran US Army Colonel Chaplain wearing hat and saluting with an American flag flying behind him.
Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images
Alvin York rose from a farming family in Tennessee.

Alvin York was born on December 13, 1887 in Pall Mall, Tennessee, to William and Mary Brooks York. His parents were farmers, and he was the third of 11 children in the family.

From an early age, he picked up hunting in the Tennessee mountains. This made him an experienced marksman, a skill that would later help mold him into a war hero.

York finds faith

Orange sky with sun and clouds during hot summer weather
New Africa / Shutterstock.com
York’s religious beliefs kept him a pacifist.

In 1914, York decided to attend a meeting of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. He joined the church a year later and began his lifelong devotion to religion. And as a devout Christian, he also decided to denounce violence in all forms. But he had to sever those ties along with millions of young men, and serve his country when the U.S. entered WWI.

York is drafted

Marine Corps First Sergeant | Marine First Sergeant Rank Insignia and Flag Background
lauradyoung / iStock via Getty Images
Millions were drafted into WWI.

The military drafted York on June 5, 1917. He tried to sign up as a conscientious objector, which would pull him out of the war due to religious beliefs. But the military denied that request and York was assigned to the 328th Infantry Regiment, 82d Infantry Division. There, he would leave his mark on military history.

York’s decision

Army soldiers advancing in combat.
© Michael Sugrue, All Rights Reserved / Stone via Getty Images
Many soldiers decide to serve despite moral objections.

Even after being drafted and assigned to an infantry division, York continued to try to claim conscientious objector status. But after several rejections and countless soul searching, York finally decided he would follow orders and serve his country. He was convinced that if his soul remained on the right path even in battle, God would judge him a worthy man.

The Meuse-Argonne Offensive

FPG / Archive Photos via Getty Images
York immediately served in one of the biggest American offensives of the war.

York was deployed to France in 1918 and was immediately thrown into the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, the largest American mission in the war.

York and a unit of 16 soldiers were ordered to take the Decauville Railroad on October 8, 1918. But unable to decipher the French map in their possession, the soldiers later found themselves in a downpour of German machine gun fire from a nest that took out all their sergeants.

York took command of the unit and stormed the machine gun nest on his own, where he returned fire and eventually got the remaining German forces to surrender. After the smoke cleared, York’s unit had captured 132 German prisoners. This act of valor earned York an immediate promotion to sergeant.

York’s decorations

Wikipedia / Public Domain
York received medals from multiple counties.

York’s bravery and selflessness during WWI earned him numerous accolades including the Congressional Medal of Honor and the French Croix de Guerre. He also received the following.

  • World War I Victory Medal
  • American Campaign Medal
  • Legion of Honor (France)

Post war

Tennessee body of water | Autumn Colors Along the Shore of Bays Mountain Lake
Dee / iStock via Getty Images
York went back home after the war.

Following the war, York returned to Pall Mall where he married Gracie Williams. Back in Tennessee, York did a lot for his community. He established the York Agricultural Institute in Jamestown and a Bible school.

Sergeant York: The Movie

Eloi_Omella / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
York’s story was told in a classic film.

Despite initially declining Hollywood’s push to get York to sell the movie rights to his story, it was eventually told through the acclaimed “Sergeant York,” released in 1941 and starring Gary Cooper. The film won two Oscars and is regarded by many critics as one of the greatest WWI movies ever made.

Autobiography

American flag blowing in breeze at stern of passenger ferry crossing Sinclair Inlet from Bremerton, Washington to Port Orchard, Washington with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in background
vewfinder / Shutterstock.com
York’s autobiography received praise among critics.

The war hero did get to tell about his experience when he wrote “Sergeant York, His Own Life Story and War Diary.” The critically acclaimed book currently holds a 4.7/5 star rating on Amazon.

Alvin York facts and trivia

Mt. Rushmore National Memorial Park in South Dakota with American flag in background. Sculptures of former U.S. presidents; George Washington,Thomas Jefferson,Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
visionteller / Shutterstock.com
York’s story continues to be told to this day.

With an Oscar winning feature film, a critically acclaimed autobiography, and countless history book pages, there’s a lot to learn about Alvin York. Here are some fast facts.

  • York’s request to be granted conscientious objector status was denied three times because his church wasn’t recognized as an official sect of Christianity.
  • He only received nine months of schooling in his life.
  • Though he wasn’t considered good with money, he often gave to those less fortunate.
  • The war hero used his share of the “Sergeant York” profits to start a bible school.

Why we covered this

Two soldiers greeting together celebrating success
charnsitr / Shutterstock.com
Alvin York remains an inspirational figure in military history.

Sergeant Alvin York is one of the most decorated and renowned American war heroes. Even though he fiercely objected to the war because of his religious beliefs, his participation in it ultimately saved countless lives. And we believe it’s a story worth telling.

 

