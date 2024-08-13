The American War Hero Who Stormed a Machine Gun Nest and Saved Dozens of Lives Courtesy of Discovery

Alvin York is a decorated American soldier who served in World War I. He’s most known for storming a German machine gun nest during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive on his own. Facing a wave of gun fire, the skilled marksman killed more than two dozen enemy combatants and forced them to surrender.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Alvin York is one of the most decorated American war heroes.

York’s religious moral code forbade violence, but he was eventually drafted into WWI.

Times of war and geopolitical conflict can trigger market volatility. One way to protect your portfolio is by investing in dividend-paying stocks. If you want to get started in dividend stock investing, check out our free report: 2 Dividend Giants to Hold Forever.

Alvin York: Early years

Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Alvin York was born on December 13, 1887 in Pall Mall, Tennessee, to William and Mary Brooks York. His parents were farmers, and he was the third of 11 children in the family.

From an early age, he picked up hunting in the Tennessee mountains. This made him an experienced marksman, a skill that would later help mold him into a war hero.

York finds faith

New Africa / Shutterstock.com

In 1914, York decided to attend a meeting of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. He joined the church a year later and began his lifelong devotion to religion. And as a devout Christian, he also decided to denounce violence in all forms. But he had to sever those ties along with millions of young men, and serve his country when the U.S. entered WWI.

York is drafted

lauradyoung / iStock via Getty Images

The military drafted York on June 5, 1917. He tried to sign up as a conscientious objector, which would pull him out of the war due to religious beliefs. But the military denied that request and York was assigned to the 328th Infantry Regiment, 82d Infantry Division. There, he would leave his mark on military history.

York’s decision

© Michael Sugrue, All Rights Reserved / Stone via Getty Images

Even after being drafted and assigned to an infantry division, York continued to try to claim conscientious objector status. But after several rejections and countless soul searching, York finally decided he would follow orders and serve his country. He was convinced that if his soul remained on the right path even in battle, God would judge him a worthy man.

The Meuse-Argonne Offensive

FPG / Archive Photos via Getty Images

York was deployed to France in 1918 and was immediately thrown into the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, the largest American mission in the war.

York and a unit of 16 soldiers were ordered to take the Decauville Railroad on October 8, 1918. But unable to decipher the French map in their possession, the soldiers later found themselves in a downpour of German machine gun fire from a nest that took out all their sergeants.

York took command of the unit and stormed the machine gun nest on his own, where he returned fire and eventually got the remaining German forces to surrender. After the smoke cleared, York’s unit had captured 132 German prisoners. This act of valor earned York an immediate promotion to sergeant.

York’s decorations

Wikipedia / Public Domain

York’s bravery and selflessness during WWI earned him numerous accolades including the Congressional Medal of Honor and the French Croix de Guerre. He also received the following.

World War I Victory Medal

American Campaign Medal

Legion of Honor (France)

Post war

Dee / iStock via Getty Images

Following the war, York returned to Pall Mall where he married Gracie Williams. Back in Tennessee, York did a lot for his community. He established the York Agricultural Institute in Jamestown and a Bible school.

Sergeant York: The Movie

Eloi_Omella / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Despite initially declining Hollywood’s push to get York to sell the movie rights to his story, it was eventually told through the acclaimed “Sergeant York,” released in 1941 and starring Gary Cooper. The film won two Oscars and is regarded by many critics as one of the greatest WWI movies ever made.

Autobiography

vewfinder / Shutterstock.com

The war hero did get to tell about his experience when he wrote “Sergeant York, His Own Life Story and War Diary.” The critically acclaimed book currently holds a 4.7/5 star rating on Amazon.

Alvin York facts and trivia

visionteller / Shutterstock.com

With an Oscar winning feature film, a critically acclaimed autobiography, and countless history book pages, there’s a lot to learn about Alvin York. Here are some fast facts.

York’s request to be granted conscientious objector status was denied three times because his church wasn’t recognized as an official sect of Christianity.

He only received nine months of schooling in his life.

Though he wasn’t considered good with money, he often gave to those less fortunate.

The war hero used his share of the “Sergeant York” profits to start a bible school.

Why we covered this

charnsitr / Shutterstock.com

Sergeant Alvin York is one of the most decorated and renowned American war heroes. Even though he fiercely objected to the war because of his religious beliefs, his participation in it ultimately saved countless lives. And we believe it’s a story worth telling.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.