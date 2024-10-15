This European Power Leads the Continent with Its Tank Army

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- Ukraine has built up the largest force of tanks on the European continent as a result of its ongoing conflict with Russia
- Ukraine fields a number of tanks including the T-64, T-72, and T-84 Oplot
- The T-84 Oplot is Ukraine’s most advanced main battle tank, developed as an upgrade to the Soviet-era T-80. It comes armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, capable of firing high-explosive rounds, armor-piercing shells, and anti-tank guided missiles
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has shifted its priorities over the last few years to build up a sizable military force in defense of its territory. One of the best ways to defend this land is with firepower, and lots of it. Accordingly, Ukraine has built up the largest force of tanks on the European continent. (Is Ukraine the next never-ending war?)
At the heart of this tank force is the T-64 Soviet-era main battle tank that has undergone significant upgrades over the years to keep up with modern combat standards. Ukraine also fields the T-72, and even its domestically produced and more advanced T-84 Oplot.
The T-84 Oplot is Ukraine’s most advanced main battle tank, developed as an upgrade to the Soviet-era T-80. It comes armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, capable of firing high-explosive rounds, armor-piercing shells, and anti-tank guided missiles.
Also, this tank comes with modern composite armor and Kontakt-5 explosive reactive armor, which gives superior protection against anti-tank missiles and kinetic rounds. The T-84 is powered by a 1,200-horsepower engine, which allows for a top speed of 43 mph.
Outside of the tanks, Ukraine’s ground forces also included Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) units and a number of towed and self propelled artillery units.
Ultimately, Ukraine’s impressive tank army and artillery systems are the result of its ongoing conflict with Russia, which has reshaped the country’s military priorities. At the same time, Ukraine’s active military personnel has surged to nearly 1 million troops.
Ukraine is not the only European military with a formidable tank force. Other nations like the United Kingdom and France also have impressive tank forces as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these European tank armies. (Which countries support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.)
To identify the European countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded. Note that we excluded Russia from this as well.
Here is a look at the European countries with the largest tank armies:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.
28. Netherlands
- Total number of tanks: 18
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 72
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,176
- Active duty military personnel: 41,380
- Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 143 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 66 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.
27. North Macedonia
- Total number of tanks: 23
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 191
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,156
- Active duty military personnel: 9,000
- Military strength score: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.
26. Portugal
- Total number of tanks: 34
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 106
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,173
- Active duty military personnel: 24,000
- Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 117 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
25. Norway
- Total number of tanks: 36
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 56
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,048
- Active duty military personnel: 23,250
- Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Norway has 102 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft and 37 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.
24. Slovakia
- Total number of tanks: 36
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 44
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,048
- Active duty military personnel: 19,500
- Military strength score: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 37 military aircraft (including 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.4 million.
23. Albania
- Total number of tanks: 40
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 0
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 976
- Active duty military personnel: 6,600
- Military strength score: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft (including 19 helicopters). Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.
22. Denmark
- Total number of tanks: 44
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 19
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,056
- Active duty military personnel: 20,000
- Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 119 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 33 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.
21. Slovenia
- Total number of tanks: 55
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 18
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,502
- Active duty military personnel: 7,300
- Military strength score: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 38 military aircraft (including 12 helicopters). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.
20. Austria
- Total number of tanks: 58
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 53
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 848
- Active duty military personnel: 16,000
- Military strength score: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Austria has 104 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.
19. Czechia
- Total number of tanks: 65
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 53
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,757
- Active duty military personnel: 28,000
- Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 88 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 33 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.
18. Croatia
- Total number of tanks: 75
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 181
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 105
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,076
- Active duty military personnel: 14,325
- Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.
17. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Total number of tanks: 91
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 590
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 79
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 450
- Active duty military personnel: 12,770
- Military strength score: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 24 military aircraft (including 24 helicopters). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.
16. Sweden
- Total number of tanks: 120
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,958
- Active duty military personnel: 24,400
- Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 212 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
15. Switzerland
- Total number of tanks: 134
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 133
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,304
- Active duty military personnel: 101,584
- Military strength score: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 147 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.
14. Italy
- Total number of tanks: 200
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 172
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,892
- Active duty military personnel: 165,500
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 800 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 90 fighter aircraft, and 402 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.
13. Finland
- Total number of tanks: 200
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 792
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,716
- Active duty military personnel: 24,000
- Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.
12. Hungary
- Total number of tanks: 208
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 318
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797
- Active duty military personnel: 41,600
- Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 62 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.7 million.
11. United Kingdom
- Total number of tanks: 213
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 197
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 41
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 27,203
- Active duty military personnel: 184,860
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 664 military aircraft (including 29 attack aircraft, 120 fighter aircraft, and 276 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.
10. Bulgaria
- Total number of tanks: 215
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 273
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,420
- Active duty military personnel: 37,000
- Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.
9. France
- Total number of tanks: 222
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 96
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 9
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 85,023
- Active duty military personnel: 200,000
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, France has 972 military aircraft (including 224 fighter aircraft and 447 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.
8. Serbia
- Total number of tanks: 262
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 162
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 82
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,954
- Active duty military personnel: 25,000
- Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.
7. Germany
- Total number of tanks: 295
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 134
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 79,317
- Active duty military personnel: 181,600
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.
6. Spain
- Total number of tanks: 327
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 236
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 15,046
- Active duty military personnel: 133,282
- Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 513 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 139 fighter aircraft, and 121 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.
5. Romania
- Total number of tanks: 345
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 720
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 225
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 9,990
- Active duty military personnel: 81,300
- Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 131 military aircraft (including 14 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.3 million.
4. Belarus
- Total number of tanks: 517
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 539
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,700
- Active duty military personnel: 63,000
- Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 183 military aircraft (including 51 attack aircraft, 37 fighter aircraft, and 64 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.
3. Poland
- Total number of tanks: 612
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 525
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 211
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,956
- Active duty military personnel: 202,100
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.
2. Greece
- Total number of tanks: 1,365
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,318
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 57,030
- Active duty military personnel: 142,700
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 632 military aircraft (including 194 fighter aircraft and 289 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
1. Ukraine
- Total number of tanks: 1,777
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,217
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 491
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 22,110
- Active duty military personnel: 900,000
- Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 321 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 130 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.
