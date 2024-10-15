This European Power Leads the Continent with Its Tank Army Міністерство оборони України / Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine has built up the largest force of tanks on the European continent as a result of its ongoing conflict with Russia

Ukraine fields a number of tanks including the T-64, T-72, and T-84 Oplot

The T-84 Oplot is Ukraine’s most advanced main battle tank, developed as an upgrade to the Soviet-era T-80. It comes armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, capable of firing high-explosive rounds, armor-piercing shells, and anti-tank guided missiles

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has shifted its priorities over the last few years to build up a sizable military force in defense of its territory. One of the best ways to defend this land is with firepower, and lots of it. Accordingly, Ukraine has built up the largest force of tanks on the European continent. (Is Ukraine the next never-ending war?)

At the heart of this tank force is the T-64 Soviet-era main battle tank that has undergone significant upgrades over the years to keep up with modern combat standards. Ukraine also fields the T-72, and even its domestically produced and more advanced T-84 Oplot.

The T-84 Oplot is Ukraine’s most advanced main battle tank, developed as an upgrade to the Soviet-era T-80. It comes armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, capable of firing high-explosive rounds, armor-piercing shells, and anti-tank guided missiles.

Also, this tank comes with modern composite armor and Kontakt-5 explosive reactive armor, which gives superior protection against anti-tank missiles and kinetic rounds. The T-84 is powered by a 1,200-horsepower engine, which allows for a top speed of 43 mph.

Outside of the tanks, Ukraine’s ground forces also included Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) units and a number of towed and self propelled artillery units.

Ultimately, Ukraine’s impressive tank army and artillery systems are the result of its ongoing conflict with Russia, which has reshaped the country’s military priorities. At the same time, Ukraine’s active military personnel has surged to nearly 1 million troops.

Ukraine is not the only European military with a formidable tank force. Other nations like the United Kingdom and France also have impressive tank forces as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these European tank armies. (Which countries support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.)

To identify the European countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded. Note that we excluded Russia from this as well.

Here is a look at the European countries with the largest tank armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

28. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 18

18 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 72

72 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,176

3,176 Active duty military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 143 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 66 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.

27. North Macedonia

MilitaryJournal / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 23

23 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 191

191 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,156

2,156 Active duty military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Military strength score: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

26. Portugal

Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 34

34 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 106

106 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,173

11,173 Active duty military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 117 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

25. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 36

36 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 56

56 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,048

7,048 Active duty military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Norway has 102 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft and 37 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

24. Slovakia

Pudelek / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 36

36 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 44

44 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,048

2,048 Active duty military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Military strength score: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 37 military aircraft (including 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.4 million.

23. Albania

Total number of tanks: 40

40 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 976

976 Active duty military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Military strength score: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft (including 19 helicopters). Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

22. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 19

19 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,056

4,056 Active duty military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 119 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 33 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

21. Slovenia

Total number of tanks: 55

55 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 18

18 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,502

1,502 Active duty military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Military strength score: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 38 military aircraft (including 12 helicopters). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

20. Austria

7th Army Training Command / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 58

58 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 53

53 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 848

848 Active duty military personnel: 16,000

16,000 Military strength score: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Austria has 104 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

19. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 65

65 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 53

53 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,757

6,757 Active duty military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 88 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 33 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

18. Croatia

archer10 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 75

75 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 181

181 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 105

105 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,076

3,076 Active duty military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

17. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Thomas_Brock / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 91

91 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 590

590 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 79

79 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 450

450 Active duty military personnel: 12,770

12,770 Military strength score: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 24 military aircraft (including 24 helicopters). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

16. Sweden

Jorchr / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 120

120 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26

26 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,958

7,958 Active duty military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 212 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

15. Switzerland

Ank Kumar / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 134

134 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 133

133 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,304

4,304 Active duty military personnel: 101,584

101,584 Military strength score: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 147 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

14. Italy

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 172

172 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,892

61,892 Active duty military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 800 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 90 fighter aircraft, and 402 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

13. Finland

peer_gynt / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 792

792 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,716

11,716 Active duty military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

12. Hungary

Total number of tanks: 208

208 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 318

318 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797

7,797 Active duty military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 62 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.7 million.

11. United Kingdom

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 213

213 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 197

197 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 41

41 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 27,203

27,203 Active duty military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 664 military aircraft (including 29 attack aircraft, 120 fighter aircraft, and 276 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.

10. Bulgaria

Total number of tanks: 215

215 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 273

273 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,420

7,420 Active duty military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.

9. France

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 222

222 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 96

96 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 85,023

85,023 Active duty military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 972 military aircraft (including 224 fighter aircraft and 447 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

8. Serbia

Vojska Srbije / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 262

262 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 162

162 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,954

3,954 Active duty military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

7. Germany

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 295

295 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 134

134 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 79,317

79,317 Active duty military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

6. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 327

327 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 236

236 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 15,046

15,046 Active duty military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 513 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 139 fighter aircraft, and 121 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

5. Romania

Total number of tanks: 345

345 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 720

720 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 225

225 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 9,990

9,990 Active duty military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 131 military aircraft (including 14 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.3 million.

4. Belarus

thomas_vogt / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 517

517 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 539

539 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,700

6,700 Active duty military personnel: 63,000

63,000 Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 183 military aircraft (including 51 attack aircraft, 37 fighter aircraft, and 64 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

3. Poland

Total number of tanks: 612

612 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 525

525 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 211

211 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,956

13,956 Active duty military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

2. Greece

George E. Koronaios / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,318

1,318 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 57,030

57,030 Active duty military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 632 military aircraft (including 194 fighter aircraft and 289 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

1. Ukraine

Міністерство оборони України / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,217

2,217 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 491

491 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 22,110

22,110 Active duty military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 321 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 130 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.

