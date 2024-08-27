MLRS Are the Next Evolution of Warfare in Eastern Europe Polonez MLRS (05) by Homoatrox / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

The Eastern European region has been witness to the increased deployment of MLRS units in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

The advent of the MLRS dates back to the Cold War era

Ukraine is deploying the M142 HIMARS, funded by the United States

The ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine has been witness recently to the increased deployment and utilization of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRSs). These act as the next generation of conventional artillery, designed to launch a series of missiles over great distances to devastating effect. (This NATO country has 4,600 state-of-the-art tanks.)

The concept of the MLRS dates back to the Cold War. The U.S. Army’s introduction of the M270 MLRS in the early 1980s marked a significant evolution in artillery warfare. However, this was preceded by The Soviet Union’s development of the BM-21 Grad in the 1960s. This system set the standard for MLRS technology within the Russian military and has been widely exported and used in various conflicts around the world.

Currently, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict highlights the strategic importance of the MLRS. Both of these nations have been employing these units extensively.

On the Ukrainian side, funded by Western powers, is the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) provided by the United States. The M142 has a range of up to 300 miles and can launch a variety of rockets depending on the operational need.

On the Russian side, the Red Army is employing the BM-30 Smerch, among others, which can bet outfitted with a variety of warheads, from high explosives to cluster bombs. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine?)

Russia and Ukraine are not the only nations in that region with these MLRS units in stock. Not to mention, the deployment of these advanced rocket systems has significantly altered overall military strategy within the region.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Eastern European nations and what they have in their arsenals. To identify the Eastern European countries with the most MLRS units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any MLRS in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the militaries with the most MLRS units in Eastern Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of Eastern Europe is essential due to the region’s critical geopolitical importance, not to mention the ongoing conflict. Eastern Europe has historically been a focal point of tension, and military power plays an important role in maintaining both political and economic stability. The stability of Eastern Europe remains vital to global security.

8. Montenegro

Total MLRS: 12

12 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 662

662 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

7. Bulgaria

Total MLRS: 24

24 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery: 273

273 Total military vehicles: 7,420

7,420 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

6. Slovakia

Total MLRS: 25

25 Total tanks: 36

36 Total artillery: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 2,048

2,048 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

5. Belarus

Total MLRS: 206

206 Total tanks: 517

517 Total artillery: 539

539 Total military vehicles: 6,700

6,700 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

4. Poland

Total MLRS: 211

211 Total tanks: 612

612 Total artillery: 525

525 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

3. Romania

Total MLRS: 225

225 Total tanks: 345

345 Total artillery: 720

720 Total military vehicles: 9,990

9,990 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

2. Ukraine

Total MLRS: 491

491 Total tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total artillery: 2,217

2,217 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

1. Russia

Total MLRS: 3,065

3,065 Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total artillery: 14,564

14,564 Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145