MLRS Are the Next Evolution of Warfare in Eastern Europe

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The Eastern European region has been witness to the increased deployment of MLRS units in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict
- The advent of the MLRS dates back to the Cold War era
- Ukraine is deploying the M142 HIMARS, funded by the United States
- Also: Dividend legends to hold forever
The ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine has been witness recently to the increased deployment and utilization of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRSs). These act as the next generation of conventional artillery, designed to launch a series of missiles over great distances to devastating effect. (This NATO country has 4,600 state-of-the-art tanks.)
The concept of the MLRS dates back to the Cold War. The U.S. Army’s introduction of the M270 MLRS in the early 1980s marked a significant evolution in artillery warfare. However, this was preceded by The Soviet Union’s development of the BM-21 Grad in the 1960s. This system set the standard for MLRS technology within the Russian military and has been widely exported and used in various conflicts around the world.
Currently, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict highlights the strategic importance of the MLRS. Both of these nations have been employing these units extensively.
On the Ukrainian side, funded by Western powers, is the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) provided by the United States. The M142 has a range of up to 300 miles and can launch a variety of rockets depending on the operational need.
On the Russian side, the Red Army is employing the BM-30 Smerch, among others, which can bet outfitted with a variety of warheads, from high explosives to cluster bombs. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine?)
Russia and Ukraine are not the only nations in that region with these MLRS units in stock. Not to mention, the deployment of these advanced rocket systems has significantly altered overall military strategy within the region.
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Eastern European nations and what they have in their arsenals. To identify the Eastern European countries with the most MLRS units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any MLRS in their arsenal were excluded.
Here is a look at the militaries with the most MLRS units in Eastern Europe:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Eastern Europe is essential due to the region’s critical geopolitical importance, not to mention the ongoing conflict. Eastern Europe has historically been a focal point of tension, and military power plays an important role in maintaining both political and economic stability. The stability of Eastern Europe remains vital to global security.
8. Montenegro
- Total MLRS: 12
- Total tanks: 0
- Total artillery: 12
- Total military vehicles: 662
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145
7. Bulgaria
- Total MLRS: 24
- Total tanks: 215
- Total artillery: 273
- Total military vehicles: 7,420
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145
6. Slovakia
- Total MLRS: 25
- Total tanks: 36
- Total artillery: 44
- Total military vehicles: 2,048
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145
5. Belarus
- Total MLRS: 206
- Total tanks: 517
- Total artillery: 539
- Total military vehicles: 6,700
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145
4. Poland
- Total MLRS: 211
- Total tanks: 612
- Total artillery: 525
- Total military vehicles: 13,956
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
3. Romania
- Total MLRS: 225
- Total tanks: 345
- Total artillery: 720
- Total military vehicles: 9,990
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145
2. Ukraine
- Total MLRS: 491
- Total tanks: 1,777
- Total artillery: 2,217
- Total military vehicles: 22,110
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
1. Russia
- Total MLRS: 3,065
- Total tanks: 14,777
- Total artillery: 14,564
- Total military vehicles: 161,382
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.