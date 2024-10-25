Putin Is Staring Down Nearly 500 of These Launch Rocket Systems Polonez MLRS (05) by Homoatrox / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

As the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is still raging on, the role of artillery has become increasingly important. Traditional artillery is somewhat outdated, but it can play important roles on the battlefield, instead Ukraine has been using more Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) for its artillery needs. In fact, these MLRS units have become a key component of Ukraine’s military strategy. (MLRS are the next evolution of warfare in Eastern Europe.)

For some quick background, the current ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalated drastically in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is more or less a continuation of the conflict from 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea in support of separatist movements within the region. The invasion was called a “special military operation” by Russia in a claim to protect ethnic Russians and counter NATO’s growing influence in the region. However, this has widely been regarded as an aggressive attempt to bring Ukraine back under Russian control. As such, Western nations have been pouring funding, assets, and weapons into Ukraine in an attempt to loosen Russia’s grasp of the region. And many of these assets have been MLRS units.

Among European nations, Ukraine stands out as the country with the most MLRS units currently in service. These systems, like the U.S.-supplied M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and M270 MLRS, have played a pivotal role in the defense against Russian forces. Ukraine’s military has been heavily bolstered by Western funding over the long course of this conflict.

The M142 HIMARS is known for its precision and range, able to hit targets 300 kilometers away (186 miles) and then extend this range to 500 kilometers (310 miles) with advanced munitions. Separately, the M270 is a heavier tracked system that complements Ukraine’s artillery forces with its greater capacity for rockets. These two platforms give Ukraine a significant edge in firepower and mobility compared to its European neighbors, or even Russia. (The U.S. Army’s longest-range weapons, ranked.)

It’s worth noting that the concept of the MLRS dates back to the Cold War. The U.S. Army’s introduction of the M270 MLRS in the early 1980s marked a significant evolution in artillery warfare. However, this was preceded by The Soviet Union’s development of the BM-21 Grad in the 1960s. This system set the standard for MLRS technology within the Russian military and has been widely exported and used in various conflicts around the world.

Other European countries have respectable MLRS capabilities as well, like Poland and Germany with their own fleets of M270 systems, but none of these countries match the size and scale of Ukraine’s forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the European MLRS arsenals. (China leads Asia in MLRS firepower.)

To identify the European countries with the most MLRS units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any MLRS in their arsenal were excluded. Note that we did not include Russia in this list.

Here is a look at the European countries with the largest MLRS armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

18. Estonia

Kaitseliit / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 6

6 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 1,409

1,409 Military strength score and world rank:1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Estonia has 7 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.

17. France

Олексій Мазепа / АрміяInform / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total tanks: 222

222 Total artillery: 96

96 Total military vehicles: 85,023

85,023 Military strength score and world rank:0.1878 – #11 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 972 military aircraft (including224 fighter aircraft and 447 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

16. Montenegro

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 12

12 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 662

662 Military strength score and world rank:2.9109 – #129 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft (including 11 helicopters). Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 602,445.

15. Italy

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 172

172 Total military vehicles: 61,892

61,892 Military strength score and world rank:0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 800 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 90 fighter aircraft, and 402 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

14. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery: 273

273 Total military vehicles: 7,420

7,420 Military strength score and world rank:1.0132 – #62 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.

13. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total tanks: 23

23 Total artillery: 191

191 Total military vehicles: 2,156

2,156 Military strength score and world rank:2.1717 – #110 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

12. Slovakia

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total tanks: 36

36 Total artillery: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 2,048

2,048 Military strength score and world rank:1.1891 – #69 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 37 military aircraft (including 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.4 million.

11. Germany

Sonaz / wIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total tanks: 295

295 Total artillery: 134

134 Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Military strength score and world rank:0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

10. United Kingdom

Natan Flayer / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 41

41 Total tanks: 213

213 Total artillery: 197

197 Total military vehicles: 27,203

27,203 Military strength score and world rank:0.1443 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 664 military aircraft (including 29 attack aircraft, 120 fighter aircraft, and 276 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.

9. Finland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 792

792 Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Military strength score and world rank:0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 79

79 Total tanks: 91

91 Total artillery: 590

590 Total military vehicles: 450

450 Military strength score and world rank:2.3996 – #116 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 24 military aircraft (including 24 helicopters). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

7. Serbia

tYuruYuriHaZiMaRuYo~u2605 / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total tanks: 262

262 Total artillery: 162

162 Total military vehicles: 3,954

3,954 Military strength score and world rank:0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

6. Croatia

Courtesy of Lockheed Martin via Army.mil

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 105

105 Total tanks: 75

75 Total artillery: 181

181 Total military vehicles: 3,076

3,076 Military strength score and world rank:1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft, and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

5. Greece

Værnsfælles Forsvarskommando / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery: 1,318

1,318 Total military vehicles: 57,030

57,030 Military strength score and world rank:0.4349 – #32 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 632 military aircraft (including 194 fighter aircraft and 289 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

4. Belarus

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total tanks: 517

517 Total artillery: 539

539 Total military vehicles: 6,700

6,700 Military strength score and world rank:1.0901 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 183 military aircraft (including 51 attack aircraft, 37 fighter aircraft, and 64 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

3. Poland

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 211

211 Total tanks: 612

612 Total artillery: 525

525 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Military strength score and world rank:0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

2. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 225

225 Total tanks: 345

345 Total artillery: 720

720 Total military vehicles: 9,990

9,990 Military strength score and world rank:0.7712 – #47 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 131 military aircraft (including 14 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.3 million.

1. Ukraine

Rm-70 mlrs ukraine 110th mb 2024 09 by Віталій Павленко / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 491

491 Total tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total artillery: 2,217

2,217 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Military strength score and world rank:0.2598 – #18 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 321 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 130 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.

