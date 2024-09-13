The Country Behind South America's Largest Standing Army dalomo84 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Brazil is home to the largest standing army in South America with 360,000 active personnel at its disposal. These active personnel are flanked by 340,000 in reserve forces. However, it is not just the standing Army that makes Brazil powerful, it has a number of other military assets that make it one of the most formidable militaries on the planet. (This country has a military force of over 6 million people.)

The country’s paramilitary forces are also considerable, with the Military Police numbering roughly 200,000. These forces add another layer to Brazil’s national security by addressing both crime and civil unrest.

Outside of the Army, the Brazilian Navy is one of the largest naval forces in the region. Currently, the Navy is also working on its first nuclear submarine, which would elevate its military might even further. (The 20 strongest navies on the planet, compared.)

Although Brazil is the top dog in the region in terms of its standing army, its neighbors are not pushovers. Plenty of South American countries have formidable armed forces as well, and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the standing armies in South America.

To identify the South American countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the largest standing armies in South America:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of South America is important considering the region’s evolving geopolitical landscape and its strategic importance. Historically, South America has experienced internal conflicts and border tensions, but its military presence is now key in maintaining regional stability and security.

11. Suriname

Active personnel: 2,000

2,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 200

200 Total military personnel: 2,200

2,200 Total population: 639,759

639,759 Fit-for-service: 83,169

83,169 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9038 – #143 out of 145

Currently there are only about 2,000 active military personnel for this country of just over 600,000. Suriname only has 3 military aircraft and less than 700 military vehicles. On the world stage, Suriname is near the bottom of the barrel in terms of military might.

Despite not mustering a sizable military force, the rule of the people persists. However, what forces Suriname does have train with U.S. Armed forces, notably the South Dakota National Guard as part of a State Partnership Program.

It should be noted that Suriname’s military history was largely shaped by its colonial past, only gaining independence from the Netherlands in 1975. The country came under civilian rule for a few years, but a military coup in 1980, known as the “Sergeants Coup”, reshaped the government and marked the beginning of military rule for some time. It would not be the only coup, but it would impact how the people view the military for years to come.

After returning to democratic rule in the 1990s, Suriname looked to decrease the military’s influence, which explains the state of its military today.

10. Paraguay

Active personnel: 15,650

15,650 Reserves: 168,500

168,500 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 199,150

199,150 Total population: 7,439,863

7,439,863 Fit-for-service: 2,968,505

2,968,505 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Currently, Paraguay has just under 16,000 active military personnel. It has around 2,000 military vehicles and just over 40 military aircraft as well. While Paraguay doesn’t have a large or powerful military, it still gets the job done on the domestic front.

As it stands now, the Paraguayan military is now more internally focused on defense and maintaining security within the country. And as such, Paraguay doesn’t need a large force to accomplish its objectives.

To give some historical context, after gaining independence in 1811, Paraguay’s military played a big role in the country’s defense, especially during the War of the Triple Alliance in the later 1800s. Since then, the military became more involved in state affairs, especially during the 20th century. And like many other South American countries, Paraguay’s military has been closely tied with its politics.

This led to the dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner, who took control in 1954 and ruled until 1989. It wasn’t until Stroessner was overthrown that Paraguay began its slow journey back to democracy, diminishing the influence of the military over the years.

9. Uruguay

Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Total population: 3,416,264

3,416,264 Fit-for-service: 1,318,678

1,318,678 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9695 – #96 out of 145

Uruguay only has a standing army of about 25,000 active personnel, 43 military aircraft, and just under 4,000 military vehicles. And like many other countries in South America, Uruguay’s military has been closely tied with its political developments.

During the 20th century, Uruguay was subject to military rule, most notably during the Bordaberry dictatorship starting in 1973, when the military seized control of the government in response to political instability. Democracy was restored in 1985, and like Suriname, the government moved to reduce the influence of the military.

One of the main shifts from the militaristic rule was repurposing Uruguay’s armed forces to a more passive and defensive role. Instead of trying to project power, Uruguay’s military is typically more involved in disaster relief, peacekeeping missions, and internal security.

8. Bolivia

Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 40,000

40,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total population: 12,186,079

12,186,079 Fit-for-service: 4,070,150

4,070,150 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4851 – #82 out of 145

Currently, Bolivia’s military includes about 40,000 active personnel. The air force operates a modest fleet of 63 aircraft, and the navy is practically nonexistent as the country is landlocked.

Since gaining its independence in 1825 from Spain, Bolivia’s military has played a central role in the direction of the country . The War of the Pacific was a notable moment in military history for the country as it lost its Pacific coastline to Chile in 1884. The military would go on to be heavily influential on the country’s direction in the 20th century.

During this time, the Bolivian military frequently intervened in politics, with multiple coups and military governments. One of the most significant periods of military rule was under General Hugo Banzer, who led a dictatorship from 1971 to 1978. However, a return to democracy in the early 1980s would also come with a weaker military influence.

This shift repurposed the military’s role to be more focused on national defense and internal security. Ultimately, this is reflected in its current active personnel.

7. Ecuador

Active personnel: 41,250

41,250 Reserves: 118,000

118,000 Paramilitary forces: 1,500

1,500 Total military personnel: 160,750

160,750 Total population: 17,483,326

17,483,326 Fit-for-service: 6,433,864

6,433,864 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2388 – #72 out of 145

For a country with a population of 18 million, Ecuador operates a comparatively sizable military force with 41,000 active personnel. The country has over 100 military aircraft and 55 tanks. The air force owns a mix of fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters, while its navy has a couple submarines and frigates that patrol the coast.

Throughout the 20th century, Ecuador experienced multiple military coups, most notably in 1972 when General Guillermo Rodríguez Lara took control of the government. His rule lasted until 1979, when the country shifted back to democratic rule. However, like many other South American countries, the people were wary of military power.

Today, the main responsibilities of Ecuador’s military are protecting its national sovereignty, addressing security threats like drug trafficking, and providing disaster relief where needed.

6. Chile

Active personnel: 80,000

80,000 Reserves: 40,000

40,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Total population: 18,549,457

18,549,457 Fit-for-service: 7,475,431

7,475,431 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8128 – #52 out of 145

Chile’s military has around 80,000 active personnel in total, spread across three branches. Chile operates one of the larger air forces in South America with nearly 300 military aircraft in its fleet. Like its neighbors, Chile has an interesting history of military and politics.

Known as one of the most brutal dictators of South America, General Augusto Pinochet took control of the Chilean government in 1973. Pinochet ruled as a military dictator until 1990, with many human rights abuses and political repression. The military also saw a massive expansion during this time adding tanks and aircraft to its arsenal.

Pinochet was also famous for his involvement in Operation Condor, where dictatorships across the continent moved to snuff out or suppress their political rivals in a collaborative effort. This covert operation would ultimately strengthen the military’s grasp over Chile and any dissidents that might oppose it.

After Pinochet lost power in 1990, the military was relegated to a much lesser role. Since then, the military has focused more on national security as well as disaster relief, especially since Chile is prone to natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.

5. Argentina

Active personnel: 108,000

108,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 128,000

128,000 Total population: 46,621,847

46,621,847 Fit-for-service: 17,436,571

17,436,571 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3823 – #28 out of 145

Argentina boasts nearly 110,000 active personnel, 229 military aircraft, and nearly 350 tanks. On the world stage, Argentina ranks in the top 30 armed forces in terms of military strength. Like many other nations in South America, there are deep ties with its military and politics.

Throughout the 20th century, Argentina suffered through multiple wars and dictatorships. This largely crafted how the Argentine Armed Forces handles itself today.

One of the most infamous instances was the Dirty War that took place from 1976 to 1983. General Jorge Rafael Videla overthrew the government and, through the military, targeted people it suspected of opposing the government, resulting in the disappearance, torture, and death of thousands. This was part of a larger collaboration, Operation Condor, between dictatorships across the continent.

Ultimately, this dictatorship would come crashing down when Argentina fought the Falklands War against the United Kingdom. The defeat was a major blow to the dictatorship and resulted in the people turning against the government and back towards democratic rule. With this push, the military waned in influence in the decades to come.

4. Venezuela

Active personnel: 109,000

109,000 Reserves: 8,000

8,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 337,000

337,000 Total population: 30,518,260

30,518,260 Fit-for-service: 12,512,487

12,512,487 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9447 – #57 out of 145

Venezuela is an interesting case study in militaries in South America. Some might argue that it is still under military rule, and that it has not returned to democratic rule like other nations on the continent.

Although the country had returned to democratic rule in the 1950s after suffering a number of coups and instability, it would ultimately revert back in 1999 when Hugo Chavez rose to power. Chavez was a former military officer and gained popularity with the citizenry, enough to create a citizen militia that blurred the lines between politics and military.

Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro, is currently in power and he is seeking a third term as the President of Venezuela. Again, critics will argue the electoral process in Venezuela is less than transparent. However, one thing Maduro has done is grow the military.

Venezuela has nearly 110,000 active military personnel, but this is dwarfed by its paramilitary forces numbering around 220,000. Much of these paramilitary forces like the Bolivarian Militia are made up of citizens.

Outside of this, the military operates nearly 250 aircraft and about 15,000 vehicles. It has almost 200 tanks, and its navy operates over 30 vessels.

3. Peru

Active personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserves: 385,000

385,000 Paramilitary forces: 60,000

60,000 Total military personnel: 565,000

565,000 Total population: 32,440,172

32,440,172 Fit-for-service: 12,619,227

12,619,227 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8475 – #53 out of 145

Currently, the Peruvian military consists of 120,000 active personnel. It operates over 250 aircraft and nearly 8,000 military vehicles. Notably, Peru has the largest reserve force on the continent with nearly 400,000 ready to call upon.

Peru has a long military history, including several coups and times of military rule. These events helped shape the Peruvian Armed Forces into what they are today, with more of a focus on security and defense. Even though the military now has a smaller role, it is still one of the stronger forces in South America.

General Juan Velasco Alvarado held power over the country between 1968 and 1980, ultimately implementing land reforms and nationalizing key industries. Ironically, Velasco was overthrown in another military coup by General Francisco Morales Bermudez, who actually moved the country back towards a democracy.

In recent decades, the Peruvian military was involved in counterinsurgency operations, notably against the Shining Path, a far-left guerilla group. While the government eventually cut down the group’s influence, the Peruvian military continues to combat what’s left of the group in remote areas of the country. Outside of that, Peru’s military primarily operates in peacekeeping missions and disaster relief.

2. Colombia

Active personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Total population: 49,336,454

49,336,454 Fit-for-service: 19,093,208

19,093,208 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

Currently, Colombia’s military continues to fight drug cartels and protect its borders. While it does some international peacekeeping missions, its focus is mainly internal. Colombia has over 290,000 active military personnel, flanked by 2,700 vehicles and over 400 aircraft. Colombia is also home to one of the largest navies in South America as well.

Colombia’s military has played a significant role in shaping the country’s politics, and even now it is one of the largest forces in South America. While other nations are mainly focused on peacekeeping and national security, Colombia has a very distinct focus on counterinsurgency and jungle warfare.

For decades Colombia’s military has been fighting against far-left guerrilla groups like the FARC and ELN. The military has been in conflict with FARC since the 1960s, until recently when the group signed a peace agreement and disbanded. The ELN still continues to carry out attacks and is considered to be one of the last guerrilla groups active in Colombia.

1. Brazil

Active personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserves: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary forces: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Total population: 218,689,757

218,689,757 Fit-for-service: 88,131,972

88,131,972 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

Currently, Brazil has 360,000 active personnel in service with 340,000 reserve forces, and 200,000 paramilitary forces. Brazil’s military is primarily focused on national defense. It has conducted peacekeeping missions with the United Nations to countries like Haiti and Lebanon. The military also works to protect the Amazon rainforest from illegal activities like deforestation or drug trafficking.

Out of all the countries in South America, Brazil is considered to have the strongest military force. Officially known as the Brazilian Armed Forces, it consists of three branches, Army, Navy, and Air Force. Like every other nation on this list, Brazil had its brush with coups and military dictatorships.

One of the most important periods in time for this country began in 1964, when the military took control of the government. In the wake of the coup, the military regime carried out countless human rights abuses and censored its people. By 1985, Brazil returned to a civilian government but unlike its neighbors, the military has still held significant sway for some time.

