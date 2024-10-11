Colombia's Helicopter Force Is Built to Battle Guerrilla Forces Policía Nacional de los colombianos / Wikimedia Commons

While Brazil has the most powerful military in South America, Colombia reigns as the helicopter king of the continent. With an impressive fleet of over 250 military helicopters, Colombia surpasses its regional counterparts in both numbers and operational effectiveness, especially in dealing with insurgent forces. (Brazil’s military dominance far outpaces its South American neighbors.)

Colombia’s helicopter fleet plays an integral role in combating internal threats from terrorist groups and drug cartels, hence the necessity for such a large force. This fleet includes a variety of helicopters designed for both combat and support roles.

At the heart of Colombia’s force is the Black Hawk helicopter. Colombia actually has one of the larger fleets of Black Hawk helicopters in the world outside of the United States. These helicopters can be used in a number of roles including assault, transport, and medical evacuation. The Black Hawk is a key component of Colombia’s counterinsurgency efforts.

Outside of logistical purposes, the Colombian military primarily uses these helicopters in operations aimed at terrorist groups like the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) and ELN (National Liberation Army). These helicopters allow for rapid response across the country even to hard-to-reach areas like the dense jungles or mountainous regions. The fleet’s mobility has proven instrumental in giving Colombia’s military the upper hand in counterinsurgency efforts.

For some quick background, the FARC and ELN are both Marxist-Leninist insurgent movements that were founded in the 1960s. The FARC was initially formed as the military wing of the Colombian Communist Party and eventually grew into a powerful armed guerrilla force involved in drug trafficking, and kidnappings. The ELN was similarly motivated at its roots and direction, focusing more on attacking government infrastructure.

After years of conflict, Colombia has gained the upper hand and forced FARC into a peace agreement in 2016. However, there are still FARC cells that are continuing to engage in armed conflict. The ELN is still active, although peace talks have not been fruitful.

Colombia’s helicopter force has proven instrumental over the years in supressing these terrorist groups. Helicopters like the Black Hawk and Bell 212 have played significant roles in quelling the insurgents.

However, Colombia is not the only South American nation with a sizable helicopter force. Countries like Brazil and Argentina have formidable forces as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at South American helicopter armies. (If there was a helicopter-only war this superpower would win by a longshot.)

To determine the South American countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.

Here is a look at the largest helicopter armies in South America:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of South America is important considering the region’s evolving geopolitical landscape and its strategic importance. Historically, South America has experienced internal conflicts and border tensions, but its military presence is now key in maintaining regional stability and security.

11. Suriname

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 3

3 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9038 – #143 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Suriname has 650 military vehicles. Suriname has 2,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 639,759.

10. Uruguay

Rob Schleiffert / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 12

12 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9695 – #96 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Uruguay has 3,993 military vehicles (including 39 tanks, 77 artillery units, and 4 MLRS units). Uruguay has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.4 million.

Like many countries in South America, Uruguay’s military has been closely tied with its political developments. After securing its independence in 1828, the military played a pivotal role in the country’s early years.

Later on in the 20th century, Uruguay was subject to military rule, most notably during the Bordaberry dictatorship starting in 1973, when the military seized control of the government in response to political instability. Democracy was restored in 1985, and like Suriname, the government moved to reduce the influence of the military.

One of the main shifts from the militaristic rule was repurposing Uruguay’s armed forces to a more passive and defensive role. Instead of trying to project power, Uruguay’s military is typically more involved in disaster relief, peacekeeping missions, and internal security.

9. Paraguay

Marinha do Brasil / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 14

14 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Paraguay has 1,936 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 28 artillery units). Paraguay has 15,650 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.4 million.

After gaining independence in 1811, Paraguay’s military played a big role in the country’s defense, especially during the War of the Triple Alliance in the later 1800s. Since then, the military became more involved in state affairs, especially during the 20th century. And like many other South American countries, Paraguay’s military has been closely tied with its politics.

This led to the dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner, who took control in 1954 and ruled until 1989. It wasn’t until Stroessner was overthrown that Paraguay began its slow journey back to democracy, diminishing the influence of the military over the years.

As it stands now, the Paraguayan military is now more internally focused on defense and maintaining security within the country. And as such, Paraguay doesn’t need a large force to accomplish its objectives.

8. Bolivia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 32

32 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 63

63 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4851 – #82 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bolivia has 452 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 55 artillery units). Bolivia has 40,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 12.2 million.

Bolivia’s military has played a central role in the direction of the country since gaining its independence in 1825 from Spain. The War of the Pacific was a notable moment in military history for the country as it lost its Pacific coastline to Chile in 1884. The military would go on to be heavily influential on the country’s direction in the 20th century.

During this time, the Bolivian military frequently intervened in politics, with multiple coups and military governments. One of the most significant periods of military rule was under General Hugo Banzer, who led a dictatorship from 1971 to 1978. However, a return to democracy in the early 1980s would also come with a weaker military influence. This shift repurposed the military’s role to be more focused on national defense and internal security.

7. Ecuador

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2388 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ecuador has 5,662 military vehicles (including 55 tanks, 155 artillery units, and 35 MLRS units). Ecuador has 41,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.

Throughout the 20th century, Ecuador experienced multiple military coups, most notably in 1972 when General Guillermo Rodríguez Lara took control of the government. His rule lasted until 1979, when the country shifted back to democratic rule. However, like many other South American countries, the people were wary of military power.

Today, the main responsibilities of Ecuador’s military are protecting its national sovereignty, addressing security threats like drug trafficking, and providing disaster relief where needed.

6. Venezuela

Carlos E. Perez S.L / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 75

75 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 40

40 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 242

242 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9447 – #57 out of 145

Venezuela is an interesting case study in militaries in South America. Some might argue that it is still under military rule, and that it has not returned to democratic rule like other nations on the continent.

Although the country had returned to democratic rule in the 1950s after suffering a number of coups and instability, it would ultimately revert back in 1999 when Hugo Chavez rose to power. Chavez was a former military officer and gained popularity with the citizenry, enough to create a citizen militia that blurred the lines between politics and military.

Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro, is currently in power and he is seeking a third term as the President of Venezuela. Again, critics will argue the electoral process in Venezuela is less than transparent. However, one thing Maduro has done is grow the military.

Venezuela has nearly 110,000 active military personnel, but this is dwarfed by its paramilitary forces numbering around 220,000. Much of these paramilitary forces like the Bolivarian Militia are made up of citizens.

Outside of this, the military operates 14,966 military vehicles, including 180 tanks, 164 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units.

5. Chile

Mauricio Peñaloza / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 85

85 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 289

289 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8128 – #52 out of 145

Chile’s military, known as the Chilean Armed Forces, consists of three branches: the Army, Navy, and Air Force. In terms of its ground forces, Chile has 9,492 military vehicles (including 270 tanks, 273 artillery units, and 20 MLRS units). Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.5 million.

Like its neighbors, Chile has an interesting history of military and politics. Known as one of the most brutal dictators of South America, General Augusto Pinochet took control of the Chilean government in 1973. Pinochet ruled as a military dictator until 1990, with many human rights abuses and political repression. The military also saw a massive expansion during this time adding tanks and aircraft to its arsenal.

Pinochet was also famous for his involvement in Operation Condor, where dictatorships across the continent moved to snuff out or suppress their political rivals in a collaborative effort. This covert operation would ultimately strengthen the military’s grasp over Chile and any dissidents that might oppose it.

After Pinochet lost power in 1990, the military was relegated to a much lesser role. Since then, the military has focused more on national security as well as disaster relief, especially since Chile is prone to natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.

4. Argentina

Total helicopters: 90

90 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 229

229 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3823 – #28 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Argentina has 21,724 military vehicles (including 348 tanks, 222 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Argentina has 108,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 46.6 million.

Throughout the 20th century, Argentina suffered through multiple wars and dictatorships. This largely crafted how the Argentine Armed Forces handles itself today.

One of the most infamous instances was the Dirty War that took place from 1976 to 1983. General Jorge Rafael Videla overthrew the government and, through the military, targeted people it suspected of opposing the government, resulting in the disappearance, torture, and death of thousands. This was part of a larger collaboration, Operation Condor, between dictatorships across the continent.

Ultimately, this dictatorship would come crashing down when Argentina fought the Falklands War against the United Kingdom. The defeat was a major blow to the dictatorship and resulted in the people turning against the government and back towards democratic rule. With this push, the military waned in influence in the decades to come.

3. Peru

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 95

95 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 16

16 Total strike and attack aircraft: 22

22 Total military aircraft: 258

258 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8475 – #53 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Peru has 7,896 military vehicles (including 261 tanks, 298 artillery units, and 73 MLRS units). Peru has 120,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.4 million.

Peru has a long military history, including several coups and times of military rule. These events helped shape the Peruvian Armed Forces into what they are today, with more of a focus on security and defense. Even though the military now has a smaller role, it is still one of the stronger forces in South America.

General Juan Velasco Alvarado held power over the country between 1968 and 1980, ultimately implementing land reforms and nationalizing key industries. Ironically, Velasco was overthrown in another military coup by General Francisco Morales Bermudez, who actually moved the country back towards a democracy.

In recent decades, the Peruvian military was involved in counterinsurgency operations, notably against the Shining Path, a far-left guerilla group. While the government eventually cut down the group’s influence, the Peruvian military continues to combat what’s left of the group in remote areas of the country. Outside of that, Peru’s military primarily operates in peacekeeping missions and disaster relief.

2. Brazil

Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 195

195 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 46

46 Total strike and attack aircraft: 72

72 Total military aircraft: 628

628 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has 44,044 military vehicles (including 469 tanks, 632 artillery units, and 78 MLRS units). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 218.7 million.

Out of all the countries in South America, Brazil is considered to have the strongest military force. Officially known as the Brazilian Armed Forces, it consists of three branches, Army, Navy, and Air Force. Like every other nation on this list, Brazil had its brush with coups and military dictatorships.

One of the most important periods in time for this country began in 1964, when the military took control of the government. In the wake of the coup, the military regime carried out countless human rights abuses and censored its people. By 1985, Brazil returned to a civilian government but unlike its neighbors, the military still held significant sway for some time.

Now, Brazil’s military is primarily focused on national defense. It has conducted peacekeeping missions with the United Nations to countries like Haiti and Lebanon. The military also works to protect the Amazon rainforest from illegal activities like deforestation or drug trafficking.

1. Colombia

Policía Nacional de los colombianos / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17

17 Total strike and attack aircraft: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 434

434 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

Colombia has over 2.700 military vehicles and over 290,000 active military personnel. This country is also home to the largest helicopter force on the continent. In total it has over 430 military aircraft, and 258 of these are helicopters. Colombia has a handful of interceptor and fighter aircraft as well as over 20 strike and attack aircraft.

Colombia’s military has played a significant role in shaping the country’s politics, and even now it is one of the largest forces in South America. While other nations are mainly focused on peacekeeping and national security, Colombia has a very distinct focus on counterinsurgency and jungle warfare.

For decades Colombia’s military has been fighting against far-left guerrilla groups like the FARC and ELN. The military has been in conflict with FARC since the 1960s, until recently when the group signed a peace agreement and disbanded. The ELN still continues to carry out attacks and is considered to be one of the last guerrilla groups active in Colombia.

Currently, Colombia’s military continues to fight drug cartels and protect its borders. While it does some international peacekeeping missions, its focus is mainly internal.

