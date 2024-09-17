This South American Country Dominates Jungle Warfare with These Assets Ministerio de Defensa del Peru / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

Brazil is considered to have one of the best armed forces in the world at jungle warfare

One of the keys to success in this training is understanding the light armored vehicles that can actually navigate these dense environments

Other countries like Colombia make extensive use of these vehicles for their own counterinsurgency operations into deep jungles

Also: Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

The Brazilian Army, through its elite Jungle Warfare Training Center, is considered one of the best armed forces in the world at jungle warfare. Military forces from around the world come here to train in one of the world’s most challenging environments. Even U.S. forces, like the New York National Guard, have trained here in the past.

One of the keys to success in this training is understanding the light armored vehicles that can actually navigate these dense environments. Helicopters play a role in traversing the terrain, but most times they are relegated in heavily forested areas. (The Vietnam War would have been even harder without these vehicles.)

Typically, Brazil likes to rely on amphibious assault vehicles. The Brazilian Marines make extensive use of these, and the Guarani armored personnel carrier. The idea is that these vehicles can handle the terrain as well as enabling rapid deployment while crossing land and water.

Other countries like Colombia make extensive use of these vehicles for their own counterinsurgency operations into deep jungles. Practically all South American countries have dedicated assets and forces to dealing with the jungle.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the South American countries with the most military vehicles. To identify the South American countries with the most military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the South American countries with the most military vehicles:

Why Are We Covering This?

rocharibeiro/Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of South America is important considering the region’s evolving geopolitical landscape and its strategic importance. Historically, South America has experienced internal conflicts and border tensions, but its military presence is now key in maintaining regional stability and security.

11. Bolivia:

Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 452

452 Total tanks: 54

54 Total artillery: 55

55 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4851 – #82 out of 145

Currently, Bolivia’s military includes 450 military vehicles and 54 tanks. It has no MLRS units but it does have over 50 artillery units. For a country of 12 million people, it has active military personnel totaling 40,000 troops.

Bolivia’s military has played a central role in the direction of the country since gaining its independence in 1825 from Spain. The War of the Pacific was a notable moment in military history for the country as it lost its Pacific coastline to Chile in 1884. The military would go on to be heavily influential on the country’s direction in the 20th century.

During this time, the Bolivian military frequently intervened in politics, with multiple coups and military governments. One of the most significant periods of military rule was under General Hugo Banzer, who led a dictatorship from 1971 to 1978. However, a return to democracy in the early 1980s would also come with a weaker military influence.

This shift repurposed the military’s role to be more focused on national defense and internal security.

10. Suriname:

Total military vehicles: 650

650 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9038 – #143 out of 145

Suriname only has 3 military aircraft and less than 700 military vehicles. Currently there are only about 2,000 active military personnel for this country of just over 600,000. It is by far one of the smallest military forces in South America, its vehicles and personnel are largely reflective of this.

Despite not mustering a sizable military force, the rule of the people persists. However, what forces Suriname does have train with U.S. Armed forces, notably the South Dakota National Guard as part of a State Partnership Program.

It should be noted that Suriname’s military history was largely shaped by its colonial past, only gaining independence from the Netherlands in 1975. The country came under civilian rule for a few years, but a military coup in 1980, known as the “Sergeants Coup”, reshaped the government and marked the beginning of military rule for some time. It would not be the only coup, but it would impact how the people view the military for years to come.

After returning to democratic rule in the 1990s, Suriname looked to decrease the military’s influence, which explains the state of its military today.

9. Paraguay:

Rolgiati / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 1,936

1,936 Total tanks: 10

10 Total artillery: 28

28 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Paraguay has around 2,000 military vehicles and 10 tanks, along with 28 artillery units that are all towed. It has no advanced MLRS units either. Paraguay doesn’t have a large or powerful military, as it has about 2,000 active personnel, coming from a total population of just under 7.5 million people.

For some historical context, after gaining independence in 1811, Paraguay’s military played a big role in the country’s defense, especially during the War of the Triple Alliance in the later 1800s. Since then, the military became more involved in state affairs, especially during the 20th century. And like many other South American countries, Paraguay’s military has been closely tied with its politics.

This led to the dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner, who took control in 1954 and ruled until 1989. It wasn’t until Stroessner was overthrown that Paraguay began its slow journey back to democracy, diminishing the influence of the military over the years.

As it stands now, the Paraguayan military is now more internally focused on defense and maintaining security within the country. And as such, Paraguay doesn’t need a large force to accomplish its objectives.

8. Colombia:

EEIM / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 2,724

2,724 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 116

116 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

Colombia has over 2.700 military vehicles and over 290,000 active military personnel. Unlike other countries on this list, it reportedly has no tanks or MLRS units. Outside of this ground force, Colombia is home to one of the largest navies in South America as well.

Colombia’s military has played a significant role in shaping the country’s politics, and even now it is one of the largest forces in South America. While other nations are mainly focused on peacekeeping and national security, Colombia has a very distinct focus on counterinsurgency and jungle warfare.

For decades Colombia’s military has been fighting against far-left guerrilla groups like the FARC and ELN. The military has been in conflict with FARC since the 1960s, until recently when the group signed a peace agreement and disbanded. The ELN still continues to carry out attacks, and is considered to be one of the last guerrilla groups active in Colombia.

Currently, Colombia’s military continues to fight drug cartels and protect its borders. While it does some international peacekeeping missions, its focus is mainly internal.

7. Uruguay:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 3,993

3,993 Total tanks: 39

39 Total artillery: 77

77 Total MLRS: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9695 – #96 out of 145

Uruguay has about 4,000 military vehicles and 40 tanks. It has nearly 80 artillery units and only a handful of MLRS units. Uruguay has a standing army of about 25,000 active personnel coming from a total population of around 3.5 million.

In the 20th century, Uruguay was subject to military rule, most notably during the Bordaberry dictatorship starting in 1973, when the military seized control of the government in response to political instability. Democracy was restored in 1985, and like Suriname, the government moved to reduce the influence of the military.

One of the main shifts from the militaristic rule was repurposing Uruguay’s armed forces to a more passive and defensive role. Instead of trying to project power, Uruguay’s military is typically more involved in disaster relief, peacekeeping missions, and internal security.

6. Ecuador:

Total military vehicles: 5,662

5,662 Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery: 155

155 Total MLRS: 35

35 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2388 – #72 out of 145

For a country with a population of 18 million, Ecuador operates a fairly sizable military force with 41,000 active personnel. It has over 5,600 military vehicles. These consist of 155 artillery units (a majority being towed), 55 tanks and 35 MLRS units.

Throughout the 20th century, Ecuador experienced multiple military coups, most notably in 1972 when General Guillermo Rodríguez Lara took control of the government. His rule lasted until 1979, when the country shifted back to democratic rule. However, like many other South American countries, the people were wary of military power.

Today, the main responsibilities of Ecuador’s military are protecting its national sovereignty, addressing security threats like drug trafficking, and providing disaster relief where needed.

5. Peru:

Ministerio de Defensa del Peru / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 7,896

7,896 Total tanks: 261

261 Total artillery: 298

298 Total MLRS: 73

73 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8475 – #53 out of 145

Currently, the Peruvian military consists of 120,000 active personnel. It operates over 250 aircraft and nearly 8,000 military vehicles. In terms of its artillery strength it comes in second in South America with nearly 300 units. It also have over 260 tanks and 73 MLRS units.

Peru has a long military history, including several coups and times of military rule. These events helped shape the Peruvian Armed Forces into what they are today, with more of a focus on security and defense. Even though the military now has a smaller role, it is still one of the stronger forces in South America.

General Juan Velasco Alvarado held power over the country between 1968 and 1980, ultimately implementing land reforms and nationalizing key industries. Ironically, Velasco was overthrown in another military coup by General Francisco Morales Bermudez, who actually moved the country back towards a democracy.

In recent decades, the Peruvian military was involved in counterinsurgency operations, notably against the Shining Path, a far-left guerilla group. While the government eventually cut down the group’s influence, the Peruvian military continues to combat what’s left of the group in remote areas of the country. Outside of that, Peru’s military primarily operates in peacekeeping missions and disaster relief.

4. Chile:

RL GNZLZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 9,492

9,492 Total tanks: 270

270 Total artillery: 273

273 Total MLRS: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8128 – #52 out of 145

Chile’s military has around 80,000 active personnel in total. In terms of artillery, Chile has 273 units, with the majority being towed. It has 270 tanks and 20 MLRS units. All of these make up its ground forces that consist of about 9,500 military vehicles total. Like its neighbors, Chile has an interesting history of military and politics.

Known as one of the most brutal dictators of South America, General Augusto Pinochet took control of the Chilean government in 1973. Pinochet ruled as a military dictator until 1990, with many human rights abuses and political repression. The military also saw a massive expansion during this time adding tanks and aircraft to its arsenal.

Pinochet was also famous for his involvement in Operation Condor, where dictatorships across the continent moved to snuff out or suppress their political rivals in a collaborative effort. This covert operation would ultimately strengthen the military’s grasp over Chile and any dissidents that might oppose it.

After Pinochet lost power in 1990, the military was relegated to a much lesser role. Since then, the military has focused more on national security as well as disaster relief, especially since Chile is prone to natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.

3. Venezuela:

Obús autopropulsado AMX-13 155mm Ejército de Venezuela by AClassId / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en/)

Total military vehicles: 14,966

14,966 Total tanks: 180

180 Total artillery: 164

164 Total MLRS: 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9447 – #57 out of 145

Currently, Venezuela has roughly 15,000 military vehicles. These consist of 180 tanks, 164 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units. In terms of its other ground forces, Venezuela has nearly 110,000 active military personnel, but this is dwarfed by its paramilitary forces numbering around 220,000. Much of these paramilitary forces like the Bolivarian Militia are made up of citizens.

This country in particular is an interesting case study in militaries in South America. Some might argue that Venezuela is still under military rule, and that it has not returned to democratic rule like other nations on the continent.

Although the country had returned to democratic rule in the 1950s after suffering a number of coups and instability, it would ultimately revert back in 1999 when Hugo Chavez rose to power. Chavez was a former military officer and gained popularity with the citizenry, enough to create a citizen militia that blurred the lines between politics and military.

Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro, is currently in power and he is seeking a third term as the President of Venezuela. Again, critics will argue the electoral process in Venezuela is less than transparent. However, one thing Maduro has done is grow the military.

2. Argentina:

Argentina.gob.ar / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 21,724

21,724 Total tanks: 348

348 Total artillery: 222

222 Total MLRS: 26

26 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3823 – #28 out of 145

Argentina’s armed forces rank as some of the strongest overall in the world. The country boasts nearly 22,000 military vehicles and 110,000 active personnel. These forces are made up of 222 total artillery units, nearly 350 tanks and 26 MLRS units.

Throughout the 20th century, Argentina suffered through multiple wars and dictatorships. This largely crafted how the Argentine Armed Forces handles itself today.

One of the most infamous instances was the Dirty War that took place from 1976 to 1983. General Jorge Rafael Videla overthrew the government and, through the military, targeted people it suspected of opposing the government, resulting in the disappearance, torture, and death of thousands. This was part of a larger collaboration, Operation Condor, between dictatorships across the continent.

Ultimately, this dictatorship would come crashing down when Argentina fought the Falklands War against the United Kingdom. The defeat was a major blow to the dictatorship and resulted in the people turning against the government and back towards democratic rule. With this push, the military waned in influence in the decades to come.

1. Brazil:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 44,044

44,044 Total tanks: 469

469 Total artillery: 632

632 Total MLRS: 78

78 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

Currently, Brazil operates the largest military force in South America. It has over 44,000 military vehicles in its service. These consist of 632 artillery units, 469 tanks, and 78 MLRS units. Not to mention, Brazil has a sizable navy and air force as well.

Out of all the countries in South America, Brazil is considered to have the strongest military force. Officially known as the Brazilian Armed Forces, it consists of three branches, Army, Navy, and Air Force. Like every other nation on this list, Brazil had its brush with coups and military dictatorships.

One of the most important periods in time for this country began in 1964, when the military took control of the government. In the wake of the coup, the military regime carried out countless human rights abuses and censored its people. By 1985, Brazil returned to a civilian government but unlike its neighbors, the military still held significant sway for some time.

Now, Brazil’s military is primarily focused on national defense. It has conducted peacekeeping missions with the United Nations to countries like Haiti and Lebanon. The military also works to protect the Amazon rainforest from illegal activities like deforestation or drug trafficking.