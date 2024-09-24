Understanding the Dynamics of Oil Futures Trading

If you’re trading oil futures, it’s important to consider that the U.S. produced more oil in December than any country ever has in a single month, largely due to the ongoing productivity of shale oil. Despite concerns about weak demand from China, the idea of peak oil has faded. While oil prices have dropped from $90 earlier this year to around $67-$68, they could rise again, especially if geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalate. Major oil companies can still profit at current prices, though their margins are slimmer compared to when oil was at $90 or higher.

