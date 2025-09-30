Which Countries Dominate The Sky With the Most Attack Helicopters?

Military
Attack helicopters are an incredibly important asset when it comes to modern warfare, closing the gap between infantry and armor with precision firepower and rapid mobility. These rotary-based aircraft don’t just serve in combat roles but also perform other necessary duties like reconnaissance. Often, the number of attack helicopters in any given air force is indicative of strength on the ground and overall military strength. These choppers don’t come cheap either, with the firepower they’re packing. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the world militaries with the largest armies of attack helicopters.
To determine the countries with the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most attack helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, overall military strength ranking, and defense budget. It should be noted that these attack helicopters are initially specialized for combat, although they might play secondary roles as well.
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
In terms of the ground forces, Armenia has 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks, 293 artillery units, and 100 MLRS units). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.98 million.
In terms of the ground forces, North Korea has 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks, 2,000 artillery units, and 1,500 MLRS units). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Australia has 15,648 military vehicles (including 59 tanks and 48 artillery units). Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.77 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Qatar has 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.55 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Belarus has 6,916 military vehicles (including 507 tanks, 572 artillery units, and 206 MLRS units). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.50 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Greece has 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 1287 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.
In terms of the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 264 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Bahrain has 2,764 military vehicles (including 150 tanks, 64 artillery units, and 17 MLRS units). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.57 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 2,970 military vehicles (including 340 tanks, 383 artillery units, and 108 MLRS units). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Sudan has 2,900 military vehicles (including 224 tanks, 387 artillery units, and 192 MLRS units). Sudan has 92,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 50.47 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.
In terms of the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Iraq has 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks, 1044 artillery units, and 572 MLRS units). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Ukraine has 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks, 1273 artillery units, and 279 MLRS units). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Jordan has 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks, 438 artillery units, and 56 MLRS units). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.40 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.
In terms of the ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Algeria has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 707 artillery units, and 266 MLRS units). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.02 million.
In terms of the ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.
In terms of the ground forces, Taiwan has 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks, 1,848 artillery units, and 234 MLRS units). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Egypt has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 2,018 artillery units, and 528 MLRS units). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
In terms of the ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.
In terms of the ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.20 million.
In terms of the ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.
In terms of the ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.
In terms of the ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.97 million.
