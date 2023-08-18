The Largest US Military Contractor in Every State

The U.S. defense budget topped $850 billion in fiscal 2022, more than the combined military spending of the next 10 countries combined. This money goes to fund a wide range of obligations, from operations to payroll for troops and civilian defense personnel. The bulk of the U.S. military budget, however, is spent on contracts with companies in the private sector.

The Defense Department does more business through private contracts than all other federal agencies combined. The Pentagon relies on contractors for services including research and development, weapon systems procurement, facility maintenance, and equipment repair.

Outsourcing to third parties in the private sector allows the government to more rapidly and effectively adapt to changing circumstances and needs – though reliance on contractors also raises the potential for waste, fraud, and abuse. (These are the future weapons the U.S. is spending billions on.)

The latest available government data shows that the Pentagon spent nearly $400 billion on contractors across the 50 states and Washington D.C. in fiscal 2021. Many American companies receive tens of billions of taxpayer dollars each year.

Using data from the Defense Department’s report, Defense Spending By State Fiscal Year 2021, 24/7 Wall St. identified the largest defense contractors in each state. Within each state, we ranked the top four defense contractors by DOD spending in fiscal 2021. States are listed in order of total Defense Department spending on contracts in fiscal 2021.

Government spending on military contracts in 2021 varies by state, from $125 million to more than $40 billion. The top American defense companies by annual revenue are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon. These companies have operations across the country, and each ranks among the top four defense contractors in at least eight states. In five states each, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman brought in more money than any other defense contractor in fiscal 2021.

Through its Texas operations alone, Lockheed, a company that makes Black Hawk helicopters and F-16 fighter jets, brought in a reported $13.7 billion in government contracts in 2021. However, Virginia, home to Naval Station Norfolk, the world’s largest navy base, brings in more revenue through military contracts than any other state. Virginia’s largest contractor is Huntington Ingalls, the only U.S. company that builds nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. (Here is a look at every aircraft carrier in U.S. Navy history.)

