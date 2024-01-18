Special Report

The Largest US Military Contractors in Every State

In the first two months of the 2024 fiscal year, the U.S. government has already spent $87 billion on defense, more than any other budget category after Social Security. While a large portion of American military spending goes towards payroll for active-duty troops, the bulk of it goes directly to private sector companies with lucrative government contracts.

Defense contractors received nearly seven out of every 10 dollars the Pentagon spent domestically in fiscal 2022, the latest year of available data. Across the 50 states, there are hundreds of companies and organizations bringing in millions — if not billions — of taxpayer dollars each year. (This is how much the U.S. spent on the military each year since 1970.)

Using data from the Defense Department’s report, Defense Spending By State Fiscal Year 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the largest defense contractors in each state. Within each state, we ranked the top four defense contractors by DOD spending in fiscal 2022. States are listed in order of total Defense Department spending on contracts in fiscal 2022.

Total DOD contract spending ranges from about $167 million to over $45 billion, depending on the state. The companies with Pentagon contracts provide a range of services to the U.S. government, including research and development, manufacturing, facility maintenance, consulting, and equipment repair.

Many companies on this list are in business almost exclusively for defense contracts. Last year, weapons systems manufacturers Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman respectively derived 90% and 88% of their revenue from military sales, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. These companies rank among the top defense contractors in multiple states. (These are the 35 weapons the military will spend the most on next year.)

Similarly, consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the top contractors in both Maryland and North Carolina, received nearly two-thirds of its 2022 revenue from military contracts, according to SIPRI estimates.

For other organizations on this list, including energy companies like BP, drugmakers like Eli Lilly and Pfizer, and research institutions like MIT and Johns Hopkins University, contracts with the Defense Department make up a relatively small percentage of annual revenue.

50. West Virginia

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $167.2 million (0.04% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $35.8 million (21.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: AMS Group; $14.3 million (8.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: NextGen Federal Systems; $13.9 million (8.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Civil-Military Innovation Institute, Inc.; $13.2 million (7.9% of in-state contractor spending)

49. Montana

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $168.2 million (0.04% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: S&K Aerospace; $34.3 million (20.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes; $13.8 million (8.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc.; $11.1 million (6.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: REEL COH, Inc.; $11.0 million (6.5% of in-state contractor spending)

48. North Dakota

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $186.8 million (0.05% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Ideal Aerosmith, Inc.; $16.7 million (9.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Base Utilities, Inc.; $11.9 million (6.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Summit Technical Solutions; $9.1 million (4.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: RFS, LLC; $8.4 million (4.5% of in-state contractor spending)

47. Delaware

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $214.8 million (0.06% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: J.D. Eckman, Inc.; $45.9 million (21.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: SNA International; $20.4 million (9.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Dawson Enterprises, LLC; $16.7 million (7.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Herman JCG Co. JV; $13.6 million (6.3% of in-state contractor spending)

46. Idaho

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $222.8 million (0.06% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Brad Hall & Associates; $66.3 million (29.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: PKL Services; $27.3 million (12.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Aviation Specialties Unlimited, Inc.; $10.0 million (4.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Tanadgusix Corp.; $9.5 million (4.3% of in-state contractor spending)

45. Wyoming

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $233.3 million (0.06% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Conti Federal Services, LLC; $124.7 million (53.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Morgan Engineering Systems, Inc.; $13.4 million (5.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Broncho Co.; $8.1 million (3.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: M1 Support Services; $6.0 million (2.6% of in-state contractor spending)

44. Arkansas

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $334.3 million (0.09% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Dynamics; $89.7 million (26.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: TransDigm Group; $46.0 million (13.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: HGL Construction, Inc.; $16.3 million (4.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Kimball & Thompson Produce Co.; $15.4 million (4.6% of in-state contractor spending)

43. Vermont

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $342.9 million (0.09% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Dynamics; $185.2 million (54.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Raytheon Technologies; $49.6 million (14.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Marvell Technology, Inc.; $47.8 million (13.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: IBM; $8.4 million (2.5% of in-state contractor spending)

42. Oregon

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $526.3 million (0.1% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: StandardAero Aviation Holdings, Inc.; $105.4 million (20.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: TAT Technologies, Ltd.; $58.6 million (11.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Columbia Helicopters, Inc.; $40.8 million (7.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Saltchuk Resources, Inc.; $35.3 million (6.7% of in-state contractor spending)

41. Nebraska

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $635.2 million (0.2% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Veritas Capital Fund Management, LLC; $104.8 million (16.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: M. A. Mortenson Companies, Inc.; $68.5 million (10.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: SAIC; $64.8 million (10.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $19.4 million (3.0% of in-state contractor spending)

40. South Dakota

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $635.8 million (0.2% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Federal Contracting, Inc.; $157.6 million (24.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Voith Hydro, Inc.; $146.8 million (23.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Walsh Group; $79.2 million (12.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Sterling Computers; $75.7 million (11.9% of in-state contractor spending)

39. Rhode Island

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $659.6 million (0.2% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Raytheon Technologies; $88.0 million (13.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: SEACORP; $69.3 million (10.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Rite-Solutions; $43.5 million (6.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: McLaughlin Research Corp.; $37.9 million (5.7% of in-state contractor spending)

38. Minnesota

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $1.2 billion (0.3% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $352.3 million (29.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: BAE Systems; $230.0 million (19.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Cummins; $92.2 million (7.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: TT Electronics, PLC; $66.0 million (5.6% of in-state contractor spending)

37. New Hampshire

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $1.3 billion (0.3% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: BAE Systems; $698.8 million (53.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: L3Harris Technologies; $105.8 million (8.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Kettner-Westfalia Jagdreisen Holding GmbH; $90.8 million (6.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Safran Group; $35.5 million (2.7% of in-state contractor spending)

36. Louisiana

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $1.5 billion (0.4% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Placid Refining Co.; $247.2 million (17.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Conrad Industries, Inc.; $88.9 million (6.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Valiant Integrated Services, LLC; $51.3 million (3.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Bollinger Shipyards, Inc.; $50.2 million (3.5% of in-state contractor spending)

35. Kansas

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $1.5 billion (0.4% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Electric; $273.1 million (18.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Textron; $187.4 million (12.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Bombardier, Inc.; $153.2 million (10.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Leading Technology Composites; $110.2 million (7.5% of in-state contractor spending)

34. Nevada

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $1.6 billion (0.4% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: AECOM; $325.2 million (20.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Sierra Nevada Corp.; $254.9 million (16.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Huntington Ingalls; $147.0 million (9.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Amentum Services, Inc.; $111.6 million (7.2% of in-state contractor spending)

33. Iowa

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $1.8 billion (0.5% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Raytheon Technologies; $1.2 billion (67.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $214.8 million (12.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: BAE Systems; $112.4 million (6.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: American Ordnance; $87.2 million (4.9% of in-state contractor spending)

32. Tennessee

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $1.8 billion (0.5% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Bechtel Group; $299.5 million (16.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: FedEx; $228.7 million (12.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: BAE Systems; $153.2 million (8.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Jacobs; $147.1 million (8.1% of in-state contractor spending)

31. Alaska

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.5% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Arctic Slope Regional Corp.; $253.5 million (12.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Brice Turnagain JV; $176.7 million (8.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Doyon Ltd.; $103.3 million (5.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Peter Kiewit Sons’, Inc.; $69.1 million (3.5% of in-state contractor spending)

30. Maine

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $2.7 billion (0.7% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Dynamics; $1.3 billion (46.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: 381 Constructors; $417.6 million (15.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Martin’s Point Health Care; $409.1 million (15.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: City of Bangor; $49.4 million (1.8% of in-state contractor spending)

29. Wisconsin

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $2.7 billion (0.7% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Oshkosh Corp.; $934.6 million (34.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Fincantieri Group; $636.5 million (23.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: APTIM; $101.0 million (3.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Arcline Investment Management, LP; $71.0 million (2.6% of in-state contractor spending)

28. New Mexico

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Honeywell; $888.5 million (30.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Fluor Corp.; $275.1 million (9.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Mahaffey Tent & Awning Co., Inc.; $168.5 million (5.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: TRIAD National Security, LLC; $152.7 million (5.2% of in-state contractor spending)

27. South Carolina

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $3.2 billion (0.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Scientific Research Corp.; $139.2 million (4.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Unaka Corp.; $137.1 million (4.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Detyens Shipyards; $131.3 million (4.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Amentum Services, Inc.; $119.8 million (3.8% of in-state contractor spending)

26. Hawaii

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $3.2 billion (0.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Holdco Sands, LLC; $224.6 million (6.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Hensel Phelps Construction; $186.8 million (5.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Nan, Inc.; $121.9 million (3.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: AECOM; $107.7 million (3.3% of in-state contractor spending)

25. Oklahoma

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $3.5 billion (0.9% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Boeing; $1.6 billion (44.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: V2X; $147.4 million (4.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Arctic Slope Regional Corp.; $101.0 million (2.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Amentum Services, Inc.; $88.7 million (2.5% of in-state contractor spending)

24. Mississippi

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $3.9 billion (1.0% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Huntington Ingalls; $1.6 billion (42.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: ST Engineering; $651.8 million (16.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: V2X; $410.9 million (10.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Raytheon Technologies; $176.5 million (4.6% of in-state contractor spending)

23. Utah

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $4.1 billion (1.0% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $2.3 billion (55.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: L3Harris Technologies; $224.5 million (5.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Advantaged Solutions; $156.2 million (3.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Utah State University; $142.4 million (3.5% of in-state contractor spending)

22. Ohio

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $5.1 billion (1.3% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Electric; $752.0 million (14.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: CFM International; $331.7 million (6.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Riverside Research Institute; $211.9 million (4.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: W.A. Baxter & Sons, Ltd.; $175.0 million (3.4% of in-state contractor spending)

21. Michigan

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $5.5 billion (1.4% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Dynamics; $3.9 billion (71.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: L3Harris Technologies; $139.4 million (2.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Peckham Vocational Industries; $112.2 million (2.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Loc Performance Products; $111.2 million (2.0% of in-state contractor spending)

20. North Carolina

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $5.6 billion (1.4% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: GlaxoSmithKline; $1.6 billion (28.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Booz Allen Hamilton; $205.6 million (3.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: CACI; $177.6 million (3.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Walsh Group; $157.7 million (2.8% of in-state contractor spending)

19. Georgia

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $6.0 billion (1.5% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $1.4 billion (23.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Georgia Tech Research Corp.; $557.1 million (9.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: International Auto Logistics; $162.7 million (2.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $126.9 million (2.1% of in-state contractor spending)

18. Washington

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $6.9 billion (1.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Boeing; $4.1 billion (60.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: PacMed; $177.5 million (2.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: TAT Technologies, Ltd.; $152.7 million (2.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Par Pacific Holdings; $111.0 million (1.6% of in-state contractor spending)

17. Indiana

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $7.0 billion (1.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Eli Lilly and Co.; $2.8 billion (39.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Rolls-Royce; $930.0 million (13.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Foundation Medicine, Inc.; $579.1 million (8.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: KPS Capital Partners, LP; $479.1 million (6.9% of in-state contractor spending)

16. New Jersey

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $7.0 billion (1.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $1.8 billion (25.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Merck Group; $997.0 million (14.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Amentum Services, Inc.; $732.3 million (10.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: SAIC; $479.9 million (6.9% of in-state contractor spending)

15. Missouri

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $7.2 billion (1.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Boeing; $4.2 billion (57.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Accredo Health Group, Inc.; $737.9 million (10.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Olin Corp.; $383.8 million (5.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Honeywell; $304.4 million (4.2% of in-state contractor spending)

14. Illinois

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $7.6 billion (1.9% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: BP; $1.7 billion (22.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $849.5 million (11.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: W.S. Darley & Co.; $603.3 million (8.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Cardinal Health; $416.5 million (5.5% of in-state contractor spending)

13. Colorado

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $8.8 billion (2.3% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $3.0 billion (34.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: United Launch Alliance; $1.1 billion (12.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Sierra Nevada Corp.; $513.5 million (5.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Raytheon Technologies; $369.6 million (4.2% of in-state contractor spending)

12. Alabama

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $10.3 billion (2.6% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Austal; $748.1 million (7.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $692.6 million (6.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Boeing; $657.5 million (6.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: M1 Support Services; $539.4 million (5.3% of in-state contractor spending)

11. Kentucky

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $10.6 billion (2.7% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Humana; $7.7 billion (73.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $668.1 million (6.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Bechtel Group; $384.9 million (3.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Boeing; $128.9 million (1.2% of in-state contractor spending)

10. Arizona

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $12.6 billion (3.2% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Raytheon Technologies; $8.2 billion (64.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $855.3 million (6.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Honeywell; $642.7 million (5.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Boeing; $584.9 million (4.6% of in-state contractor spending)

9. Massachusetts

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $13.6 billion (3.5% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Raytheon Technologies; $3.6 billion (26.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Moderna, Inc.; $1.9 billion (13.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Electric; $1.3 billion (9.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Massachusetts Institute of Technology; $1.1 billion (8.3% of in-state contractor spending)

8. Pennsylvania

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $14.3 billion (3.7% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Bechtel Group; $2.1 billion (14.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: AmerisourceBergen; $2.0 billion (13.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Fluor Corp.; $1.7 billion (12.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: BAE Systems; $1.1 billion (7.8% of in-state contractor spending)

7. Maryland

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $17.5 billion (4.5% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $1.3 billion (7.6% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Johns Hopkins University; $1.2 billion (6.8% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Leidos; $685.7 million (3.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Booz Allen Hamilton; $489.6 million (2.8% of in-state contractor spending)

6. Connecticut

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $21.4 billion (5.5% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Dynamics; $9.5 billion (44.5% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Raytheon Technologies; $7.9 billion (37.0% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $3.3 billion (15.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Gartner; $42.5 million (0.2% of in-state contractor spending)

5. Florida

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $21.5 billion (5.5% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $4.1 billion (18.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Abbott Laboratories; $1.9 billion (8.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $1.7 billion (7.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Hensel Phelps Construction; $742.6 million (3.5% of in-state contractor spending)

4. New York

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $24.5 billion (6.3% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Pfizer, Inc.; $16.7 billion (67.9% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $2.3 billion (9.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: L3Harris Technologies; $1.7 billion (7.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: BAE Systems; $177.0 million (0.7% of in-state contractor spending)

3. California

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $38.1 billion (9.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Centene Corp.; $3.5 billion (9.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Northrop Grumman; $3.1 billion (8.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: General Dynamics; $2.3 billion (6.1% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $2.2 billion (5.7% of in-state contractor spending)

2. Virginia

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $42.0 billion (10.8% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Huntington Ingalls; $3.2 billion (7.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Leidos; $2.2 billion (5.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: ADS Tactical, Inc.; $1.4 billion (3.3% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: CACI; $1.4 billion (3.3% of in-state contractor spending)

1. Texas

  • Total Defense Dept. contractor spending, 2022: $45.6 billion (11.7% of all DOD contractor spending)
  • Largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Lockheed Martin; $23.4 billion (51.2% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Second largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: McKesson; $2.9 billion (6.4% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Third largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: L3Harris Technologies; $2.1 billion (4.7% of in-state contractor spending)
  • Fourth largest recipient of DOD contract spending, 2022: Bell Boeing Joint Project Office; $1.9 billion (4.1% of in-state contractor spending)
