The Largest US Military Contractors in Every State

In the first two months of the 2024 fiscal year, the U.S. government has already spent $87 billion on defense, more than any other budget category after Social Security. While a large portion of American military spending goes towards payroll for active-duty troops, the bulk of it goes directly to private sector companies with lucrative government contracts.

Defense contractors received nearly seven out of every 10 dollars the Pentagon spent domestically in fiscal 2022, the latest year of available data. Across the 50 states, there are hundreds of companies and organizations bringing in millions — if not billions — of taxpayer dollars each year. (This is how much the U.S. spent on the military each year since 1970.)

Using data from the Defense Department’s report, Defense Spending By State Fiscal Year 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the largest defense contractors in each state. Within each state, we ranked the top four defense contractors by DOD spending in fiscal 2022. States are listed in order of total Defense Department spending on contracts in fiscal 2022.

Total DOD contract spending ranges from about $167 million to over $45 billion, depending on the state. The companies with Pentagon contracts provide a range of services to the U.S. government, including research and development, manufacturing, facility maintenance, consulting, and equipment repair.

Many companies on this list are in business almost exclusively for defense contracts. Last year, weapons systems manufacturers Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman respectively derived 90% and 88% of their revenue from military sales, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. These companies rank among the top defense contractors in multiple states. (These are the 35 weapons the military will spend the most on next year.)

Similarly, consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the top contractors in both Maryland and North Carolina, received nearly two-thirds of its 2022 revenue from military contracts, according to SIPRI estimates.

For other organizations on this list, including energy companies like BP, drugmakers like Eli Lilly and Pfizer, and research institutions like MIT and Johns Hopkins University, contracts with the Defense Department make up a relatively small percentage of annual revenue.