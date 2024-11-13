The Newest Warships and Submarines to Enter the US Navy

Military

The U.S. Navy is constantly in the process of adding to its already massive fleet. While there is a considerable effort put into maintaining some of the older ships and aircraft carriers, the Navy is also on the cutting-edge of naval technology pushing out ships with the newest and most advanced radar and defense systems. (The US Navy’s oldest warship still in service is reaching 55 years of old.)

Some of the newest additions to the Navy include the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and the Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines. At the same time, the U.S. Navy is rolling out the new Constellation-class, a frigate based on some European models used by NATO allies.

The Navy is slowly phasing out the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers with the new Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers. The first carrier is already in the fleet with two more expected to enter within the coming decade.

Currently, destroyers make up about 30% of the U.S. Navy’s active fleet, reflecting their important role in naval operations. Submarines are also a major component of the force making up about a quarter of the fleet. The remainder is composed of cruisers, littoral combat ships, and amphibious assault ships.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest ships to join the Navy. To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 35 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of October 2024.

Here is a look at the 35 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also, the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Tulsa (LCS-16)

USS Tulsa (LCS 16) conducts ro... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Tulsa (LCS 16) conducts ro... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: February 16, 2019
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Charleston (LCS-18)

USS Charleston (LCS-18) at the Austal USA shipyard by HechoEnLA
USS Charleston (LCS-18) at the Austal USA shipyard (CC BY-SA 4.0) by HechoEnLA
  • Commission date: March 2, 2019
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117)

USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) tr... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) tr... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: July 27, 2019
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Billings (LCS-15)

USS Billings (LCS 15) conducts... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Billings (LCS 15) conducts... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: August 3, 2019
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)

The crew of USS Cincinnati man... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The crew of USS Cincinnati man... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: October 5, 2019
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)

Lockheed Martin LCS 17 (48301133431) (cropped) by Naval Surface Warriors
Lockheed Martin LCS 17 (48301133431) (cropped) (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Commission date: October 26, 2019
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)

USS Hershel u201cWoodyu201d Williams (ESB 4) conducts a tracking exercise with Italian and Ghana navy ships in the Gulf of Guinea. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
USS Hershel u201cWoodyu201d Williams (ESB 4) conducts a tracking exercise with Italian and Ghana navy ships in the Gulf of Guinea. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Commission date: March 7, 2020
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

USS Delaware (SSN-791)

USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: April 4, 2020
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

USS Vermont (SSN-792)

USS Vermont (SSN 792) returns ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Vermont (SSN 792) returns ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: April 18, 2020
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

USS Kansas City (LCS-22)

s13 USS Kansas City, from dead... by Bill Abbott
s13 USS Kansas City, from dead... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Bill Abbott
  • Commission date: June 20, 2020
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Commission date: July 15, 2020
  • Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Class: America-class

USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: August 8, 2020
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

The Navyu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099s newest guided-mis... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The Navyu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099s newest guided-mis... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: September 26, 2020
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: April 17, 2021
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

The crew of USS Miguel Keith (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The crew of USS Miguel Keith (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 8, 2021
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: May 22, 2021
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

The future USS Daniel Inouye (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The future USS Daniel Inouye (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: December 8, 2021
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Savannah (LCS-28)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: February 5, 2022
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

220514-M-XB450-0531 by Official U.S. Navy Page
220514-M-XB450-0531 (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 14, 2022
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Sailors assigned to USS Minnea... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Sailors assigned to USS Minnea... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 21, 2022
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

USS Oregon (SSN-793)

220528-N-GR655-0152 by Official U.S. Navy Page
220528-N-GR655-0152 (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 28, 2022
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

USS Montana (SSN-794)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: June 25, 2022
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Commission date: July 30, 2022
  • Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
  • Class: San Antonio-class

USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: April 1, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: May 6, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

A graphic representation of th... by Official U.S. Navy Page
A graphic representation of th... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 13, 2023
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: June 24, 2023
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: July 22, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Marinette (LCS-25)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: September 16, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: September 30, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: October 7, 2023
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten / Public Domain
  • Commission date: October 14, 2023
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: February 17, 2024
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD-29)

Courtesy of USS Richard M. McCool Jr. - LPD 29 via Facebook
  • Commission date: September 9, 2024
  • Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
  • Class: San Antonio-class

USS New Jersey (SSN-796)

Mys 721tx / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: September 14, 2024
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

