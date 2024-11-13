The Newest Warships and Submarines to Enter the US Navy Canva | Savushkin from Getty Images Signature and 12019 from pixabay

The U.S. Navy is constantly in the process of adding to its already massive fleet. While there is a considerable effort put into maintaining some of the older ships and aircraft carriers, the Navy is also on the cutting-edge of naval technology pushing out ships with the newest and most advanced radar and defense systems. (The US Navy’s oldest warship still in service is reaching 55 years of old.)

Some of the newest additions to the Navy include the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and the Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines. At the same time, the U.S. Navy is rolling out the new Constellation-class, a frigate based on some European models used by NATO allies.

The Navy is slowly phasing out the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers with the new Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers. The first carrier is already in the fleet with two more expected to enter within the coming decade.

Currently, destroyers make up about 30% of the U.S. Navy’s active fleet, reflecting their important role in naval operations. Submarines are also a major component of the force making up about a quarter of the fleet. The remainder is composed of cruisers, littoral combat ships, and amphibious assault ships.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest ships to join the Navy. To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 35 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of October 2024.

Here is a look at the 35 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also, the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Tulsa (LCS-16)

Commission date: February 16, 2019

February 16, 2019 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Charleston (LCS-18)

Commission date: March 2, 2019

March 2, 2019 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117)

Commission date: July 27, 2019

July 27, 2019 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Billings (LCS-15)

Commission date: August 3, 2019

August 3, 2019 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)

Commission date: October 5, 2019

October 5, 2019 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)

Commission date: October 26, 2019

October 26, 2019 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)

Commission date: March 7, 2020

March 7, 2020 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

USS Delaware (SSN-791)

Commission date: April 4, 2020

April 4, 2020 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

USS Vermont (SSN-792)

Commission date: April 18, 2020

April 18, 2020 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

USS Kansas City (LCS-22)

Commission date: June 20, 2020

June 20, 2020 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

Commission date: July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020 Unit type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Class: America-class

USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Commission date: August 8, 2020

August 8, 2020 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

Commission date: September 26, 2020

September 26, 2020 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Commission date: April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

Commission date: May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Commission date: May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

Commission date: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Savannah (LCS-28)

Commission date: February 5, 2022

February 5, 2022 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

Commission date: May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Commission date: May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

USS Oregon (SSN-793)

Commission date: May 28, 2022

May 28, 2022 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

USS Montana (SSN-794)

Commission date: June 25, 2022

June 25, 2022 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Commission date: July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022 Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Class: San Antonio-class

USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Commission date: April 1, 2023

April 1, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Commission date: May 6, 2023

May 6, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

Commission date: May 13, 2023

May 13, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

Commission date: June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Commission date: July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Marinette (LCS-25)

Commission date: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Commission date: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

Commission date: October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

Commission date: October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Commission date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD-29)

Commission date: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Class: San Antonio-class

USS New Jersey (SSN-796)

Commission date: September 14, 2024

September 14, 2024 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

