The Newest Warships and Submarines to Enter the US Navy

The U.S. Navy is constantly in the process of adding to its already massive fleet. While there is a considerable effort put into maintaining some of the older ships and aircraft carriers, the Navy is also on the cutting-edge of naval technology pushing out ships with the newest and most advanced radar and defense systems. (The US Navy’s oldest warship still in service is reaching 55 years of old.)
Some of the newest additions to the Navy include the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and the Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines. At the same time, the U.S. Navy is rolling out the new Constellation-class, a frigate based on some European models used by NATO allies.
The Navy is slowly phasing out the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers with the new Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers. The first carrier is already in the fleet with two more expected to enter within the coming decade.
Currently, destroyers make up about 30% of the U.S. Navy’s active fleet, reflecting their important role in naval operations. Submarines are also a major component of the force making up about a quarter of the fleet. The remainder is composed of cruisers, littoral combat ships, and amphibious assault ships.
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest ships to join the Navy. To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 35 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of October 2024.
Here is a look at the 35 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also, the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.
USS Tulsa (LCS-16)
- Commission date: February 16, 2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Charleston (LCS-18)
- Commission date: March 2, 2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117)
- Commission date: July 27, 2019
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
USS Billings (LCS-15)
- Commission date: August 3, 2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)
- Commission date: October 5, 2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)
- Commission date: October 26, 2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)
- Commission date: March 7, 2020
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
USS Delaware (SSN-791)
- Commission date: April 4, 2020
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
USS Vermont (SSN-792)
- Commission date: April 18, 2020
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
USS Kansas City (LCS-22)
- Commission date: June 20, 2020
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Tripoli (LHA-7)
- Commission date: July 15, 2020
- Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
- Class: America-class
USS St. Louis (LCS-19)
- Commission date: August 8, 2020
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)
- Commission date: September 26, 2020
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
USS Oakland (LCS-24)
- Commission date: April 17, 2021
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)
- Commission date: May 8, 2021
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
USS Mobile (LCS-26)
- Commission date: May 22, 2021
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)
- Commission date: December 8, 2021
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
USS Savannah (LCS-28)
- Commission date: February 5, 2022
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)
- Commission date: May 14, 2022
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)
- Commission date: May 21, 2022
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
USS Oregon (SSN-793)
- Commission date: May 28, 2022
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
USS Montana (SSN-794)
- Commission date: June 25, 2022
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)
- Commission date: July 30, 2022
- Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
- Class: San Antonio-class
USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)
- Commission date: April 1, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)
- Commission date: May 6, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)
- Commission date: May 13, 2023
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)
- Commission date: June 24, 2023
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
USS Canberra (LCS-30)
- Commission date: July 22, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Marinette (LCS-25)
- Commission date: September 16, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
USS Augusta (LCS-34)
- Commission date: September 30, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)
- Commission date: October 7, 2023
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)
- Commission date: October 14, 2023
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)
- Commission date: February 17, 2024
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD-29)
- Commission date: September 9, 2024
- Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
- Class: San Antonio-class
USS New Jersey (SSN-796)
- Commission date: September 14, 2024
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
