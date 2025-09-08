U.S. Navy Adds 27 New Warships in 5 Years Outpacing Global Rivals in Modernization Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In the coming years, the U.S. Navy has plans to update its fleet with a new line of aircraft carriers to replace the aging Nimitz-class. Along with these, there are a series of other ships and submarines that are just now entering service for the U.S. Navy. The process of building a ship and commissioning it for use in the service is a multiyear process, and the bigger that these projects are, the longer they can take. (These are the American warships and submarines with the biggest crews.)

Two new vessels entering service are the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and the Virginia-class submarines. The Constellation-class is an entirely new class of warship, though it is not yet commissioned. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest ships to join the Navy.

To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 27 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy in the past five years and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of September 2025.

For the U.S. Navy, the Nimitz-class carriers are starting to age out, as most are 30 years and older, and the U.S. plans to replace them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. The newest is the Gerald R. Ford, which was commissioned in 2017. After years of testing, she only recently achieved full deployment status. Going forward, the Navy will replace the Nimitz carriers on a one-for-one basis with Ford-class carriers.

Currently, the U.S. Navy is composed of destroyers, which account for about 22% of the naval fleet. Submarines come in a close second in terms of allocation, making up about 21% of the fleet. Beyond this, a fleet of cruisers followed by littoral combat ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)

Why Are We Covering This?

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also, the United States projects power via the Navy, establishing dominance across vast distances and maintaining a secure balance within the global community.

Here is a look at the 27 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

27. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

Commission date: September 26, 2020

September 26, 2020 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

26. USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Commission date: April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

25. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

Commission date: May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

24. USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Commission date: May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

23. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

Commission date: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

22. USS Savannah (LCS-28)

Commission date: February 5, 2022

February 5, 2022 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

21. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

Commission date: May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

20. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Commission date: May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

19. USS Oregon (SSN-793)

Commission date: May 28, 2022

May 28, 2022 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

18. USS Montana (SSN-794)

Commission date: June 25, 2022

June 25, 2022 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

17. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Commission date: July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022 Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Class: San Antonio-class

16. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Commission date: April 1, 2023

April 1, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

15. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Commission date: May 6, 2023

May 6, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

14. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

Commission date: May 13, 2023

May 13, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

13. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

Commission date: June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

12. USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Commission date: July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

11. USS Marinette (LCS-25)

Commission date: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

10. USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Commission date: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

9. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

Commission date: October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

8. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

Commission date: October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

7. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Commission date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

6. USS Massachusetts (SSN-798)

Commission date: Not yet commissioned; Expected in 2025

Not yet commissioned; Expected in 2025 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

5. USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29)

Commission date: September 7, 2024

September 7, 2024 Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Class: San Antonio-class

4. USS John Basilone (DDG-122)

Commission date: November 9, 2024

November 9, 2024 Unit type: Guided-missile destroyer

Guided-missile destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

3. USS Nantucket (LCS-27)

Commission date: November 16, 2024

November 16, 2024 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

2. USS Beloit (LCS-29)

Commission date: November 23, 2024

November 23, 2024 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

1. USS Iowa (SSN-797)

Commission date: April 5, 2025

April 5, 2025 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

