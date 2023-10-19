The Newest Ship in the US Navy

Although the United States does not currently have the largest navy presence, it ranks as the world’s strongest naval power. The U.S. Navy by itself boasts a fleet of over 240 ships and submarines. The biggest and oldest assets in the fleet are the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, which were a stabilizing factor throughout the Cold War. The U.S. owns 11 aircraft carriers overall, while countries like Russia and China only have one and three, respectively. (This is the world’s largest navy.)
Looking ahead, the Nimitz-class carriers are starting to age out, as most are 30 years and older, and the U.S. is replacing them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. The newest is the Gerald R. Ford which is just five years old. The Navy is replacing aircraft carriers on a one-for-one basis as they age out. (Also read: Russia Has the Fastest Warship in the World)
Currently, the bulk of the U.S. Navy is made up primarily of the destroyer fleet, which accounts for nearly 30% of all naval vessels. The submarine fleet comes in a close second, accounting for roughly another quarter of the total strength of the force. Beyond this, an aging fleet of cruisers followed by Littoral Combat Ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels.
Currently, the bulk of the U.S. Navy is made up primarily of the destroyer fleet, which accounts for nearly 30% of all naval vessels. The submarine fleet comes in a close second, accounting for roughly another quarter of the total strength of the force. Beyond this, an aging fleet of cruisers followed by Littoral Combat Ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels.
The U.S. is in the midst of replacing, updating, and adding to its navy in a bid to maintain global domination at sea.
Here’s a look at the newest ships and submarines in the U.S. Navy.
35. USS Omaha
> Commission date: 2/3/2018
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
34. USS Colorado
> Commission date: 3/17/2018
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Virginia-class
33. USS Ralph Johnson
> Commission date: 3/24/2018
> Unit type: Destroyer
> Class: Arleigh Burke-class
32. USS Manchester
> Commission date: 5/26/2018
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
31. USS Indiana
> Commission date: 9/29/2018
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Virginia-class
30. USS Sioux City
> Commission date: 11/17/2018
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Freedom-class
29. USS Thomas Hudner
> Commission date: 12/1/2018
> Unit type: Destroyer
> Class: Arleigh Burke-class
28. USS Wichita
> Commission date: 1/12/2019
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Freedom-class
27. USS Michael Monsoor
> Commission date: 1/26/2019
> Unit type: Destroyer
> Class: Zumwalt-class
26. USS South Dakota
> Commission date: 2/2/2019
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Virginia-class
25. USS Tulsa
> Commission date: 2/16/2019
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
24. USS Charleston
> Commission date: 3/2/2019
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
23. USS Paul Ignatius
> Commission date: 7/27/2019
> Unit type: Destroyer
> Class: Arleigh Burke-class
22. USS Billings
> Commission date: 8/3/2019
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Freedom-class
21. USS Cincinnati
> Commission date: 10/5/2019
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
20. USS Indianapolis
> Commission date: 10/26/2019
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Freedom-class
19. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
> Commission date: 3/7/2020
> Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
> Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
18. USS Delaware
> Commission date: 4/4/2020
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Virginia-class
17. USS Vermont
> Commission date: 4/18/2020
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Virginia-class
16. USS Kansas City
> Commission date: 6/20/2020
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
15. USS Tripoli
> Commission date: 7/15/2020
> Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
> Class: America-class
14. USS St. Louis
> Commission date: 8/8/2020
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Freedom-class
13. USS Delbert D. Black
> Commission date: 9/26/2020
> Unit type: Destroyer
> Class: Arleigh Burke-class
12. USS Oakland
> Commission date: 4/17/2021
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
11. USS Miguel Keith
> Commission date: 5/8/2021
> Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
> Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
10. USS Mobile
> Commission date: 5/22/2021
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
9. USS Daniel Inouye
> Commission date: 12/8/2021
> Unit type: Destroyer
> Class: Arleigh Burke-class
8. USS Savannah
> Commission date: 2/5/2022
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
7. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
> Commission date: 5/14/2022
> Unit type: Destroyer
> Class: Arleigh Burke-class
6. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul
> Commission date: 5/21/2022
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Freedom-class
5. USS Oregon
> Commission date: 5/28/2022
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Virginia-class
4. USS Montana
> Commission date: 6/25/2022
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Virginia-class
3. USS Fort Lauderdale
> Commission date: 7/30/2022
> Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
> Class: San Antonio-class
2. USS Lenah H Sutcliffe Higbee
> Commission date: 5/13/2023
> Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
> Class: Arleigh Burke-class
1. USS Santa Barbara
> Commission date: 4/1/2023
> Unit type: Littoral combat ship
> Class: Independence-class
Methodology
To determine America’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 35 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years and ranked them by age.
