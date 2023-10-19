The Newest Ship in the US Navy Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Although the United States does not currently have the largest navy presence, it ranks as the world’s strongest naval power. The U.S. Navy by itself boasts a fleet of over 240 ships and submarines. The biggest and oldest assets in the fleet are the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, which were a stabilizing factor throughout the Cold War. The U.S. owns 11 aircraft carriers overall, while countries like Russia and China only have one and three, respectively. (This is the world’s largest navy.)

Looking ahead, the Nimitz-class carriers are starting to age out, as most are 30 years and older, and the U.S. is replacing them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. The newest is the Gerald R. Ford which is just five years old. The Navy is replacing aircraft carriers on a one-for-one basis as they age out. (Also read: Russia Has the Fastest Warship in the World)

To determine America’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 33 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age.

Currently, the bulk of the U.S. Navy is made up primarily of the destroyer fleet, which accounts for nearly 30% of all naval vessels. The submarine fleet comes in a close second, accounting for roughly another quarter of the total strength of the force. Beyond this, an aging fleet of cruisers followed by Littoral Combat Ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels.

The U.S. is in the midst of replacing, updating, and adding to its navy in a bid to maintain global domination at sea.

Here’s a look at the newest ships and submarines in the U.S. Navy.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 34. USS Colorado

> Commission date: 3/17/2018

> Unit type: Attack submarine

> Class: Virginia-class

Source: usnavy / Flickr 30. USS Sioux City

> Commission date: 11/17/2018

> Unit type: Littoral combat ship

> Class: Freedom-class

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr 29. USS Thomas Hudner

> Commission date: 12/1/2018

> Unit type: Destroyer

> Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 26. USS South Dakota

> Commission date: 2/2/2019

> Unit type: Attack submarine

> Class: Virginia-class

19. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

> Commission date: 3/7/2020

> Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

> Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 16. USS Kansas City

> Commission date: 6/20/2020

> Unit type: Littoral combat ship

> Class: Independence-class

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 15. USS Tripoli

> Commission date: 7/15/2020

> Unit type: Amphibious assault ship

> Class: America-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. USS St. Louis

> Commission date: 8/8/2020

> Unit type: Littoral combat ship

> Class: Freedom-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 12. USS Oakland

> Commission date: 4/17/2021

> Unit type: Littoral combat ship

> Class: Independence-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 8. USS Savannah

> Commission date: 2/5/2022

> Unit type: Littoral combat ship

> Class: Independence-class

6. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

> Commission date: 5/21/2022

> Unit type: Littoral combat ship

> Class: Freedom-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 4. USS Montana

> Commission date: 6/25/2022

> Unit type: Attack submarine

> Class: Virginia-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 3. USS Fort Lauderdale

> Commission date: 7/30/2022

> Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

> Class: San Antonio-class

Source: navymedicine / Flickr 2. USS Lenah H Sutcliffe Higbee

> Commission date: 5/13/2023

> Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

> Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1. USS Santa Barbara

> Commission date: 4/1/2023

> Unit type: Littoral combat ship

> Class: Independence-class

Methodology

To determine America’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 35 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years and ranked them by age.