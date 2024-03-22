These Are 30 the Newest Ships to Enter the US Navy

The U.S. Navy currently boasts upwards of 400 vessels in its fleet, each with unique operational roles to play. Some of the hallmarks of the fleet are the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers which were introduced more than half a century ago. As such, the U.S. Navy has plans to update its fleet with a new line of aircraft carriers to replace the aging Nimitz-class. Along with these, there are a series of other ships and submarines that are just now entering the service for the U.S. Navy. (This is the Navy’s hidden arsenal: submarines and underwater military tech of today. )

To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 30 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of February 2024.

For the U.S. Navy, the Nimitz-class carriers are starting to age out, as most are 30 years and older, and the U.S. is replacing them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. The newest is the Gerald R. Ford which entered service in 2017. Going forward, the Navy is planning to replace the Nimitz carriers on a one-for-one basis for Ford-class carriers as they slowly age out.

As it stands now, the U.S. Navy is namely composed of destroyers which account for roughly 30% of its naval fleet. Submarines come in a close second in terms of allocation, making up about a quarter of the fleet. Beyond this, an aging fleet of cruisers followed by Littoral Combat Ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels. (These are the 19 warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy.)

Here is a look at the 30 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy: