Military

The Most Recent Medal of Honor Awards Include A U.S. Civil War Soldier

United States Air Force medal of honor with case.
Tracy Fisher / Shutterstock.com
Key Points

  • There have been over 41 million servicemembers in the U.S. military in the last 150 years

  • Of these servicemembers, only about 3,500 have been awarded the Medal of Honor

The Medal of Honor is recognized as the highest award in the U.S. military regardless of branch. Whether the recipients were Privates or Generals, they ultimately distinguished themselves with the highest level of duty that one can perform for their country. The recipients of the Medal of Honor are known for going above and beyond basic service requirements, exhibiting uncommon valor, and some even giving the ultimate sacrifice.

During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these recipients, namely, the most recent ones. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the most recent Medal of Honor recipients. We included the name of the most recent recipient as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. The most recent 30 recipients are ordered chronologically from their presentation date.

The most recent presentations for the Medal of Honor were to a number of Korean War veterans and a couple Vietnam veterans. Each of these men distinguished themself by going above and beyond the call of duty.

Here is a look at the most recent recipients of the Medal of Honor:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

William Shemin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of presentation: June 2, 2015
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: World War I

Henry Johnson

Public domain / wikimedia Commons

  • Date of presentation: June 2, 2015
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: World War I

Florent A. Groberg

SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl (CC BY 2.0) by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Date of presentation: November 12, 2015
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Charles S. Kettles

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of presentation: July 18, 2016
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Major
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

James C. McCloughan

170801-D-GO396-0473 by U.S. Secretary of Defense
170801-D-GO396-0473 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Date of presentation: July 31, 2017
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fifth Class
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Gary M. Rose

Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: October 23, 2017
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Garlin M. Conner

Jack Lummus | File:NavyMedalofHonor.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of presentation: June 26, 2018
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Ronald J. Shurer II

Trump White House Archives / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Date of presentation: October 1, 2018
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Travis W. Atkins

Trump White House Archived / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Date of presentation: March 27, 2019
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

David D. Bellavia

Public Domain / wikimedia commons

  • Date of presentation: June 25, 2019
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Matthew O. Williams

Trump White House Archives / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Date of presentation: October 30, 2019
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Thomas P. Payne

220706-D-BN624-0699 by U.S. Secretary of Defense
220706-D-BN624-0699 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Date of presentation: September 11, 2020
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Ralph Puckett, Jr.

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett by The White House
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett (United States Government Work) by The White House
  • Date of presentation: May 21, 2021
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Colonel
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

Alwyn Crendall Cashe

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Christopher Andrew Celiz

Christopher Celiz by Davidc1220
Christopher Celiz (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Davidc1220
  • Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Earl D. Plumlee

Public domain / wikimedia Commons

  • Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Dwight W. Birdwell

220706-D-BN624-0346 by U.S. Secretary of Defense
220706-D-BN624-0346 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

John J. Duffy

secdef / Flickr

  • Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Major
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Dennis M. Fujii

U.S. Army / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Edward N. Kaneshiro

U.S. Secretary of Defense / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

  • Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Paris D. Davis

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: March 3, 2023
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Colonel
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Larry L. Taylor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: September 5, 2023
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

George D. Wilson

Internet Archive Book Images / No restrictions / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: July 3, 2024
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War

Philip G. Shadrach

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date of presentation: July 3, 2024
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War

Hugh R. Nelson Jr.

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 3, 2025
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Kenneth J. David

U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 3, 2025
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fourth Class
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Brunor R. Orig

U.S. Army OCPA by Kristine Dove / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 3, 2025
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

Wataru Nakamura

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 3, 2025
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

Fred B. McGee

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 3, 2025
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Corporal
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

Charles R. Johnson

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 3, 2025
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

Richard E. Cavazos

C.R. Bruce / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 3, 2025
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: General
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

