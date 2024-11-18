The Average American Can’t Answer These Simple Military Questions DanielBendjy / E+ via Getty Images

Regarding topics the United States loves to discuss, one of those big elephants in the room is the military. Many Americans are familiar with this country being the biggest spender on national defense, including spending more than most of our closest allies combined.

Beyond spending, the reality is that most Americans probably don’t know some of the more basic facts about the US military. Questions like when it was founded or how many branches of service exist are all things that likely elude most Americans regarding common knowledge.

Of course, you can try to answer these questions and see how many you get right, which might help you feel like you are more knowledgeable than the average American.

22. Question

Mlpearc / Wikimedia Commons

What does a gold star represent in military culture?

Answer: Lost A Loved One

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Any family is considered a Gold Star family if they have lost a loved one who was serving. This could be a child, parent, sibling, or immediate family member. Gold stars are often displayed as pins on clothing, flags on a home, or in a window as a symbolic gesture of the sacrifice of the soldier who lost their life.

21. Question

Orietta Gaspari / E+ via Getty Images

What was the shortest war in US history?

Answer: Grenada

Archive Photos / Archive Photos via Getty Images

For just over one week, the United States enacted Operation Urgent Fury, better known as the Grenada invasion. This invasion had the purpose of restoring order in the country, rescuing stranded American citizens, and removing the existing Grenadian Prime Minster from office.

20. Question

peosoldier / Flickr

What was the longest war the United States fought in?

Answer: Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images

When the United States ended its war in Afghanistan in 2021, it was the end of America’s longest war in 20 years. In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, President George W. Bush authorized the use of force against those responsible for attacking the US, with the war starting on October 7, 2001, when the US military started to bomb Taliban forces, beginning Operation Enduring Freedom.

19. Question

401stafsb / Flickr

Why are military platforms available in different camouflage patterns?

Answer: Blending In

401stafsb / Flickr

The easy answer to this question is that the United States military prepares different uniforms across all service branches to best blend into the terrain where a war may be fought. This could include but is not limited to, camouflage for fighting in the woods, desert, or even inside urban areas, as was the case during the most recent Gulf War.

18. Question

Fox Photos / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

How many Presidents have served in the military?

Answer: 31

Three Lions / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

As of 2024, 31 out of the 46 presidents have served in the military in some capacity. Among the most notable are George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, the latter of which was the highest-ranking military official during World War II.

17. Question

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

At what age are you eligible to enlist in the United States military?

Answer: 17 or 18

Photo by Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

If the answer you are looking for is 17, this is true, but it would require parental consent. Anyone 18 years old and looking to enlist in the military can do so without parental consent. It’s also worth noting that you can continue to enlist until you turn 39.

16. Question

Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

What is a United States military veteran?

Answer: Former Member of the Military

flysnowfly / Shutterstock.com

Anyone who has previously served in the United States Armed Forces, across any military branch, and has left the military with an honorable discharge is considered a veteran. These individuals are eligible for both healthcare and educational assistance.

15. Question

NNehring / E+ via Getty Images

What is America’s nuclear triad?

Answer: Nuclear Weapons Platform

thenationalguard / Flickr

The United States nuclear deterrent is considered a nuclear triad due to the three different platforms available to the US military to launch nuclear weapons. The primary method is by land, which includes ICBMs (Intercontinental ballistic missiles). The second is through submarine-launch missiles, of which the United States has 14 different submarines that have nuclear launch capability. The third leg of the nuclear triad is through stealth bombers, like the B-2 Spirit.

14. Question

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

How many aircraft carriers does the United States currently have?

Answer: 11

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

As of 2024, the United States has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, giving it the world’s largest aircraft carrier fleet. Each aircraft carrier can hold approximately 80 different aircraft types and can be up to 100,000 tons. With only 47 aircraft carriers worldwide, the US currently operates 23% of the world’s total carrier fleet. This is before counting the additional nine helicopter-based aircraft carriers the US has available.

13. Question

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

What is a court-martial?

Answer: Military Trial

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Famously seen in A Few Good Men, a court-martial is a military trial for service members accused of any crime or violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Punishment can range from demotion, dishonorable discharge, or imprisonment if convicted in a court-martial.

12. Question

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

What does “AWOL” stand for?

Answer: Absent Without Leave

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Often, the plot subject of a Hollywood movie, when a soldier of any rank goes missing without permission, they are considered AWOL. Standing for Absent Without Leave, it’s a direct violation of military law and can result in various punishments, including fines and even imprisonment.

11. Question

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Which military branch has the most active-duty service members?

Answer: US Army

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The United States Army is the largest military branch, with approximately 461,657 active-duty service members. The second largest would be the active-duty Navy, with 340,065, followed by the Army National Guard, which has 329,705 troops.

10. Question

Militarist / Shutterstock.com

What is the purpose of members of the military wearing dog tags?

Answer: Identification

Militarist / Shutterstock.com

Every United States military member wears “dog tags” as a staple part of their uniform. These tags contain the service member’s name, blood type, and other immediately critical information that a medical team needs to know in case of injury or death.

9. Question

Kiyoshi Tanno / iStock via Getty Images

What percent of the United States federal budget goes to the military?

Answer: 13%

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

In 2023, approximately 13.3% of the US budget went toward national defense. Since 1980, the percentage of the federal budget going to defense has fluctuated from a high of 27.9% in 1987 to a low of 11% in 2020 and 2021.

8. Question

dvids / Flickr

What is the National Guard?

Answer: Military Branch

thenationalguard / Flickr

The National Guard is a military branch serving as the primary combat reserve group of the United States Air Force and Army. The President and the Governor of individual states can call on the National Guard in times of emergency, whether military-related or to assist in a domestic emergency like a natural disaster or a combat role overseas.

7. Question

Purplexsu / iStock via Getty Images

How large is the United States military?

Answer: 2.86 million

Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As of 2024, the current size of the United States military is approximately 2.86 million people worldwide. This breaks down to 1.29 million active-duty service members across all six branches. This also includes approximately 767,238 members of the National Guard and reserve forces. In addition, there are also 778,539 civilian personnel who work closely with the US military.

6. Question

Courtesy of 24/7 Wall St.

What does “Selective Service” mean in the United States?

Answer: The Draft

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In the United States, the Selective Service is a registration system that mandates every male aged 18-25 to be eligible for military draft if necessary. The last mandatory draft occurred during the Vietnam War in 1973.

5. Question

Otis Historical Archives of the National Museum of Health and Medicine / Flickr

Which war resulted in the most American deaths?

Answer: Civil War

Kean Collection / Archive Photos via Getty Images

You would be wrong if you thought the answer would be World War II. The death toll from the Civil War, which is estimated to be around 620,000 troops, is more than all other American wars combined.

4. Question

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

What is the Pentagon?

Answer: Military Headquarters

icholakov / Getty Images

In so many words, the Pentagon is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, which oversees all military operations. One of the world’s largest office buildings by square footage, it is also home to more than 26,000 military and civilian personnel.

3. Question

U.S. Coast Guard / Getty Images

Which branch is responsible for protecting the coasts and shorelines of the United States?

Answer: Coast Guard

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

It is the responsibility of the United States Coast Guard to safely monitor the coastlines of the contiguous United States and the coastlines of Alaska and Hawaii. This includes monitoring illegal activity like smuggling or terrorism and search and rescue operations.

2. Question

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

How many branches are there in the United States military?

Answer: 6

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The answer is six branches: the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, and, as of 2019, the newly established Space Force. Every branch has a distinct role in the military, whether fighting on land, sea, air, or space.

1. Question

MPI / Archive Photos via Getty Images

When was the United States Army established?

Answer: June 14, 1775

mobili / Flickr

The Continental Congress requested that the US Army be established on June 14, 1775. Composed of colonial militia forces, this was the first time an organized military took shape inside what would become the United States, a full year before the Declaration of Independence.

