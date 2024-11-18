Military

The States with the Most WWII Medal of Honor Recipients

A Panorama of the Atlantic Pavilion of the World War II memorial in Washington DC in the evening.
Jason Yoder / Shutterstock.com
Chris Lange
Published:

World War II is perhaps the greatest conflict this world has ever known, reshaping the world order to more or less what we know it as today. During this tumultuous time, extraordinary acts of bravery and sacrifice tipped the balance of power in favor of the Allies. Many were recognized with the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration for U.S. servicemen.

The Medal of Honor is a storied U.S. military tradition, spanning more than 150 years and all branches of the armed forces. In this time more than 3,500 medals have been awarded among the 41 million Americans who have served during this time.

Today, 24/7 Wall St. is looking at the states that had the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II. We reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II. States were ranked according to how many Medal of Honor recipients were accredited to each state. We also included supplemental information regarding how many recipients served in each military branch for each state since the Medal of Honor has been established.

Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II:

Why Are We Covering This?

Niyazz / iStock

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

51. Alaska

popular evs in alaska
TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 0
  • Total recipients from all branches: 0 – #51 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

50. Washington D.C.

Jason Yoder / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 0
  • Total recipients from all branches: 39 – #22 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

49. Nevada

View from the back of a male soldier in the uniform of the American army waving the US flag on top of a mountain in a clearing at sunset
Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 1
  • Total recipients from all branches: 2 – #50 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

48. Rhode Island

thenationalguard / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 1
  • Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #27 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 22
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 8
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

47. South Dakota

pabradyphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #49 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

46. Wyoming

usabmc / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #48 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

45. Delaware

Delaware+veterans | Delaware veterans visit DC memorials
senatorchriscoons / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #42 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

44. North Dakota

soldiersmediacenter / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #39 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

43. New Hampshire

chiefngb / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 36 – #23 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 10
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

42. Vermont

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 47 – #18 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 43
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

41. New Mexico

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #45 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

40. Idaho

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 10 – #44 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 6
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

39. Oregon

usnavy / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #41 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

38. Utah

Carlos Perez Lopez / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 5 – #47 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

37. Arizona

Joesboy / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #40 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

36. Nebraska

philipimage / iStock via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #36 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 10
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

35. West Virginia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 45 – #20 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 39
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

34. Montana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #46 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

33. Kansas

CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 28 – #28 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

32. South Carolina

KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #26 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 18
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

31. Maine

Matt_Gibson / iStock via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 66 – #13 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 41
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 24
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

30. Maryland

Andrew Harnik-Pool / Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 83 – #9 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 49
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 30
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

29. Mississippi

Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 18 – #38 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 12
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

28. Georgia

Thinkstock
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 22 – #33 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 8
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2

27. Florida

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #31 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

26. Louisiana

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 24 – #29 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

25. Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut | Soldiers&#039; Monument - Downtown New Britain, CT
Michael King / iStock via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 56 – #14 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 38
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 13
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

24. Arkansas

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7
  • Total recipients from all branches: 11 – #43 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 7
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

23. North Carolina

Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7
  • Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #35 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

22. Tennessee

Stephen Yeargin / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7
  • Total recipients from all branches: 33 – #25 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 27
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

21. Iowa

An American ship is moored in the Harbor. Ship on the background of the us flag. American fleet. The naval forces of America. us army. Participation of ships in military conflicts.
FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7
  • Total recipients from all branches: 54 – #15 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 46
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2

20. Alabama

Chiswick Chap / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 8
  • Total recipients from all branches: 21 – #34 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

19. Kentucky

Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 8
  • Total recipients from all branches: 44 – #21 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 36
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

18. Virginia

Battle of the Bulge Monument -... by Tim Evanson
Battle of the Bulge Monument -... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tim Evanson
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 9
  • Total recipients from all branches: 50 – #16 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 18
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

17. Indiana

Indiana War Memorial, Michigan... by Warren LeMay
Indiana War Memorial, Michigan... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 9
  • Total recipients from all branches: 74 – #12 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

16. Colorado

Im Yeongsik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 10
  • Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #32 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 16
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

15. Minnesota

Easton Seiler / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 10
  • Total recipients from all branches: 46 – #19 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 34
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 9
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

14. Missouri

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 11
  • Total recipients from all branches: 78 – #10 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 64
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

13. Oklahoma

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 13
  • Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #30 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 19
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

12. Washington

President Donald J. Trump meets with World War II veteran Hershal u201cWoodyu201d Williams Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by The White House from Washington
President Donald J. Trump meets with World War II veteran Hershal u201cWoodyu201d Williams Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020 (Public Domain) by The White House from Washington
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 13
  • Total recipients from all branches: 34 – #24 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

11. Hawaii

Defense.gov/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 14
  • Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #37 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

10. Michigan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 14
  • Total recipients from all branches: 109 – #7 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 96
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

9. Wisconsin

kieferpix / iStock via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 16
  • Total recipients from all branches: 49 – #17 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 40
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

8. New Jersey

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 16
  • Total recipients from all branches: 94 – #8 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 21
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

7. Massachusetts

dvids / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 18
  • Total recipients from all branches: 265 – #3 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 141
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 102
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 22
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

6. California

IbanSG / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 25
  • Total recipients from all branches: 138 – #6 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 90
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 22
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 26
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

5. Illinois

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 26
  • Total recipients from all branches: 207 – #5 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 162
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 25
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 19
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

4. Ohio

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 29
  • Total recipients from all branches: 258 – #4 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 225
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 20
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

3. Pennsylvania

SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 29
  • Total recipients from all branches: 379 – #2 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 275
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 71
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 32
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

2. Texas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 32
  • Total recipients from all branches: 77 – #11 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 56
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 7
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 13
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

1. New York

Public Domain / Wikimedia commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 35
  • Total recipients from all branches: 675 – #1 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 415
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 224
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 36
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.
Read more: Military, medal of honor, medal of honor by state, military, world war 2, world war II

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7