The States with the Most WWII Medal of Honor Recipients

World War II is perhaps the greatest conflict this world has ever known, reshaping the world order to more or less what we know it as today. During this tumultuous time, extraordinary acts of bravery and sacrifice tipped the balance of power in favor of the Allies. Many were recognized with the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration for U.S. servicemen.

The Medal of Honor is a storied U.S. military tradition, spanning more than 150 years and all branches of the armed forces. In this time more than 3,500 medals have been awarded among the 41 million Americans who have served during this time.

Today, 24/7 Wall St. is looking at the states that had the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II. We reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II. States were ranked according to how many Medal of Honor recipients were accredited to each state. We also included supplemental information regarding how many recipients served in each military branch for each state since the Medal of Honor has been established.

Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II:

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, "For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty." It's important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

51. Alaska

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 0

0 Total recipients from all branches: 0 – #51 out of 51

0 – #51 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

50. Washington D.C.

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 0

0 Total recipients from all branches: 39 – #22 out of 51

39 – #22 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

49. Nevada

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 1

1 Total recipients from all branches: 2 – #50 out of 51

2 – #50 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

48. Rhode Island

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 1

1 Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #27 out of 51

31 – #27 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 22

22 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 8

8 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

47. South Dakota

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #49 out of 51

3 – #49 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

46. Wyoming

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #48 out of 51

3 – #48 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

45. Delaware

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #42 out of 51

13 – #42 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11

11 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

44. North Dakota

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #39 out of 51

17 – #39 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14

14 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

43. New Hampshire

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 36 – #23 out of 51

36 – #23 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25

25 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 10

10 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

42. Vermont

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 47 – #18 out of 51

47 – #18 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 43

43 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

41. New Mexico

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #45 out of 51

9 – #45 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8

8 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

40. Idaho

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 10 – #44 out of 51

10 – #44 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 6

6 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

39. Oregon

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #41 out of 51

13 – #41 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11

11 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

38. Utah

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 5 – #47 out of 51

5 – #47 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

37. Arizona

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #40 out of 51

17 – #40 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13

13 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

36. Nebraska

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #36 out of 51

20 – #36 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 10

10 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6

6 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

35. West Virginia

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 45 – #20 out of 51

45 – #20 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 39

39 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

34. Montana

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #46 out of 51

9 – #46 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8

8 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

33. Kansas

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 28 – #28 out of 51

28 – #28 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25

25 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

32. South Carolina

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #26 out of 51

31 – #26 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 18

18 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6

6 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7

7 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

31. Maine

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 66 – #13 out of 51

66 – #13 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 41

41 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 24

24 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

30. Maryland

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 83 – #9 out of 51

83 – #9 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 49

49 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 30

30 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

29. Mississippi

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 18 – #38 out of 51

18 – #38 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 12

12 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

28. Georgia

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 22 – #33 out of 51

22 – #33 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11

11 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 8

8 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2

27. Florida

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #31 out of 51

23 – #31 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13

13 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5

5 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5

5 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

26. Louisiana

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 24 – #29 out of 51

24 – #29 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15

15 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6

6 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

25. Connecticut

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 56 – #14 out of 51

56 – #14 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 38

38 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 13

13 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

24. Arkansas

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7

7 Total recipients from all branches: 11 – #43 out of 51

11 – #43 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 7

7 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

23. North Carolina

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7

7 Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #35 out of 51

20 – #35 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14

14 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5

5 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

22. Tennessee

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7

7 Total recipients from all branches: 33 – #25 out of 51

33 – #25 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 27

27 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

21. Iowa

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7

7 Total recipients from all branches: 54 – #15 out of 51

54 – #15 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 46

46 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5

5 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1

1 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2

20. Alabama

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 8

8 Total recipients from all branches: 21 – #34 out of 51

21 – #34 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15

15 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

19. Kentucky

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 8

8 Total recipients from all branches: 44 – #21 out of 51

44 – #21 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 36

36 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5

5 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

18. Virginia

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 9

9 Total recipients from all branches: 50 – #16 out of 51

50 – #16 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25

25 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 18

18 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6

6 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

17. Indiana

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 9

9 Total recipients from all branches: 74 – #12 out of 51

74 – #12 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61

61 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9

9 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

16. Colorado

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 10

10 Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #32 out of 51

23 – #32 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 16

16 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3

3 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

15. Minnesota

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 10

10 Total recipients from all branches: 46 – #19 out of 51

46 – #19 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 34

34 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 9

9 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

14. Missouri

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 11

11 Total recipients from all branches: 78 – #10 out of 51

78 – #10 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 64

64 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9

9 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5

5 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

13. Oklahoma

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 13

13 Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #30 out of 51

23 – #30 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 19

19 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2

2 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

12. Washington

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 13

13 Total recipients from all branches: 34 – #24 out of 51

34 – #24 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20

20 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6

6 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6

6 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

11. Hawaii

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 14

14 Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #37 out of 51

20 – #37 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20

20 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0

0 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

10. Michigan

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 14

14 Total recipients from all branches: 109 – #7 out of 51

109 – #7 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 96

96 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6

6 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7

7 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

9. Wisconsin

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 16

16 Total recipients from all branches: 49 – #17 out of 51

49 – #17 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 40

40 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4

4 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

8. New Jersey

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 16

16 Total recipients from all branches: 94 – #8 out of 51

94 – #8 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61

61 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 21

21 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12

12 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

7. Massachusetts

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 18

18 Total recipients from all branches: 265 – #3 out of 51

265 – #3 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 141

141 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 102

102 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 22

22 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

6. California

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 25

25 Total recipients from all branches: 138 – #6 out of 51

138 – #6 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 90

90 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 22

22 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 26

26 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

5. Illinois

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 26

26 Total recipients from all branches: 207 – #5 out of 51

207 – #5 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 162

162 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 25

25 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 19

19 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

4. Ohio

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 29

29 Total recipients from all branches: 258 – #4 out of 51

258 – #4 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 225

225 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 20

20 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12

12 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

3. Pennsylvania

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 29

29 Total recipients from all branches: 379 – #2 out of 51

379 – #2 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 275

275 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 71

71 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 32

32 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

2. Texas

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 32

32 Total recipients from all branches: 77 – #11 out of 51

77 – #11 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 56

56 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 7

7 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 13

13 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1

1. New York

Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 35

35 Total recipients from all branches: 675 – #1 out of 51

675 – #1 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 415

415 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 224

224 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 36

36 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0

