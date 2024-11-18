The States with the Most WWII Medal of Honor Recipients

World War II is perhaps the greatest conflict this world has ever known, reshaping the world order to more or less what we know it as today. During this tumultuous time, extraordinary acts of bravery and sacrifice tipped the balance of power in favor of the Allies. Many were recognized with the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration for U.S. servicemen.
The Medal of Honor is a storied U.S. military tradition, spanning more than 150 years and all branches of the armed forces. In this time more than 3,500 medals have been awarded among the 41 million Americans who have served during this time.
Today, 24/7 Wall St. is looking at the states that had the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II. We reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II. States were ranked according to how many Medal of Honor recipients were accredited to each state. We also included supplemental information regarding how many recipients served in each military branch for each state since the Medal of Honor has been established.
Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from World War II:

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.
51. Alaska
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 0
- Total recipients from all branches: 0 – #51 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
50. Washington D.C.
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 0
- Total recipients from all branches: 39 – #22 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
49. Nevada
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 1
- Total recipients from all branches: 2 – #50 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
48. Rhode Island
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 1
- Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #27 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 22
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 8
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
47. South Dakota
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #49 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
46. Wyoming
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #48 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
45. Delaware
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #42 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
44. North Dakota
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #39 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
43. New Hampshire
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 36 – #23 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 10
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
42. Vermont
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 47 – #18 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 43
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
41. New Mexico
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #45 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
40. Idaho
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 10 – #44 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 6
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
39. Oregon
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #41 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
38. Utah
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 5 – #47 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
37. Arizona
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #40 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
36. Nebraska
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #36 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 10
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
35. West Virginia
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 45 – #20 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 39
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
34. Montana
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #46 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
33. Kansas
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 28 – #28 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
32. South Carolina
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #26 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 18
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
31. Maine
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 66 – #13 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 41
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 24
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
30. Maryland
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 83 – #9 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 49
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 30
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
29. Mississippi
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 18 – #38 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 12
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
28. Georgia
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 22 – #33 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 8
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2
27. Florida
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #31 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
26. Louisiana
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 24 – #29 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
25. Connecticut
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 56 – #14 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 38
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 13
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
24. Arkansas
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7
- Total recipients from all branches: 11 – #43 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 7
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
23. North Carolina
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7
- Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #35 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
22. Tennessee
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7
- Total recipients from all branches: 33 – #25 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 27
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
21. Iowa
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 7
- Total recipients from all branches: 54 – #15 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 46
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2
20. Alabama
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 8
- Total recipients from all branches: 21 – #34 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
19. Kentucky
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 8
- Total recipients from all branches: 44 – #21 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 36
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
18. Virginia
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 9
- Total recipients from all branches: 50 – #16 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 18
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
17. Indiana
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 9
- Total recipients from all branches: 74 – #12 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
16. Colorado
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 10
- Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #32 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 16
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
15. Minnesota
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 10
- Total recipients from all branches: 46 – #19 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 34
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 9
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
14. Missouri
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 11
- Total recipients from all branches: 78 – #10 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 64
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
13. Oklahoma
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 13
- Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #30 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 19
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
12. Washington
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 13
- Total recipients from all branches: 34 – #24 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
11. Hawaii
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 14
- Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #37 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 0
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
10. Michigan
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 14
- Total recipients from all branches: 109 – #7 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 96
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
9. Wisconsin
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 16
- Total recipients from all branches: 49 – #17 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 40
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
8. New Jersey
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 16
- Total recipients from all branches: 94 – #8 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 21
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
7. Massachusetts
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 18
- Total recipients from all branches: 265 – #3 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 141
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 102
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 22
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
6. California
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 25
- Total recipients from all branches: 138 – #6 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 90
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 22
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 26
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
5. Illinois
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 26
- Total recipients from all branches: 207 – #5 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 162
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 25
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 19
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
4. Ohio
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 29
- Total recipients from all branches: 258 – #4 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 225
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 20
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
3. Pennsylvania
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 29
- Total recipients from all branches: 379 – #2 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 275
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 71
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 32
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
2. Texas
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 32
- Total recipients from all branches: 77 – #11 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 56
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 7
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 13
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1
1. New York
- Medal of Honor recipients from World War II: 35
- Total recipients from all branches: 675 – #1 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 415
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 224
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 36
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 0
