Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as House of Representatives Prepares to Vote

Military

From Texas to California: These States Have the Most Decorated Marines in History

Quick Read

  • As the Marine Corps celebrates 249 years of service this November 10, it’s worth remembering the Marines who earned the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor
  • States like Texas, California, and New York have produced more decorated Marines than any others
  • During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few
By Chris Lange Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
From Texas to California: These States Have the Most Decorated Marines in History

© Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

As the Marine Corps celebrates 249 years of service this November 10, it’s worth remembering the Marines who earned the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor. States like Texas, California, and New York have produced more decorated Marines than any others. The stories of these Marines define the courage, sacrifice, and unbreakable spirit that the Corps has carried into every battle for nearly two and a half centuries.

During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these recipients, namely, those for the Marine Corps. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the states with the most Marines having received the Medal of Honor. We ranked each state according to the number of Marine Corps recipients. We included supplemental information regarding the number of recipients from other service branches as well. We excluded states that did not have a Marine receive the Medal of Honor.

Here is a look at the states with the most Marine recipients of the Medal of Honor:

Why Are We Covering This?

Jack Lummus | File:NavyMedalofHonor.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

43. South Dakota

Interstate 94 Between Fargo an... by Ken Lund
Interstate 94 Between Fargo an... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 2 – #48 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 0 – #49 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 3 – #49 out of 51

42. Montana

96541566@N06 / Flickr
  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 8 – #43 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 0 – #47 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 9 – #46 out of 51

41. New Mexico

New Mexico Military Institute campus in Roswell, NM by Quintin Soloviev
New Mexico Military Institute campus in Roswell, NM (BY 4.0) by Quintin Soloviev
  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 8 – #42 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 0 – #46 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 9 – #45 out of 51

40. North Dakota

Mancos Shale badlands (Upper C... by James St. John
Mancos Shale badlands (Upper C... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 14 – #34 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 2 – #37 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 17 – #39 out of 51

39. Arkansas

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock.com

  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 7 – #44 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 3 – #32 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 11 – #43 out of 51

38. Vermont

Vermont Country Road by Jennifer Juniper mom
Vermont Country Road (BY 2.0) by Jennifer Juniper mom
  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 43 – #14 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 3 – #29 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 47 – #18 out of 51

37. North Carolina

North Carolina campaign rally | Charlotte City Skyline night scene
digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 14 – #33 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 5 – #23 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 20 – #35 out of 51

36. Iowa

Iowa | Des Moines, Iowa Skyline
pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 46 – #13 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 5 – #22 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 2 – #1 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 54 – #15 out of 51

35. Rhode Island

Rhode Island state image | HDR image of the Providence, Rhode Island skyline
sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 22 – #25 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 8 – #15 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 31 – #27 out of 51

34. New Hampshire

juliaf/iStock.com

  • Total Marine recipients: 1
  • Total Army recipients: 25 – #24 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 10 – #12 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 36 – #23 out of 51

33. Oregon

Portland, OR | Portland Oregon skyline with Mt. Hood in Autumn
BruceBlock / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 2
  • Total Army recipients: 11 – #39 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 0 – #45 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 13 – #41 out of 51

32. Kansas

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 2
  • Total Army recipients: 25 – #22 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 1 – #40 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 28 – #28 out of 51

31. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 2
  • Total Army recipients: 19 – #28 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 2 – #35 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #30 out of 51

30. Tennessee

Tennessee | Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 2
  • Total Army recipients: 27 – #21 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 4 – #27 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 33 – #25 out of 51

29. West Virginia

A TALE OF TWO GARDENS: by mypubliclands
A TALE OF TWO GARDENS: (BY 2.0) by mypubliclands
  • Total Marine recipients: 2
  • Total Army recipients: 39 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 4 – #26 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 45 – #20 out of 51

28. Louisiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Marine recipients: 2
  • Total Army recipients: 15 – #31 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 6 – #18 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #15 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 24 – #29 out of 51

27. Idaho

20000914 09 Idaho Highway 55 by davidwilson1949
20000914 09 Idaho Highway 55 (BY 2.0) by davidwilson1949
  • Total Marine recipients: 3
  • Total Army recipients: 6 – #45 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 0 – #42 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #16 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 10 – #44 out of 51

26. Mississippi

usdagov / Flickr
  • Total Marine recipients: 3
  • Total Army recipients: 12 – #37 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 3 – #31 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 18 – #38 out of 51

25. Colorado

touring royal gorge by Christian Collins
touring royal gorge (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Christian Collins
  • Total Marine recipients: 3
  • Total Army recipients: 16 – #30 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 3 – #28 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #14 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #32 out of 51

24. Maryland

Baltimore+Maryland+view | Baltimore Mount Vernon View (24/365)
aparlette / Flickr

  • Total Marine recipients: 3
  • Total Army recipients: 49 – #12 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 30 – #4 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #7 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 83 – #9 out of 51

23. Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

  • Total Marine recipients: 4
  • Total Army recipients: 13 – #35 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 0 – #44 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 17 – #40 out of 51

22. Alabama

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
  • Total Marine recipients: 4
  • Total Army recipients: 15 – #32 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 2 – #36 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 21 – #34 out of 51

21. Wisconsin

Wisconsin | Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin by JordanAnthony / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Total Marine recipients: 4
  • Total Army recipients: 40 – #16 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 4 – #25 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #9 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 49 – #17 out of 51

20. Nebraska

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Marine recipients: 4
  • Total Army recipients: 10 – #41 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 6 – #21 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 20 – #36 out of 51

19. Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana | Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 4
  • Total Army recipients: 61 – #10 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 9 – #14 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 74 – #12 out of 51

18. Connecticut

Mystic, Connecticut by *rboed*
Mystic, Connecticut (BY 2.0) by *rboed*
  • Total Marine recipients: 4
  • Total Army recipients: 38 – #18 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 13 – #11 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #10 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 56 – #14 out of 51

17. Kentucky

Lexington Kentucky - Donamire Farm &#039;The Good-Life for Horse&#039; by David Paul Ohmer
Lexington Kentucky - Donamire Farm &#039;The Good-Life for Horse&#039; (BY 2.0) by David Paul Ohmer
  • Total Marine recipients: 5
  • Total Army recipients: 36 – #19 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 3 – #30 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 44 – #21 out of 51

16. Florida

Anna Maria Island by Lawton Chiles
Anna Maria Island (CC BY 2.0) by Lawton Chiles
  • Total Marine recipients: 5
  • Total Army recipients: 13 – #36 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 5 – #24 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #31 out of 51

15. Missouri

missouristatearchives / Flickr
  • Total Marine recipients: 5
  • Total Army recipients: 64 – #8 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 9 – #13 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 78 – #10 out of 51

14. Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 6
  • Total Army recipients: 20 – #26 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 6 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #13 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 34 – #24 out of 51

13. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 6
  • Total Army recipients: 25 – #23 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 18 – #10 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #12 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 50 – #16 out of 51

12. South Carolina

rarrarorro/iStock.com

  • Total Marine recipients: 7
  • Total Army recipients: 18 – #29 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 6 – #20 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 31 – #26 out of 51

11. Michigan

museummorn by drtel
museummorn (CC BY 2.0) by drtel
  • Total Marine recipients: 7
  • Total Army recipients: 96 – #6 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 6 – #19 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 109 – #7 out of 51

10. Georgia

Cobb+County+Georgia | Cobb County, Georgia Government Building
Cobb County, Georgia Government Building by Tyler Lahti / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Total Marine recipients: 8
  • Total Army recipients: 11 – #38 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 1 – #39 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 2 – #2 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 22 – #33 out of 51

9. Minnesota

Norman+County+Minnesota+view | James J. Hill House
teemu08 / Flickr

  • Total Marine recipients: 9
  • Total Army recipients: 34 – #20 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 2 – #34 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #11 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 46 – #19 out of 51

8. Ohio

Columbus, Ohio | Columbus, Ohio, USA Skyline on the Scioto River
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 12
  • Total Army recipients: 225 – #3 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 20 – #9 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #4 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 258 – #4 out of 51

7. New Jersey

if you don&#039;t turn around, you ... by nosha
if you don&#039;t turn around, you ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by nosha
  • Total Marine recipients: 12
  • Total Army recipients: 61 – #9 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 21 – #8 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 94 – #8 out of 51

6. Texas

Houston, Texas | Houston&#039;s Skyline
Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 13
  • Total Army recipients: 56 – #11 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 7 – #16 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #6 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 77 – #11 out of 51

5. Illinois

Quincy+Illinois+view | Sears Tower from LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL
warrenlemay / Flickr

  • Total Marine recipients: 19
  • Total Army recipients: 162 – #4 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 25 – #5 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #5 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 207 – #5 out of 51

4. Massachusetts

BOSTON WEATHER EXPECTS A WARM TURNAROUND
Darren McCollester / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Total Marine recipients: 22
  • Total Army recipients: 141 – #5 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 102 – #2 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 265 – #3 out of 51

3. California

USA, Los Angeles, Hollywood. Hollywood is a neighborhood in the central region of Los Angeles, California
pepelopez7 / Shutterstock.com

  • Total Marine recipients: 26
  • Total Army recipients: 90 – #7 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 22 – #7 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 138 – #6 out of 51

2. Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania - All... by Bill Badzo
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania - All... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Bill Badzo
  • Total Marine recipients: 32
  • Total Army recipients: 275 – #2 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 71 – #3 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #3 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 379 – #2 out of 51

1. New York

New York City skyline as seen from Hudson River. Lower Manhattan with One World Trade Center as tallest building in western hemisphere. Battery Park City, Brookfield Place (World Financial Center).
EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

  • Total Marine recipients: 36
  • Total Army recipients: 415 – #1 out of 51
  • Total Navy recipients: 224 – #1 out of 51
  • Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
  • Total Medal of Honor recipients: 675 – #1 out of 51

