From Texas to California: These States Have the Most Decorated Marines in History

As the Marine Corps celebrates 249 years of service this November 10, it’s worth remembering the Marines who earned the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor. States like Texas, California, and New York have produced more decorated Marines than any others. The stories of these Marines define the courage, sacrifice, and unbreakable spirit that the Corps has carried into every battle for nearly two and a half centuries.
During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these recipients, namely, those for the Marine Corps. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the states with the most Marines having received the Medal of Honor. We ranked each state according to the number of Marine Corps recipients. We included supplemental information regarding the number of recipients from other service branches as well. We excluded states that did not have a Marine receive the Medal of Honor.
Here is a look at the states with the most Marine recipients of the Medal of Honor:
Why Are We Covering This?
The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.
43. South Dakota
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 2 – #48 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 0 – #49 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 3 – #49 out of 51
42. Montana
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 8 – #43 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 0 – #47 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 9 – #46 out of 51
41. New Mexico
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 8 – #42 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 0 – #46 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 9 – #45 out of 51
40. North Dakota
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 14 – #34 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 2 – #37 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 17 – #39 out of 51
39. Arkansas
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 7 – #44 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 3 – #32 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 11 – #43 out of 51
38. Vermont
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 43 – #14 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 3 – #29 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 47 – #18 out of 51
37. North Carolina
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 14 – #33 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 5 – #23 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 20 – #35 out of 51
36. Iowa
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 46 – #13 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 5 – #22 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 2 – #1 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 54 – #15 out of 51
35. Rhode Island
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 22 – #25 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 8 – #15 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 31 – #27 out of 51
34. New Hampshire
- Total Marine recipients: 1
- Total Army recipients: 25 – #24 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 10 – #12 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 36 – #23 out of 51
33. Oregon
- Total Marine recipients: 2
- Total Army recipients: 11 – #39 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 0 – #45 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 13 – #41 out of 51
32. Kansas
- Total Marine recipients: 2
- Total Army recipients: 25 – #22 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 1 – #40 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 28 – #28 out of 51
31. Oklahoma
- Total Marine recipients: 2
- Total Army recipients: 19 – #28 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 2 – #35 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #30 out of 51
30. Tennessee
- Total Marine recipients: 2
- Total Army recipients: 27 – #21 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 4 – #27 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 33 – #25 out of 51
29. West Virginia
- Total Marine recipients: 2
- Total Army recipients: 39 – #17 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 4 – #26 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 45 – #20 out of 51
28. Louisiana
- Total Marine recipients: 2
- Total Army recipients: 15 – #31 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 6 – #18 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #15 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 24 – #29 out of 51
27. Idaho
- Total Marine recipients: 3
- Total Army recipients: 6 – #45 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 0 – #42 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #16 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 10 – #44 out of 51
26. Mississippi
- Total Marine recipients: 3
- Total Army recipients: 12 – #37 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 3 – #31 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 18 – #38 out of 51
25. Colorado
- Total Marine recipients: 3
- Total Army recipients: 16 – #30 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 3 – #28 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #14 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #32 out of 51
24. Maryland
- Total Marine recipients: 3
- Total Army recipients: 49 – #12 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 30 – #4 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #7 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 83 – #9 out of 51
23. Arizona
- Total Marine recipients: 4
- Total Army recipients: 13 – #35 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 0 – #44 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 17 – #40 out of 51
22. Alabama
- Total Marine recipients: 4
- Total Army recipients: 15 – #32 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 2 – #36 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 21 – #34 out of 51
21. Wisconsin
- Total Marine recipients: 4
- Total Army recipients: 40 – #16 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 4 – #25 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #9 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 49 – #17 out of 51
20. Nebraska
- Total Marine recipients: 4
- Total Army recipients: 10 – #41 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 6 – #21 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 20 – #36 out of 51
19. Indiana
- Total Marine recipients: 4
- Total Army recipients: 61 – #10 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 9 – #14 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 74 – #12 out of 51
18. Connecticut
- Total Marine recipients: 4
- Total Army recipients: 38 – #18 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 13 – #11 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #10 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 56 – #14 out of 51
17. Kentucky
- Total Marine recipients: 5
- Total Army recipients: 36 – #19 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 3 – #30 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 44 – #21 out of 51
16. Florida
- Total Marine recipients: 5
- Total Army recipients: 13 – #36 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 5 – #24 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #31 out of 51
15. Missouri
- Total Marine recipients: 5
- Total Army recipients: 64 – #8 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 9 – #13 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 78 – #10 out of 51
14. Washington
- Total Marine recipients: 6
- Total Army recipients: 20 – #26 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 6 – #17 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #13 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 34 – #24 out of 51
13. Virginia
- Total Marine recipients: 6
- Total Army recipients: 25 – #23 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 18 – #10 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #12 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 50 – #16 out of 51
12. South Carolina
- Total Marine recipients: 7
- Total Army recipients: 18 – #29 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 6 – #20 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 31 – #26 out of 51
11. Michigan
- Total Marine recipients: 7
- Total Army recipients: 96 – #6 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 6 – #19 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 109 – #7 out of 51
10. Georgia
- Total Marine recipients: 8
- Total Army recipients: 11 – #38 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 1 – #39 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 2 – #2 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 22 – #33 out of 51
9. Minnesota
- Total Marine recipients: 9
- Total Army recipients: 34 – #20 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 2 – #34 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #11 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 46 – #19 out of 51
8. Ohio
- Total Marine recipients: 12
- Total Army recipients: 225 – #3 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 20 – #9 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #4 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 258 – #4 out of 51
7. New Jersey
- Total Marine recipients: 12
- Total Army recipients: 61 – #9 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 21 – #8 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 94 – #8 out of 51
6. Texas
- Total Marine recipients: 13
- Total Army recipients: 56 – #11 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 7 – #16 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #6 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 77 – #11 out of 51
5. Illinois
- Total Marine recipients: 19
- Total Army recipients: 162 – #4 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 25 – #5 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #5 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 207 – #5 out of 51
4. Massachusetts
- Total Marine recipients: 22
- Total Army recipients: 141 – #5 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 102 – #2 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 265 – #3 out of 51
3. California
- Total Marine recipients: 26
- Total Army recipients: 90 – #7 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 22 – #7 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 138 – #6 out of 51
2. Pennsylvania
- Total Marine recipients: 32
- Total Army recipients: 275 – #2 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 71 – #3 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #3 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 379 – #2 out of 51
1. New York
- Total Marine recipients: 36
- Total Army recipients: 415 – #1 out of 51
- Total Navy recipients: 224 – #1 out of 51
- Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51
- Total Medal of Honor recipients: 675 – #1 out of 51