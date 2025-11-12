From Texas to California: These States Have the Most Decorated Marines in History

During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few

As the Marine Corps celebrates 249 years of service this November 10, it’s worth remembering the Marines who earned the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor. States like Texas, California, and New York have produced more decorated Marines than any others. The stories of these Marines define the courage, sacrifice, and unbreakable spirit that the Corps has carried into every battle for nearly two and a half centuries.

During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these recipients, namely, those for the Marine Corps. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the states with the most Marines having received the Medal of Honor. We ranked each state according to the number of Marine Corps recipients. We included supplemental information regarding the number of recipients from other service branches as well. We excluded states that did not have a Marine receive the Medal of Honor.

Here is a look at the states with the most Marine recipients of the Medal of Honor:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

43. South Dakota

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 2 – #48 out of 51

2 – #48 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 0 – #49 out of 51

0 – #49 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 3 – #49 out of 51

42. Montana

96541566@N06 / Flickr

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 8 – #43 out of 51

8 – #43 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 0 – #47 out of 51

0 – #47 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 9 – #46 out of 51

41. New Mexico

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 8 – #42 out of 51

8 – #42 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 0 – #46 out of 51

0 – #46 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 9 – #45 out of 51

40. North Dakota

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 14 – #34 out of 51

14 – #34 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 2 – #37 out of 51

2 – #37 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 17 – #39 out of 51

39. Arkansas

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock.com

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 7 – #44 out of 51

7 – #44 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 3 – #32 out of 51

3 – #32 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 11 – #43 out of 51

38. Vermont

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 43 – #14 out of 51

43 – #14 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 3 – #29 out of 51

3 – #29 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 47 – #18 out of 51

37. North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 14 – #33 out of 51

14 – #33 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 5 – #23 out of 51

5 – #23 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 20 – #35 out of 51

36. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 46 – #13 out of 51

46 – #13 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 5 – #22 out of 51

5 – #22 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 2 – #1 out of 51

2 – #1 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 54 – #15 out of 51

35. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 22 – #25 out of 51

22 – #25 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 8 – #15 out of 51

8 – #15 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 31 – #27 out of 51

34. New Hampshire

juliaf/iStock.com

Total Marine recipients: 1

1 Total Army recipients: 25 – #24 out of 51

25 – #24 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 10 – #12 out of 51

10 – #12 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 36 – #23 out of 51

33. Oregon

BruceBlock / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 2

2 Total Army recipients: 11 – #39 out of 51

11 – #39 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 0 – #45 out of 51

0 – #45 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 13 – #41 out of 51

32. Kansas

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 2

2 Total Army recipients: 25 – #22 out of 51

25 – #22 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 1 – #40 out of 51

1 – #40 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 28 – #28 out of 51

31. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 2

2 Total Army recipients: 19 – #28 out of 51

19 – #28 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 2 – #35 out of 51

2 – #35 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #30 out of 51

30. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 2

2 Total Army recipients: 27 – #21 out of 51

27 – #21 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 4 – #27 out of 51

4 – #27 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 33 – #25 out of 51

29. West Virginia

Total Marine recipients: 2

2 Total Army recipients: 39 – #17 out of 51

39 – #17 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 4 – #26 out of 51

4 – #26 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 45 – #20 out of 51

28. Louisiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Marine recipients: 2

2 Total Army recipients: 15 – #31 out of 51

15 – #31 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 6 – #18 out of 51

6 – #18 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #15 out of 51

1 – #15 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 24 – #29 out of 51

27. Idaho

Total Marine recipients: 3

3 Total Army recipients: 6 – #45 out of 51

6 – #45 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 0 – #42 out of 51

0 – #42 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #16 out of 51

1 – #16 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 10 – #44 out of 51

26. Mississippi

usdagov / Flickr

Total Marine recipients: 3

3 Total Army recipients: 12 – #37 out of 51

12 – #37 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 3 – #31 out of 51

3 – #31 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 18 – #38 out of 51

25. Colorado

Total Marine recipients: 3

3 Total Army recipients: 16 – #30 out of 51

16 – #30 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 3 – #28 out of 51

3 – #28 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #14 out of 51

1 – #14 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #32 out of 51

24. Maryland

aparlette / Flickr

Total Marine recipients: 3

3 Total Army recipients: 49 – #12 out of 51

49 – #12 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 30 – #4 out of 51

30 – #4 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #7 out of 51

1 – #7 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 83 – #9 out of 51

23. Arizona

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

Total Marine recipients: 4

4 Total Army recipients: 13 – #35 out of 51

13 – #35 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 0 – #44 out of 51

0 – #44 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 17 – #40 out of 51

22. Alabama

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Total Marine recipients: 4

4 Total Army recipients: 15 – #32 out of 51

15 – #32 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 2 – #36 out of 51

2 – #36 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 21 – #34 out of 51

21. Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin by JordanAnthony / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total Marine recipients: 4

4 Total Army recipients: 40 – #16 out of 51

40 – #16 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 4 – #25 out of 51

4 – #25 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #9 out of 51

1 – #9 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 49 – #17 out of 51

20. Nebraska

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Marine recipients: 4

4 Total Army recipients: 10 – #41 out of 51

10 – #41 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 6 – #21 out of 51

6 – #21 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 20 – #36 out of 51

19. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 4

4 Total Army recipients: 61 – #10 out of 51

61 – #10 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 9 – #14 out of 51

9 – #14 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 74 – #12 out of 51

18. Connecticut

Total Marine recipients: 4

4 Total Army recipients: 38 – #18 out of 51

38 – #18 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 13 – #11 out of 51

13 – #11 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #10 out of 51

1 – #10 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 56 – #14 out of 51

17. Kentucky

Total Marine recipients: 5

5 Total Army recipients: 36 – #19 out of 51

36 – #19 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 3 – #30 out of 51

3 – #30 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 44 – #21 out of 51

16. Florida

Total Marine recipients: 5

5 Total Army recipients: 13 – #36 out of 51

13 – #36 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 5 – #24 out of 51

5 – #24 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 23 – #31 out of 51

15. Missouri

missouristatearchives / Flickr

Total Marine recipients: 5

5 Total Army recipients: 64 – #8 out of 51

64 – #8 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 9 – #13 out of 51

9 – #13 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 78 – #10 out of 51

14. Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 6

6 Total Army recipients: 20 – #26 out of 51

20 – #26 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 6 – #17 out of 51

6 – #17 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #13 out of 51

1 – #13 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 34 – #24 out of 51

13. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 6

6 Total Army recipients: 25 – #23 out of 51

25 – #23 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 18 – #10 out of 51

18 – #10 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #12 out of 51

1 – #12 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 50 – #16 out of 51

12. South Carolina

rarrarorro/iStock.com

Total Marine recipients: 7

7 Total Army recipients: 18 – #29 out of 51

18 – #29 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 6 – #20 out of 51

6 – #20 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 31 – #26 out of 51

11. Michigan

Total Marine recipients: 7

7 Total Army recipients: 96 – #6 out of 51

96 – #6 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 6 – #19 out of 51

6 – #19 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 109 – #7 out of 51

10. Georgia

Cobb County, Georgia Government Building by Tyler Lahti / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total Marine recipients: 8

8 Total Army recipients: 11 – #38 out of 51

11 – #38 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 1 – #39 out of 51

1 – #39 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 2 – #2 out of 51

2 – #2 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 22 – #33 out of 51

9. Minnesota

teemu08 / Flickr

Total Marine recipients: 9

9 Total Army recipients: 34 – #20 out of 51

34 – #20 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 2 – #34 out of 51

2 – #34 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #11 out of 51

1 – #11 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 46 – #19 out of 51

8. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 12

12 Total Army recipients: 225 – #3 out of 51

225 – #3 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 20 – #9 out of 51

20 – #9 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #4 out of 51

1 – #4 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 258 – #4 out of 51

7. New Jersey

Total Marine recipients: 12

12 Total Army recipients: 61 – #9 out of 51

61 – #9 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 21 – #8 out of 51

21 – #8 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 94 – #8 out of 51

6. Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 13

13 Total Army recipients: 56 – #11 out of 51

56 – #11 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 7 – #16 out of 51

7 – #16 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #6 out of 51

1 – #6 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 77 – #11 out of 51

5. Illinois

warrenlemay / Flickr

Total Marine recipients: 19

19 Total Army recipients: 162 – #4 out of 51

162 – #4 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 25 – #5 out of 51

25 – #5 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #5 out of 51

1 – #5 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 207 – #5 out of 51

4. Massachusetts

Darren McCollester / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Total Marine recipients: 22

22 Total Army recipients: 141 – #5 out of 51

141 – #5 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 102 – #2 out of 51

102 – #2 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 265 – #3 out of 51

3. California

pepelopez7 / Shutterstock.com

Total Marine recipients: 26

26 Total Army recipients: 90 – #7 out of 51

90 – #7 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 22 – #7 out of 51

22 – #7 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 0 – #17 out of 51

0 – #17 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 138 – #6 out of 51

2. Pennsylvania

Total Marine recipients: 32

32 Total Army recipients: 275 – #2 out of 51

275 – #2 out of 51 Total Navy recipients: 71 – #3 out of 51

71 – #3 out of 51 Total Air Force recipients: 1 – #3 out of 51

1 – #3 out of 51 Total Medal of Honor recipients: 379 – #2 out of 51

1. New York

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com