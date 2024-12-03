These Are the States with the Most Medal of Honor Recipients from the Vietnam War

The Vietnam War was a period that defined modern America, not just in a cultural sense, but the military doctrine that came from this war as well. From this time also came some of the most valiant service members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at those that were awarded our nation’s highest military honor.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from the Vietnam War. States were ranked according to how many Medal of Honor recipients were accredited to each state. We also included supplemental information regarding how many recipients served in each military branch for each state since the Medal of Honor has been established. States with no recipients from the Vietnam War were excluded.
Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from the Vietnam War:
Why Are We Covering This?
The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.
41. South Dakota
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
- Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #49 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2 – #48 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #49 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
40. Utah
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
- Total recipients from all branches: 5 – #47 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2 – #47 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #33 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
39. Indiana
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
- Total recipients from all branches: 74 – #12 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61 – #10 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9 – #14 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #14 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
38. Kansas
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
- Total recipients from all branches: 28 – #28 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25 – #22 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1 – #40 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #40 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
37. North Dakota
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
- Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #39 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14 – #34 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #37 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #37 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
36. New Mexico
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #45 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8 – #42 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #46 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
35. Idaho
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 10 – #44 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 6 – #45 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #42 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #16 out of 51
34. Mississippi
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2
- Total recipients from all branches: 18 – #38 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 12 – #37 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #31 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #31 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
33. Maine
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 66 – #13 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 41 – #15 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 24 – #6 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #8 out of 51
32. Hawaii
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #37 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20 – #27 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
31. Kentucky
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 44 – #21 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 36 – #19 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #30 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #30 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
30. Maryland
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 83 – #9 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 49 – #12 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 30 – #4 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #4 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #7 out of 51
29. North Carolina
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #35 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14 – #33 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #23 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #23 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
28. Oklahoma
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
- Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #30 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 19 – #28 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #35 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #35 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
27. Oregon
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #41 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11 – #39 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #45 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
26. Nebraska
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #36 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 10 – #41 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #21 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #21 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
25. Connecticut
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 56 – #14 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 38 – #18 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 13 – #11 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #11 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #10 out of 51
24. Iowa
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 54 – #15 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 46 – #13 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #22 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #22 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2 – #1 out of 51
23. Colorado
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #32 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 16 – #30 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #28 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #28 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #14 out of 51
22. Missouri
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
- Total recipients from all branches: 78 – #10 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 64 – #8 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9 – #13 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #13 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
21. West Virginia
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 45 – #20 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 39 – #17 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #26 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #26 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
20. Louisiana
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 24 – #29 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15 – #31 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #18 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #18 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #15 out of 51
19. Wisconsin
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 49 – #17 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 40 – #16 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #25 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #25 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #9 out of 51
18. Minnesota
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 46 – #19 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 34 – #20 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #34 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 9 – #34 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #11 out of 51
17. Tennessee
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
- Total recipients from all branches: 33 – #25 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 27 – #21 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #27 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #27 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
16. Arizona
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #40 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13 – #35 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #44 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
15. Alabama
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 21 – #34 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15 – #32 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #36 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #36 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
14. Massachusetts
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 265 – #3 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 141 – #5 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 102 – #2 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 22 – #2 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
13. South Carolina
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #26 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 18 – #29 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #20 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7 – #20 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
12. New Jersey
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
- Total recipients from all branches: 94 – #8 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61 – #9 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 21 – #8 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12 – #8 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
11. Virginia
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 8
- Total recipients from all branches: 50 – #16 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25 – #23 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 18 – #10 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6 – #10 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #12 out of 51
10. Washington
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 8
- Total recipients from all branches: 34 – #24 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20 – #26 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #17 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6 – #17 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #13 out of 51
9. Georgia
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9
- Total recipients from all branches: 22 – #33 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11 – #38 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1 – #39 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 8 – #39 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2 – #2 out of 51
8. Florida
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9
- Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #31 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13 – #36 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #24 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #24 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
7. Michigan
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9
- Total recipients from all branches: 109 – #7 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 96 – #6 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #19 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7 – #19 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
6. Ohio
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 10
- Total recipients from all branches: 258 – #4 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 225 – #3 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 20 – #9 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12 – #9 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #4 out of 51
5. Pennsylvania
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 10
- Total recipients from all branches: 379 – #2 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 275 – #2 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 71 – #3 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 32 – #3 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #3 out of 51
4. Texas
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 15
- Total recipients from all branches: 77 – #11 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 56 – #11 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 7 – #16 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 13 – #16 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #6 out of 51
3. Illinois
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 17
- Total recipients from all branches: 207 – #5 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 162 – #4 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 25 – #5 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 19 – #5 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #5 out of 51
2. California
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 28
- Total recipients from all branches: 138 – #6 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 90 – #7 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 22 – #7 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 26 – #7 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
1. New York
- Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 30
- Total recipients from all branches: 675 – #1 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Army: 415 – #1 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 224 – #1 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 36 – #1 out of 51
- Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A
