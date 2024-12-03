Military

These Are the States with the Most Medal of Honor Recipients from the Vietnam War

The Vietnam War was a period that defined modern America, not just in a cultural sense, but the military doctrine that came from this war as well. From this time also came some of the most valiant service members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at those that were awarded our nation’s highest military honor.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from the Vietnam War. States were ranked according to how many Medal of Honor recipients were accredited to each state. We also included supplemental information regarding how many recipients served in each military branch for each state since the Medal of Honor has been established. States with no recipients from the Vietnam War were excluded.

Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from the Vietnam War:

Why Are We Covering This?

Firearms on American Flag background
Johnrob / iStock via Getty Images

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

41. South Dakota

vietnam+war+sniper | Vietnam War 1968 - U.S. Snipers
Vietnam War 1968 - U.S. Snipers by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
  • Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #49 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2 – #48 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #49 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

40. Utah

vietnam+war+sniper | VIETNAM WAR U.S. SOLDIERS SNIPER
VIETNAM WAR U.S. SOLDIERS SNIPER by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
  • Total recipients from all branches: 5 – #47 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2 – #47 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #33 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

39. Indiana

vietnam+war+sniper | Vietnam War 1965 - Trận Bình Giã - Sniper Fire
Vietnam War 1965 - Trận Bình Giã - Sniper Fire by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
  • Total recipients from all branches: 74 – #12 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61 – #10 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9 – #14 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #14 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

38. Kansas

vietnam+war+sniper | Vietnam War U.S. Snipers
Vietnam War U.S. Snipers by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
  • Total recipients from all branches: 28 – #28 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25 – #22 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1 – #40 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #40 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

37. North Dakota

Courtesy of PBS
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1
  • Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #39 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14 – #34 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #37 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #37 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

36. New Mexico

Patrick Christain / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #45 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8 – #42 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #46 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

35. Idaho

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 10 – #44 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 6 – #45 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #42 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #16 out of 51

34. Mississippi

Terry Fincher / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2
  • Total recipients from all branches: 18 – #38 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 12 – #37 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #31 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #31 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

33. Maine

Vietnam War 1968 - US Marine Snipers by manhhai
Vietnam War 1968 - US Marine Snipers (BY 2.0) by manhhai
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 66 – #13 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 41 – #15 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 24 – #6 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #8 out of 51

32. Hawaii

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #37 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20 – #27 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

31. Kentucky

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 44 – #21 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 36 – #19 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #30 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #30 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

30. Maryland

florin1961 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 83 – #9 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 49 – #12 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 30 – #4 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #4 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #7 out of 51

29. North Carolina

gsmudger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #35 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14 – #33 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #23 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #23 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

28. Oklahoma

carminesalvatore / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3
  • Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #30 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 19 – #28 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #35 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #35 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

27. Oregon

130831-A-UH571-371 by Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office
130831-A-UH571-371 (CC BY 2.0) by Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #41 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11 – #39 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #45 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

26. Nebraska

Photo by Terry Fincher / Daily Express / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #36 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 10 – #41 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #21 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #21 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

25. Connecticut

carminesalvatore / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 56 – #14 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 38 – #18 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 13 – #11 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #11 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #10 out of 51

24. Iowa

Creative Commons / pixabay
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 54 – #15 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 46 – #13 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #22 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #22 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2 – #1 out of 51

23. Colorado

Stephen Morton / Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #32 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 16 – #30 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #28 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #28 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #14 out of 51

22. Missouri

csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4
  • Total recipients from all branches: 78 – #10 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 64 – #8 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9 – #13 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #13 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

21. West Virginia

vesilvio / Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 45 – #20 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 39 – #17 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #26 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #26 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

20. Louisiana

Tired Vietnam War era soldier puts oh his helmet, with American flag in background
Georgethefourth / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 24 – #29 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15 – #31 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #18 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #18 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #15 out of 51

19. Wisconsin

The Vietnam War (2017) | The Vietnam War (2017)
Courtesy of PBS
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 49 – #17 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 40 – #16 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #25 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #25 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #9 out of 51

18. Minnesota

U.S. Air Force / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 46 – #19 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 34 – #20 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #34 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 9 – #34 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #11 out of 51

17. Tennessee

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5
  • Total recipients from all branches: 33 – #25 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 27 – #21 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #27 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #27 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

16. Arizona

Pool / Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #40 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13 – #35 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #44 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

15. Alabama

Authenticated News / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 21 – #34 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15 – #32 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #36 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #36 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

14. Massachusetts

Vermont+veterans | Vermont Vietnam Veterans Memorial
dougtone / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 265 – #3 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 141 – #5 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 102 – #2 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 22 – #2 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

13. South Carolina

View from the back of a male soldier in the uniform of the American army waving the US flag on top of a mountain in a clearing at sunset
Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #26 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 18 – #29 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #20 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7 – #20 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

12. New Jersey

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6
  • Total recipients from all branches: 94 – #8 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61 – #9 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 21 – #8 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12 – #8 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

11. Virginia

Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 8
  • Total recipients from all branches: 50 – #16 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25 – #23 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 18 – #10 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6 – #10 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #12 out of 51

10. Washington

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 8
  • Total recipients from all branches: 34 – #24 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20 – #26 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #17 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6 – #17 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #13 out of 51

9. Georgia

Authenticated News / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9
  • Total recipients from all branches: 22 – #33 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11 – #38 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1 – #39 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 8 – #39 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2 – #2 out of 51

8. Florida

Military boots and camouflage trousers of many soldiers in uniform in a row under the rain and snow
Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9
  • Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #31 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13 – #36 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #24 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #24 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

7. Michigan

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9
  • Total recipients from all branches: 109 – #7 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 96 – #6 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #19 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7 – #19 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

6. Ohio

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 10
  • Total recipients from all branches: 258 – #4 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 225 – #3 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 20 – #9 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12 – #9 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #4 out of 51

5. Pennsylvania

William Thomas Cain / Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 10
  • Total recipients from all branches: 379 – #2 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 275 – #2 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 71 – #3 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 32 – #3 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #3 out of 51

4. Texas

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 15
  • Total recipients from all branches: 77 – #11 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 56 – #11 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 7 – #16 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 13 – #16 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #6 out of 51

3. Illinois

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 17
  • Total recipients from all branches: 207 – #5 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 162 – #4 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 25 – #5 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 19 – #5 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #5 out of 51

2. California

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 28
  • Total recipients from all branches: 138 – #6 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 90 – #7 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 22 – #7 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 26 – #7 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

1. New York

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 30
  • Total recipients from all branches: 675 – #1 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Army: 415 – #1 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 224 – #1 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 36 – #1 out of 51
  • Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

