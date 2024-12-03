These Are the States with the Most Medal of Honor Recipients from the Vietnam War SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Vietnam War was a period that defined modern America, not just in a cultural sense, but the military doctrine that came from this war as well. From this time also came some of the most valiant service members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at those that were awarded our nation’s highest military honor.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from the Vietnam War. States were ranked according to how many Medal of Honor recipients were accredited to each state. We also included supplemental information regarding how many recipients served in each military branch for each state since the Medal of Honor has been established. States with no recipients from the Vietnam War were excluded.

Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients from the Vietnam War:

Why Are We Covering This?

Johnrob / iStock via Getty Images

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

41. South Dakota

Vietnam War 1968 - U.S. Snipers by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1

1 Total recipients from all branches: 3 – #49 out of 51

3 – #49 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2 – #48 out of 51

2 – #48 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #49 out of 51

1 – #49 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

40. Utah

VIETNAM WAR U.S. SOLDIERS SNIPER by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1

1 Total recipients from all branches: 5 – #47 out of 51

5 – #47 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 2 – #47 out of 51

2 – #47 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #33 out of 51

3 – #33 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

39. Indiana

Vietnam War 1965 - Trận Bình Giã - Sniper Fire by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1

1 Total recipients from all branches: 74 – #12 out of 51

74 – #12 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61 – #10 out of 51

61 – #10 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9 – #14 out of 51

9 – #14 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #14 out of 51

4 – #14 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

38. Kansas

Vietnam War U.S. Snipers by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1

1 Total recipients from all branches: 28 – #28 out of 51

28 – #28 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25 – #22 out of 51

25 – #22 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1 – #40 out of 51

1 – #40 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #40 out of 51

2 – #40 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

37. North Dakota

Courtesy of PBS

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 1

1 Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #39 out of 51

17 – #39 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14 – #34 out of 51

14 – #34 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #37 out of 51

2 – #37 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #37 out of 51

1 – #37 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

36. New Mexico

Patrick Christain / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 9 – #45 out of 51

9 – #45 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 8 – #42 out of 51

8 – #42 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #46 out of 51

1 – #46 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

35. Idaho

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 10 – #44 out of 51

10 – #44 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 6 – #45 out of 51

6 – #45 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #42 out of 51

3 – #42 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #16 out of 51

34. Mississippi

Terry Fincher / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 2

2 Total recipients from all branches: 18 – #38 out of 51

18 – #38 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 12 – #37 out of 51

12 – #37 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #31 out of 51

3 – #31 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #31 out of 51

3 – #31 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

33. Maine

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 66 – #13 out of 51

66 – #13 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 41 – #15 out of 51

41 – #15 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 24 – #6 out of 51

24 – #6 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #8 out of 51

32. Hawaii

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #37 out of 51

20 – #37 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20 – #27 out of 51

20 – #27 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

31. Kentucky

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 44 – #21 out of 51

44 – #21 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 36 – #19 out of 51

36 – #19 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #30 out of 51

3 – #30 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #30 out of 51

5 – #30 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

30. Maryland

florin1961 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 83 – #9 out of 51

83 – #9 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 49 – #12 out of 51

49 – #12 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 30 – #4 out of 51

30 – #4 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #4 out of 51

3 – #4 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #7 out of 51

29. North Carolina

gsmudger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #35 out of 51

20 – #35 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 14 – #33 out of 51

14 – #33 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #23 out of 51

5 – #23 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #23 out of 51

1 – #23 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

28. Oklahoma

carminesalvatore / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 3

3 Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #30 out of 51

23 – #30 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 19 – #28 out of 51

19 – #28 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #35 out of 51

2 – #35 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #35 out of 51

2 – #35 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

27. Oregon

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 13 – #41 out of 51

13 – #41 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11 – #39 out of 51

11 – #39 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #45 out of 51

2 – #45 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

26. Nebraska

Photo by Terry Fincher / Daily Express / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 20 – #36 out of 51

20 – #36 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 10 – #41 out of 51

10 – #41 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #21 out of 51

6 – #21 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #21 out of 51

4 – #21 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

25. Connecticut

carminesalvatore / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 56 – #14 out of 51

56 – #14 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 38 – #18 out of 51

38 – #18 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 13 – #11 out of 51

13 – #11 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #11 out of 51

4 – #11 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #10 out of 51

24. Iowa

Creative Commons / pixabay

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 54 – #15 out of 51

54 – #15 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 46 – #13 out of 51

46 – #13 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #22 out of 51

5 – #22 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 1 – #22 out of 51

1 – #22 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2 – #1 out of 51

23. Colorado

Stephen Morton / Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #32 out of 51

23 – #32 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 16 – #30 out of 51

16 – #30 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 3 – #28 out of 51

3 – #28 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 3 – #28 out of 51

3 – #28 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #14 out of 51

22. Missouri

csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 4

4 Total recipients from all branches: 78 – #10 out of 51

78 – #10 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 64 – #8 out of 51

64 – #8 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 9 – #13 out of 51

9 – #13 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #13 out of 51

5 – #13 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

21. West Virginia

vesilvio / Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 45 – #20 out of 51

45 – #20 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 39 – #17 out of 51

39 – #17 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #26 out of 51

4 – #26 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #26 out of 51

2 – #26 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

20. Louisiana

Georgethefourth / Shutterstock.com

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 24 – #29 out of 51

24 – #29 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15 – #31 out of 51

15 – #31 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #18 out of 51

6 – #18 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #18 out of 51

2 – #18 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #15 out of 51

19. Wisconsin

Courtesy of PBS

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 49 – #17 out of 51

49 – #17 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 40 – #16 out of 51

40 – #16 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #25 out of 51

4 – #25 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #25 out of 51

4 – #25 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #9 out of 51

18. Minnesota

U.S. Air Force / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 46 – #19 out of 51

46 – #19 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 34 – #20 out of 51

34 – #20 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #34 out of 51

2 – #34 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 9 – #34 out of 51

9 – #34 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #11 out of 51

17. Tennessee

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 5

5 Total recipients from all branches: 33 – #25 out of 51

33 – #25 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 27 – #21 out of 51

27 – #21 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 4 – #27 out of 51

4 – #27 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 2 – #27 out of 51

2 – #27 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

16. Arizona

Pool / Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 17 – #40 out of 51

17 – #40 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13 – #35 out of 51

13 – #35 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: N/A

N/A Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #44 out of 51

4 – #44 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

15. Alabama

Authenticated News / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 21 – #34 out of 51

21 – #34 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 15 – #32 out of 51

15 – #32 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 2 – #36 out of 51

2 – #36 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 4 – #36 out of 51

4 – #36 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

14. Massachusetts

dougtone / Flickr

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 265 – #3 out of 51

265 – #3 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 141 – #5 out of 51

141 – #5 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 102 – #2 out of 51

102 – #2 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 22 – #2 out of 51

22 – #2 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

13. South Carolina

Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 31 – #26 out of 51

31 – #26 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 18 – #29 out of 51

18 – #29 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #20 out of 51

6 – #20 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7 – #20 out of 51

7 – #20 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

12. New Jersey

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 6

6 Total recipients from all branches: 94 – #8 out of 51

94 – #8 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 61 – #9 out of 51

61 – #9 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 21 – #8 out of 51

21 – #8 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12 – #8 out of 51

12 – #8 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

11. Virginia

Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 8

8 Total recipients from all branches: 50 – #16 out of 51

50 – #16 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 25 – #23 out of 51

25 – #23 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 18 – #10 out of 51

18 – #10 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6 – #10 out of 51

6 – #10 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #12 out of 51

10. Washington

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 8

8 Total recipients from all branches: 34 – #24 out of 51

34 – #24 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 20 – #26 out of 51

20 – #26 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #17 out of 51

6 – #17 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 6 – #17 out of 51

6 – #17 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #13 out of 51

9. Georgia

Authenticated News / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9

9 Total recipients from all branches: 22 – #33 out of 51

22 – #33 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 11 – #38 out of 51

11 – #38 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 1 – #39 out of 51

1 – #39 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 8 – #39 out of 51

8 – #39 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 2 – #2 out of 51

8. Florida

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9

9 Total recipients from all branches: 23 – #31 out of 51

23 – #31 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 13 – #36 out of 51

13 – #36 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 5 – #24 out of 51

5 – #24 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 5 – #24 out of 51

5 – #24 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

7. Michigan

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 9

9 Total recipients from all branches: 109 – #7 out of 51

109 – #7 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 96 – #6 out of 51

96 – #6 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 6 – #19 out of 51

6 – #19 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 7 – #19 out of 51

7 – #19 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

6. Ohio

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 10

10 Total recipients from all branches: 258 – #4 out of 51

258 – #4 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 225 – #3 out of 51

225 – #3 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 20 – #9 out of 51

20 – #9 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 12 – #9 out of 51

12 – #9 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #4 out of 51

5. Pennsylvania

William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 10

10 Total recipients from all branches: 379 – #2 out of 51

379 – #2 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 275 – #2 out of 51

275 – #2 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 71 – #3 out of 51

71 – #3 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 32 – #3 out of 51

32 – #3 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #3 out of 51

4. Texas

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 15

15 Total recipients from all branches: 77 – #11 out of 51

77 – #11 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 56 – #11 out of 51

56 – #11 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 7 – #16 out of 51

7 – #16 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 13 – #16 out of 51

13 – #16 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #6 out of 51

3. Illinois

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 17

17 Total recipients from all branches: 207 – #5 out of 51

207 – #5 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 162 – #4 out of 51

162 – #4 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 25 – #5 out of 51

25 – #5 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 19 – #5 out of 51

19 – #5 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: 1 – #5 out of 51

2. California

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 28

28 Total recipients from all branches: 138 – #6 out of 51

138 – #6 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 90 – #7 out of 51

90 – #7 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 22 – #7 out of 51

22 – #7 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 26 – #7 out of 51

26 – #7 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

1. New York

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients from Vietnam War: 30

30 Total recipients from all branches: 675 – #1 out of 51

675 – #1 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Army: 415 – #1 out of 51

415 – #1 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Navy: 224 – #1 out of 51

224 – #1 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Marine Corps: 36 – #1 out of 51

36 – #1 out of 51 Total recipients from U.S. Air Force: N/A

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.