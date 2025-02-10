32 Essential Weapons of the Navy SEALs

The Navy SEALs, short for the Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams, are a special operations force established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. These specially trained soldiers are famous for completing highly specialized missions and going through grueling training to get there. SEALs are trained to operate in all environments no matter how harsh, whether it’s the jungle, the sea, the desert, or the Arctic.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed the online database MilitaryFactory’s catalog of Navy SEALs Weapons to determine the weapons used by U.S. Navy SEALs Special Forces. We removed guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed to no longer be in use by the SEALs. Data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from MilitaryFactory.
Why We Are Talking About This
Because the world’s oceans cover over 70% of planet Earth, the U.S. military requires a special group of armed forces dedicated to the seas. Naval forces navigate our vast oceans, transporting weapons and machinery to other areas of the globe. Among the men and women in the US. Navy, it is perhaps the Navy SEALs who are most effective.
Here are the 32 weapons that see everyday use in the Navy SEALS:
Barrett M82
- Year entered service: 1982
- Type: anti-material rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm
General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun
- Year entered service: 1965
- Type: six-barrel gatling gun
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm
Mossberg Model 590
- Year entered service: 1975
- Type: pump-action shotgun
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge
Hawk MM-1 MGL
- Year entered service: 1980
- Type: automatic grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 740 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 40x46mm
ST Kinetics Ultimax 100
- Year entered service: 1982
- Type: light machine gun
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm
Smith & Wesson Model 686
- Year entered service: 1981
- Type: six-shot revolver
- Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: .357 Magnum
Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Type: designated marksman rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm
M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- Year entered service: 1987
- Type: anti-armor rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 84mm
M72 LAW
- Year entered service: 1963
- Type: anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 66mm
Kalashnikov AKSU-74
- Year entered service: 1983
- Type: Soviet submachine gun
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
Accuracy International AW50
- Year entered service: 1999
- Type: anti-materiel rifle
- Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm
Colt M45 MEU
- Year entered service: 1986
- Type: ACP semi-automatic pistol
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: .45 ACP
Saco M60E3
- Year entered service: 1986
- Type: light machine gun
- Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm
FIM-92 Stinger
- Year entered service: 1981
- Type: air defense missile system
- Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 70mm
Remington M24 SWS
- Year entered service: 1987
- Type: bolt-action sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm
Heckler & Koch HK MP5K
- Year entered service: 1991
- Type: parabellum submachine gun
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm
SIG-Sauer P228
- Year entered service: 1988
- Type: parabellum semi-automatic pistol
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm
Beretta M9
- Year entered service: 1990
- Type: parabellum semi-automatic pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm
Colt M16A4
- Year entered service: 1990
- Type: assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm
Colt M4
- Year entered service: 1994
- Type: assault carbine
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm
FGM-148 Javelin
- Year entered service: 1996
- Type: anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 127mm
Heckler & Koch HK GMG
- Year entered service: 1996
- Type: automatic grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 5,000 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 40x53mm
Heckler & Koch Mk23 Mod 0
- Year entered service: 1996
- Type: ACP semi-automatic pistol
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: .45 ACP
Accuracy International Mk13
- Year entered service: 2017
- Type: .300 Winchester magnum bolt-action sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: .300 Winchester magnum
M32 MGL
- Year entered service: 2006
- Type: six-shot grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 40x46mm
Benelli M4 Super 90
- Year entered service: 1999
- Type: semi-automatic shotgun
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge
McMillan TAC-50
- Year entered service: 2000
- Type: anti-materiel rifle
- Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm
Fabrique National Mk 48 LWMG
- Year entered service: 2003
- Type: light weight machine gun
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm
Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Year entered service: 2004
- Type: designated marksman rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm
Barrett M107
- Year entered service: 2008
- Type: anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm
M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Type: designated marksman rifle
- Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm
AirTronic PSRL-1
- Year entered service: 2009
- Type: anti-personnel shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 40mm
