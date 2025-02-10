32 Essential Weapons of the Navy SEALs

Military

The Navy SEALs, short for the Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams, are a special operations force established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. These specially trained soldiers are famous for completing highly specialized missions and going through grueling training to get there. SEALs are trained to operate in all environments no matter how harsh, whether it’s the jungle, the sea, the desert, or the Arctic.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the online database MilitaryFactory’s catalog of Navy SEALs Weapons to determine the weapons used by U.S. Navy SEALs Special Forces. We removed guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed to no longer be in use by the SEALs. Data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from MilitaryFactory.

Because the world’s oceans cover over 70% of planet Earth, the U.S. military requires a special group of armed forces dedicated to the seas. Naval forces navigate our vast oceans, transporting weapons and machinery to other areas of the globe. Among the men and women in the US. Navy, it is perhaps the Navy SEALs who are most effective.

Here are the 32 weapons that see everyday use in the Navy SEALS:

Barrett M82

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Type: anti-material rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm

General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Rchubbard / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1965
  • Type: six-barrel gatling gun
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

Mossberg Model 590

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Type: pump-action shotgun
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge

Hawk MM-1 MGL

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Type: automatic grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 740 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 40x46mm

ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Cis-ultimax-100 by Dracardo
Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Type: light machine gun
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm

Smith & Wesson Model 686

Stephen Z / Flickr
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Type: six-shot revolver
  • Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: .357 Magnum

Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Type: designated marksman rifle 
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm

M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Swadim / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Type: anti-armor rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 84mm

M72 LAW

nukeit1 / Flickr
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Type: anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 66mm 

Kalashnikov AKSU-74

blinow61 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Type: Soviet submachine gun
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm 

Accuracy International AW50

Rifle de precisiu00c3u0083u00c2u00b3n Accuracy I... by Contando Estrelas
Rifle de precisiu00c3u0083u00c2u00b3n Accuracy I... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Contando Estrelas
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Type: anti-materiel rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm

Colt M45 MEU

Coati077 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Type: ACP semi-automatic pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: .45 ACP

Saco M60E3

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Type: light machine gun
  • Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm 

FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Type: air defense missile system
  • Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 70mm 

Remington M24 SWS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Type: bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm 

Heckler & Koch HK MP5K

K-UNIT / CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1991
  • Type: parabellum submachine gun
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm

SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Type: parabellum semi-automatic pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm 

Beretta M9

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Type: parabellum semi-automatic pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm 

Colt M16A4

Program Executive Office Soldier / CC BY 2.0 Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Type: assault rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm

Colt M4

Jackolmos / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Type: assault carbine
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm

FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Type: anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 127mm

Heckler & Koch HK GMG

Spike78 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Type: automatic grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 5,000 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 40x53mm

Heckler & Koch Mk23 Mod 0

Mark23SuppressedLeft by Joe Loong
Mark23SuppressedLeft (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Joe Loong
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Type: ACP semi-automatic pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: .45 ACP

Accuracy International Mk13

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2017
  • Type: .300 Winchester magnum bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: .300 Winchester magnum

M32 MGL

MarcusBurns1977 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Type: six-shot grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 40x46mm

Benelli M4 Super 90

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Type:  semi-automatic shotgun
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge

McMillan TAC-50

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Type: anti-materiel rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm

Fabrique National Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Type: light weight machine gun
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Type: designated marksman rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

Barrett M107

玄史生 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Type: anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm

M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Type: designated marksman rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

AirTronic PSRL-1

PSRL-1 by SU1677
PSRL-1 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by SU1677
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Type: anti-personnel shoulder-fired rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
  • Caliber/ammunition: 40mm

