32 Essential Weapons of the Navy SEALs

The Navy SEALs, short for the Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams, are a special operations force established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. These specially trained soldiers are famous for completing highly specialized missions and going through grueling training to get there. SEALs are trained to operate in all environments no matter how harsh, whether it’s the jungle, the sea, the desert, or the Arctic.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the online database MilitaryFactory’s catalog of Navy SEALs Weapons to determine the weapons used by U.S. Navy SEALs Special Forces. We removed guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed to no longer be in use by the SEALs. Data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from MilitaryFactory.

Because the world’s oceans cover over 70% of planet Earth, the U.S. military requires a special group of armed forces dedicated to the seas. Naval forces navigate our vast oceans, transporting weapons and machinery to other areas of the globe. Among the men and women in the US. Navy, it is perhaps the Navy SEALs who are most effective.

Here are the 32 weapons that see everyday use in the Navy SEALS:

Barrett M82

Year entered service: 1982

1982 Type: anti-material rifle

anti-material rifle Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

1,850 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm

General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Year entered service: 1965

1965 Type: six-barrel gatling gun

Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

Mossberg Model 590

Year entered service: 1975

1975 Type: pump-action shotgun

Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge

Hawk MM-1 MGL

Year entered service: 1980

1980 Type: automatic grenade launcher

automatic grenade launcher Maximum effective range: 740 ft.

Caliber/ammunition: 40x46mm

ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Year entered service: 1982

1982 Type: light machine gun

Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm

Smith & Wesson Model 686

Year entered service: 1981

1981 Type: six-shot revolver

Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

300 ft. Caliber/ammunition: .357 Magnum

Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle

Year entered service: 2002

2002 Type: designated marksman rifle

Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

1,800 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm

M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Year entered service: 1987

1987 Type: anti-armor rocket launcher

anti-armor rocket launcher Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

985 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 84mm

M72 LAW

Year entered service: 1963

1963 Type: anti-tank rocket launcher

Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

1,640 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 66mm

Kalashnikov AKSU-74

Year entered service: 1983

1983 Type: Soviet submachine gun

Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

656 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm

Accuracy International AW50

Year entered service: 1999

1999 Type: anti-materiel rifle

Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.

4,921 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm

Colt M45 MEU

Year entered service: 1986

1986 Type: ACP semi-automatic pistol

Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

165 ft. Caliber/ammunition: .45 ACP

Saco M60E3

Year entered service: 1986

1986 Type: light machine gun

Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.

3,600 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

FIM-92 Stinger

Year entered service: 1981

1981 Type: air defense missile system

Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

15,750 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 70mm

Remington M24 SWS

Year entered service: 1987

1987 Type: bolt-action sniper rifle

Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

2,624 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

Heckler & Koch HK MP5K

Year entered service: 1991

1991 Type: parabellum submachine gun

Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

656 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm

SIG-Sauer P228

Year entered service: 1988

1988 Type: parabellum semi-automatic pistol

Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

165 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm

Beretta M9

Year entered service: 1990

1990 Type: parabellum semi-automatic pistol

Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

164 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm

Colt M16A4

Year entered service: 1990

1990 Type: assault rifle

Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

1,968 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm

Colt M4

Year entered service: 1994

1994 Type: assault carbine

Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

1,640 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 5.56x45mm

FGM-148 Javelin

Year entered service: 1996

1996 Type: anti-tank guided missile launcher

Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

8,202 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 127mm

Heckler & Koch HK GMG

Year entered service: 1996

1996 Type: automatic grenade launcher

Maximum effective range: 5,000 ft.

5,000 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 40x53mm

Heckler & Koch Mk23 Mod 0

Year entered service: 1996

1996 Type: ACP semi-automatic pistol

Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

82 ft. Caliber/ammunition: .45 ACP

Accuracy International Mk13

Year entered service: 2017

2017 Type: .300 Winchester magnum bolt-action sniper rifle

Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.

3,940 ft. Caliber/ammunition: .300 Winchester magnum

M32 MGL

Year entered service: 2006

2006 Type: six-shot grenade launcher

Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

1,315 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 40x46mm

Benelli M4 Super 90

Year entered service: 1999

1999 Type: semi-automatic shotgun

Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

164 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge

McMillan TAC-50

Year entered service: 2000

2000 Type: anti-materiel rifle

Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.

6,561 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm

Fabrique National Mk 48 LWMG

Year entered service: 2003

2003 Type: light weight machine gun

Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

2,624 ft. Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Year entered service: 2004

2004 Type: designated marksman rifle

Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

Barrett M107

Year entered service: 2008

2008 Type: anti-personnel sniper rifle

Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x99mm

M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle

Year entered service: 2008

2008 Type: designated marksman rifle

Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.

Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm

AirTronic PSRL-1

Year entered service: 2009

2009 Type: anti-personnel shoulder-fired rocket launcher

Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

Caliber/ammunition: 40mm

