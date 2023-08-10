The Guns Used By the US Army Rangers

The U.S. Army Rangers were founded during World War II with the idea of creating a unit of soldiers capable of operating autonomously and hitting hard behind enemy lines. Army Rangers have been part of major military operations, including Grenada, Afghanistan, and Iraq. They were instrumental in capturing the Somali warlord during Operation Gothic Serpent, an event later portrayed in the movie “Black Hawk Down.” (Find out how the Army Rangers train. Here are the U.S. military special forces with the most brutal training.)

The U.S Army Rangers Special Forces are known for their multifaceted role within the military framework, often requiring a variety of weapon selections to handle a wide range of operations. Their arsenal is tailored to suit their unique mission and operational needs.

To determine the guns used by U.S. Army Rangers Special Forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed online database Military Factory‘s catalog of Army Ranger Weapons. We removed guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed to no longer be in use by the SEALs. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition each gun uses also came from Military Factory.

The Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR, a Special Operations Forces combat assault rifle, is chambered for 7.62mm rounds and serves as a primary assault rifle of the Army Rangers. Its design is focused on modularity and durability in harsh combat environments. The SCAR was chosen by Special Operations Command to replace the Colt M4A1 modular automatic rifle, which had been a long-standing staple of the U.S. Armed Forces. (Here are some of the 35 guns used by Russian Special Forces.)

In sniper warfare, Rangers use specialized rifles, including the McMillan TAC-338, which is capable of providing long-distance precision fire. The ability to take out high-value targets from afar is a key part of Army Rangers’ strategic advantage. The TAC-338 is the weapon of choice for many snipers as it offers precision for anti-personnel operations in a compact footprint for easier transport.

The weapons the Army Rangers use fulfill a variety of roles, and as such, these guns range from compact handguns to assault rifles and specialized sniper weapons. This variety of weaponry allows for preparedness across various mission types.

Here is a look at the guns used by the U.S. Army Rangers Special Forces.