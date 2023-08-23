The Guns Used By the US Green Berets

The Green Berets, formally known as the United States Army Special Forces, are an elite unit specializing in counterinsurgency, unconventional warfare (including helping a foreign insurgency to overthrow a government), direct action (such as seizing or destroying enemy material or recovering personnel), and special reconnaissance, the Army explains. They may also help train foreign allied forces. (These are America’s 17 most elite special forces.)

These small, tactical teams can sabotage enemy communications, infiltrate enemy lines through guerrilla war-style tactics, and do much more — and accordingly they need a range of weapons which suit these unique warfare scenarios.

To determine the guns used by U.S. Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of weapons used by the Army Special Forces produced by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use by the Green Berets and ranked the rest according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber used by each gun also came from Military Factory.

The Green Beret arsenal is quite varied and includes everything from handguns and shotguns to sniper rifles and rocket launchers. Most of the guns that are currently in use were entered into the service over the last few decades. Still, there are some older models that have proven effective on the battlefield and are still in use from over 50 years ago.

One of the mainstays of the Green Berets’ arsenal is the FN SCAR (Special Forces Combat Assault Rifle). This gun was chosen for a few reasons, including accuracy and long-range engagement, which make it a favorite selection in extensive open terrain operations. The gun is chambered for 7.62mm rounds and the overall design is focused on modularity and durability. The SCAR was chosen by Special Operations Command to replace the Colt M4A1 modular automatic rifle, which had been a long-standing staple of the U.S. Armed Forces.

For precision engagements, the Green Berets employ the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System, fitted for long-range accuracy, suppressive capabilities, and quick follow-up shots. Its semi-automatic nature mitigates recoil, preserving target sight while improving rate-of-fire. This sniper rifle is chambered for 7.62mm rounds and is primarily designed as an anti-personnel rifle. (Also see, the guns in the U.S. Navy SEAL arsenal.)

Ultimately, the Green Berets’ weaponry reflects their wide-ranging scope of operations, combining traditional and advanced systems.

Here is a look at the guns used by the Green Berets.