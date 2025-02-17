Meet the Oldest and Most Advanced Rifles of WWII Jason Doiy / E+ via Getty Images

When World War II broke out, many nations were using the same weapons as they had used in the previous war. However, by the end of the war, many new weapons had been developed. Rifles were particularly important to soldiers fighting on the ground. At the start of the war, American soldiers were equipped with 1903 spring bolt action rifles. However, by 1945, the standard rifle used was the M1 Garand.

24/7 Wall Street reviewed a catalog of rifles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft to identify 69 rifles used during World War II. This extensive list is in order of when a rifle entered service. We have also included more details from the Military Factory about the type, country of origin, manufacturer, action, range, caliber, and feed.

Why We’re Covering WWII Weapons

Cassowary Colorizations / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

The outcome of World War II had lasting, global effects on the world we know today. While military weaponry has advanced since the end of the war, progress was made during the conflict in the race for military superiority. Many of the rifles mentioned below set the groundwork for today’s weaponry. The U.S. entered the war as a mid-level global power. Still, by the end of the fighting, it had established itself as a formidable global presence with a much higher involvement in international affairs than ever before.

Here are the rifles used in World War II.

69. Modello 1870 Italian Vetterli

Year entered service: 1870

1870 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Italy

Italy Action: Single-shot; manual-pull bolt-action

Single-shot; manual-pull bolt-action Caliber & feed: 10.4x47mmR; 6.5mm & Single shot; 4-round integral magazine

68. Lebel Model 1886

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1887

1887 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: France

France Action: Bolt-action lever

Bolt-action lever Caliber & feed: 8mm Lebel & 8-round tube magazine

67. Mannlicher Model 1888

costicaacsinte / No known copyright restrictions / Flickr

Year entered service: 1888

1888 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Austria-Hungary

Austria-Hungary Action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating

Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating Caliber & feed: 8mm Mannlicher & 5-round integral magazine

66. Mauser Model 1888 (Gew 88)

Year entered service: 1888

1888 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Manually-actuated bolt mechanism

Manually-actuated bolt mechanism Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round clip with fixed integral magazine

65. Infantry Model 1889 (Belgian Mauser)

Year entered service: 1889

1889 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating

Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating Caliber & feed: 7.65x53mm Belgian Mauser & 5-round integral magazine

64. Berthier Rifle

Year entered service: 1890

1890 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: France

France Action: Manual-pull bolt-action

Manual-pull bolt-action Caliber & feed: 8x50mmR Lebel; 7.5x54mm French & 3- or 5-round magazine

63. Model 1889 Schmidt-Rubin

Grzegorz Wiśniewolski/PK-U "Parabellum" Sp. z o.o. / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1890

1890 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt-action system

Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7.5×53.5mm Swiss & 5-,6-, or 12-round detachable box magazine

62. Rifle Model 1890 (Turkish Mauser)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1890

1890 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7.65x53mm Turkish Mauser; 8x57mm & 5-round internal magazine

61. Mosin-Nagant Model 1891

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1891

1891 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Russia

Russia Action: Manual bolt-action

Manual bolt-action Caliber & feed: 7.62x54mmR; 7.62x53mmR; 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round integral magazine

60. Carcano Modello 1891 (M91)

Year entered service: 1892

1892 Type: Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine

Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine Country of origin: Italy

Italy Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 6.5x52mm Mannlicher-Carcano; 7.35x51mm Carcano; 7.92x57mm Mauser & 6-round internal magazine

59. Krag-Jorgensen Model 1894

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1894

1894 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Norway

Norway Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 6.5x55mm M94 Norwegian Krag & 5-round integral magazine

58. Marlin Model 1894

Year entered service: 1894

1894 Type: Carbine rifle

Carbine rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Manually-actuated lever-action system

Manually-actuated lever-action system Caliber & feed: .32-20 Winchester; .32 HR Magnum; .38 Spc & 6-,9-, or 10-round tubular magazine

57. Winchester Model 1894

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1894

1894 Type: Lever-action rifle

Lever-action rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Manually-actuated lever-action

Manually-actuated lever-action Caliber & feed: .30-30 Winchester & 6- or 8-round tubular magazine

56. Lee-Enfield

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1895

1895 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: .303 MK VII SAA Ball & 10-round detachable box magazine

55. Mannlicher Model 1895

Year entered service: 1895

1895 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Austria-Hungary

Austria-Hungary Action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating

Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating Caliber & feed: 8x50R Mannlicher & 5-round integral magazine

54. Mauser Model 1898 (Gew 98)

philipimage / iStock via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1898

1898 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Manually-actuated bolt mechanism

Manually-actuated bolt mechanism Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round clip with fixed integral magazine

53. Arisaka Type 30

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1899

1899 Type: Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine

Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine Country of origin: Japan

Japan Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British & 5-round internal magazine

52. Mondragon Rifle (Fusil Mondragon)

Year entered service: 1900

1900 Type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Country of origin: Mexico

Mexico Action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; also manual bolt-action

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; also manual bolt-action Caliber & feed: 7x57mm Mauser & 8-,10-, or 20-round box; or 100-round drum magazine

51. Mannlicher-Schonauer Model 1903

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1903

1903 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Greece

Greece Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 6.5x54mm Mannlicher-Schonauer & 5-round rotating magazine

50. Springfield Model 1903 (M1903)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1903

1903 Type: Bolt-action service rifle / sniper rifle

Bolt-action service rifle / sniper rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: .30-03; .30-06 Springfield & 5-round internal magazine

49. Model 1904 Vergueiro-Mauser

Year entered service: 1904

1904 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Portugal

Portugal Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 6.5x58mm Vergueiro; 7x57mm Mauser & 5-round internal magazine

48. Arisaka Type 38

Year entered service: 1905

1905 Type: Bolt-action service rifle/infantry carbine

Bolt-action service rifle/infantry carbine Country of origin: Japan

Japan Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British & 5-round internal magazine

47. Ross Rifle

Year entered service: 1905

1905 Type: Straight-pull bolt-action service rifle

Straight-pull bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Canada

Canada Action: Manual pull, bolt-action system

Manual pull, bolt-action system Caliber & feed: .303 British & 5-round magazine

46. Arisaka Type 44 Cavalry Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1912

1912 Type: Carbine service weapon

Carbine service weapon Country of origin: Japan

Japan Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British & 5-round internal magazine

45. Enfield Pattern 1914

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1914

1914 Type: Bolt-action service rifle/sniper rifle

Bolt-action service rifle/sniper rifle Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: .303 British & 5-round stripper clips

44. Fedorov Avtomat M1916

Year entered service: 1915

1915 Type: Automatic rifle

Automatic rifle Country of origin: Russia

Russia Action: Short-recoil; locked breech; closed bolt; select-fire

Short-recoil; locked breech; closed bolt; select-fire Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mmSR Arisaka & 25-round detachable box magazine

43. Winchester Model 1915

Fox Photos / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1915

1915 Type: Lever-action rifle

Lever-action rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Lever-action; repeat fire

Lever-action; repeat fire Caliber & feed: 7.62x54mmR & 5-round internal magazine

42. Fusil Automatique Modele 1817 (Model 1917 RSC)

Year entered service: 1917

1917 Type: Semi-automatic rifle/bolt-action service rifle

Semi-automatic rifle/bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: France

France Action: Gas-operated; rotating belt

Gas-operated; rotating belt Caliber & feed: 8x50mmR Lebel & 5-round internal magazine

41. M1917 Enfield

Year entered service: 1917

1917 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7.62x63mm (.30-06 Springfield) & 6-round magazine

40. Browning M1918 BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1918

1918 Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Gas-operated piston; open-bolt; selective fire

Gas-operated piston; open-bolt; selective fire Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield & 20-round detachable box magazine

39. Carl-Gustav m/21-m37

Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1921

1921 Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Action: Gas-operated; tilting breach block

Gas-operated; tilting breach block Caliber & feed: 6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser & 20-round detachable box magazine

38. Springfield Model 1922

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1922

1922 Type: Bolt-action training rifle

Bolt-action training rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: .22LR & 5-round internal magazine

37. Ceska Zbrojovka vz. 24

Year entered service: 1924

1924 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Czechoslovakia

Czechoslovakia Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser; 7.57mm Mauser; 7.65x53mm Argentine & 5-round integral magazine

36. CZ Model 1924 (Mauser) Short Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1924

1924 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Guatemala

Guatemala Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7x57mm Mauser & 5-round internal magazine

35. ZH-29

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1929

1929 Type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Country of origin: Czechoslovakia

Czechoslovakia Action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated

Semi-automatic; gas-operated Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-,10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

34. Fabrique Nationale FN M1930 (BAR)

Year entered service: 1930

1930 Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Action: Gas-operated; tilting breach block

Gas-operated; tilting breach block Caliber & feed: 7.65x53mm Belgian Mauser & 20-round detachable box magazine

33. Fabrique Nationale FN Mle D (BAR)

FPG / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1932

1932 Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Action: Gas-operated; tilting breech block

Gas-operated; tilting breech block Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Belgian Mauser; .30-06 Springfield; 7.62x51mm NATO & 20-round detachable box magazine

32. FEG 35M (Mannlicher M1935)

Year entered service: 1935

1935 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Hungary

Hungary Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 8x56mmR Hungarian Mannlicher; 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round internal magazine

31. Kb wz.35 (Marosczek)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1935

1935 Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Country of origin: Poland

Poland Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7.92x107mm DS & 4-round detachable box magazine

30. Mauser Karabiner Kar 98k

Year entered service: 1935

1935 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round internal magazine

29. Type 24 (Chiang Kai-Shek Rifle)

Year entered service: 1935

1935 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Taiwan

Taiwan Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action; repeat-fire

Manually-actuated bolt-action; repeat-fire Caliber & feed: 8x57mm IS (7.92x57mm Mauser) & 5-round internal magazine

28. M1 Garand

Year entered service: 1936

1936 Type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Self-loading; gas-action piston

Self-loading; gas-action piston Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield & 8-round internal clip

27. MAS 36 (modele 36 / mle 36)

Year entered service: 1936

1936 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: France

France Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7.5x54mm & 5-round internal magazine

26. Winchester Model 70

Year entered service: 1936

1936 Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield & 3-,4-, or 5-round box magazine

25. Arisaka Type 97

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1937

1937 Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Country of origin: Japan

Japan Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British & 5-round internal magazine

24. Boys 0.55in

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1937

1937 Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 13.9mm (0.55 in) & 5-round detachable box magazine

23. Panzerbuchse 38 (PzB 38)

Year entered service: 1938

1938 Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action

Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action Caliber & feed: 7.92x94mm Patronen & Single shot

22. Solothurn S18-100

Year entered service: 1938

1938 Type: Bullpup anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Bullpup anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Action: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Caliber & feed: 20x105mmB; 20x138mmB Long & 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

21. Tokarev SVT-38

Year entered service: 1938

1938 Type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Action: Self-loading; semi-automatic

Self-loading; semi-automatic Caliber & feed: 7.62x54mmR Russian & 10-round detachable box magazine

20. Arisaka Type 99

Year entered service: 1939

1939 Type: Bolt-action service rifle/infantry carbine

Bolt-action service rifle/infantry carbine Country of origin: Japan

Japan Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7.7x58mm Arisaka & 5-round internal magazine

19. Panzerbuchse 39 (PzB 39)

Year entered service: 1939

1939 Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action

Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action Caliber & feed: 7.92x94mm Patronen & Single shot

18. Tokarev SVT-40

bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1940

1940 Type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, semi-automatic Caliber & feed: 7.62x54mmR & 10-round detachable box magazine

17. Degtyarev PTRD 1941

Year entered service: 1941

1941 Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Action: Manually-operated bolt; semi-automatic breach

Manually-operated bolt; semi-automatic breach Caliber & feed: 14.5x114mm & Single shot

16. Johnson Model 1941

Year entered service: 1941

1941 Type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; short-recoil; rotating bolt Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield; 7x57mm Mauser & 10-round cylindrical magazine

15. Remington Model 1903 (Springfield)

Year entered service: 1941

1941 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield & 5-round stripper clips

14. Walther Gewehr 41 (G41 / Gew 41)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1941

1941 Type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 10-round integral box magazine

13. Carl-Gustav m/42

Year entered service: 1942

1942 Type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Action: Gas-operated; direct impingement

Gas-operated; direct impingement Caliber & feed: 6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser; 7.92x57mm; 7.62x39mm Soviet’ & 10-round detachable box magazine; 5-round stripper clips

12. Charlton Automatic Rifle

Year entered service: 1942

1942 Type: Semi-automatic rifle / light machine gun

Semi-automatic rifle / light machine gun Country of origin: New Zealand

New Zealand Action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic fire

Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic fire Caliber & feed: .303 British & 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine

11. Fallschirmjagergewehr 42 (FG42 / FjG42)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1942

1942 Type: Automatic rifle / light machine gun

Automatic rifle / light machine gun Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Gas-operated; select fire

Gas-operated; select fire Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 10- or 20-round detachable box

10. M1 Carbine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1942

1942 Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine

Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Gas-operated, short-stroke piston; semi-automatic

Gas-operated, short-stroke piston; semi-automatic Caliber & feed: 30 M1 Carbine & 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9. Sturmgewehr 44 (StG44) / Maschinenpistole 44 (MP44)

Year entered service: 1942

1942 Type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire

Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire Caliber & feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz & 30-round detachable box magazine

8. Walther Gewehr 43 (G43 / Gew 43)

Year entered service: 1943

1943 Type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 10-round integral box magazine

7. Arisaka Type 4 / Type 5

Year entered service: 1944

1944 Type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Country of origin: Japan

Japan Action: Self-loading; gas-operated; rotating belt

Self-loading; gas-operated; rotating belt Caliber & feed: 7.7x58mm Arisaka & 10-round integral magazine

6. M2 Carbine

Year entered service: 1944

1944 Type: Select-fire automatic carbine

Select-fire automatic carbine Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Selective-fire (semi/full-automatic) capability; gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Selective-fire (semi/full-automatic) capability; gas-operated, short-stroke piston Caliber & feed: 30 M1 Carbine & 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5. M3 Carbine

Year entered service: 1944

1944 Type: Sniper carbine rifle

Sniper carbine rifle Country of origin: United States

United States Action: Selective-fire (semi/full-automatic) capability; gas-operated, short-stroke piston

Selective-fire (semi/full-automatic) capability; gas-operated, short-stroke piston Caliber & feed: 30 M1 Carbine & 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

4. Gustloff Volkssturmgewehr

Year entered service: 1945

1945 Type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Semi-automatic; gas-delayed blowback

Semi-automatic; gas-delayed blowback Caliber & feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz & 30-round detachable box magazine

3. Simonov SKS

aleks0649 / iStock via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1945

1945 Type: Semi-automatic carbine

Semi-automatic carbine Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Action: Self-loading short-stroke gas piston

Self-loading short-stroke gas piston Caliber & feed: 7.62x39mm M1943 & 10-round internal box magazine

2. Sturmgewehr 45 (StG45) / Maschinenpistole 45 (MP45)

Year entered service: 1945

1945 Type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire

Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire Caliber & feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz & 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine

1. Volkssturmgewehr VG

Year entered service: 1945

1945 Type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Country of origin: Germany

Germany Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Kurz & 10-round detachable box magazine

