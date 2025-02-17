Military

Meet the Oldest and Most Advanced Rifles of WWII

When World War II broke out, many nations were using the same weapons as they had used in the previous war. However, by the end of the war, many new weapons had been developed. Rifles were particularly important to soldiers fighting on the ground. At the start of the war, American soldiers were equipped with 1903 spring bolt action rifles. However, by 1945, the standard rifle used was the M1 Garand.

24/7 Wall Street reviewed a catalog of rifles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft to identify 69 rifles used during World War II. This extensive list is in order of when a rifle entered service. We have also included more details from the Military Factory about the type, country of origin, manufacturer, action, range, caliber, and feed.

Why We’re Covering WWII Weapons

Yugoslavia+World+War+II | Hungarian soldiers in WWII
Cassowary Colorizations / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

The outcome of World War II had lasting, global effects on the world we know today. While military weaponry has advanced since the end of the war, progress was made during the conflict in the race for military superiority. Many of the rifles mentioned below set the groundwork for today’s weaponry. The U.S. entered the war as a mid-level global power. Still, by the end of the fighting, it had established itself as a formidable global presence with a much higher involvement in international affairs than ever before.

Here are the rifles used in World War II.

69. Modello 1870 Italian Vetterli

Vetterli... by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
Vetterli... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1870
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Action: Single-shot; manual-pull bolt-action
  • Caliber & feed: 10.4x47mmR; 6.5mm & Single shot; 4-round integral magazine

68. Lebel Model 1886

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1887
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: France
  • Action: Bolt-action lever
  • Caliber & feed: 8mm Lebel & 8-round tube magazine

67. Mannlicher Model 1888

costicaacsinte / No known copyright restrictions / Flickr
  • Year entered service: 1888
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Austria-Hungary
  • Action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating
  • Caliber & feed: 8mm Mannlicher & 5-round integral magazine

66. Mauser Model 1888 (Gew 88)

Infanteriegewehr m-1888 - Tyskland - kaliber 7,92mm - Armu00e9museum noBG by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
Infanteriegewehr m-1888 - Tyskland - kaliber 7,92mm - Armu00e9museum noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1888
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt mechanism
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round clip with fixed integral magazine

65. Infantry Model 1889 (Belgian Mauser)

1891... by MrJeffLear
1891... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by MrJeffLear
  • Year entered service: 1889
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating
  • Caliber & feed: 7.65x53mm Belgian Mauser & 5-round integral magazine

64. Berthier Rifle

Carbine Berthier... by Armu00e9museum
Carbine Berthier... (CC BY 4.0) by Armu00e9museum
  • Year entered service: 1890
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: France
  • Action: Manual-pull bolt-action
  • Caliber & feed: 8x50mmR Lebel; 7.5x54mm French & 3- or 5-round magazine

63. Model 1889 Schmidt-Rubin

Grzegorz Wiśniewolski/PK-U "Parabellum" Sp. z o.o. / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1890
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7.5×53.5mm Swiss & 5-,6-, or 12-round detachable box magazine

62. Rifle Model 1890 (Turkish Mauser)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1890
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7.65x53mm Turkish Mauser; 8x57mm & 5-round internal magazine

61. Mosin-Nagant Model 1891

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1891
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Action: Manual bolt-action
  • Caliber & feed: 7.62x54mmR; 7.62x53mmR; 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round integral magazine

60. Carcano Modello 1891 (M91)

Carcano M1891 by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
Carcano M1891 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1892
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x52mm Mannlicher-Carcano; 7.35x51mm Carcano; 7.92x57mm Mauser & 6-round internal magazine

59. Krag-Jorgensen Model 1894

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1894
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Norway
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x55mm M94 Norwegian Krag & 5-round integral magazine

58. Marlin Model 1894

Marlin... by Jeff Dean
Marlin... (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Jeff Dean
  • Year entered service: 1894
  • Type: Carbine rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Manually-actuated lever-action system
  • Caliber & feed: .32-20 Winchester; .32 HR Magnum; .38 Spc & 6-,9-, or 10-round tubular magazine

57. Winchester Model 1894

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1894
  • Type: Lever-action rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Manually-actuated lever-action
  • Caliber & feed: .30-30 Winchester & 6- or 8-round tubular magazine

56. Lee-Enfield

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1895
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: .303 MK VII SAA Ball & 10-round detachable box magazine

55. Mannlicher Model 1895

Mannlicher M1895... by Andrew Bossi
Mannlicher M1895... (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Andrew Bossi
  • Year entered service: 1895
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Austria-Hungary
  • Action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating
  • Caliber & feed: 8x50R Mannlicher & 5-round integral magazine

54. Mauser Model 1898 (Gew 98)

philipimage / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year entered service: 1898
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt mechanism
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round clip with fixed integral magazine

53. Arisaka Type 30

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1899
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British & 5-round internal magazine

52. Mondragon Rifle (Fusil Mondragon)

Mondragon Rifle... by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Meeepmep
Mondragon Rifle... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Meeepmep
  • Year entered service: 1900
  • Type: Semi-automatic service rifle
  • Country of origin: Mexico
  • Action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; also manual bolt-action
  • Caliber & feed: 7x57mm Mauser & 8-,10-, or 20-round box; or 100-round drum magazine

51. Mannlicher-Schonauer Model 1903

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1903
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Greece
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x54mm Mannlicher-Schonauer & 5-round rotating magazine

50. Springfield Model 1903 (M1903)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1903
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle / sniper rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: .30-03; .30-06 Springfield & 5-round internal magazine

49. Model 1904 Vergueiro-Mauser

Dwm... by P. Mateus
Dwm... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by P. Mateus
  • Year entered service: 1904
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Portugal
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x58mm Vergueiro; 7x57mm Mauser & 5-round internal magazine

48. Arisaka Type 38

Arisaka Type 38 Rifle.(1905) by MIKI Yoshihito
Arisaka Type 38 Rifle.(1905) (CC BY 2.0) by MIKI Yoshihito
  • Year entered service: 1905
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle/infantry carbine
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British & 5-round internal magazine

47. Ross Rifle

Ross1910b by Vaarok at en.wikipedia
Ross1910b (CC-BY-SA-3.0) by Vaarok at en.wikipedia
  • Year entered service: 1905
  • Type: Straight-pull bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Canada
  • Action: Manual pull, bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: .303 British & 5-round magazine

46. Arisaka Type 44 Cavalry Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1912
  • Type: Carbine service weapon
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British & 5-round internal magazine

45. Enfield Pattern 1914

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1914
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle/sniper rifle
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: .303 British & 5-round stripper clips

44. Fedorov Avtomat M1916

Avtomat M1916 Fedorov noBG by Hmaag
Avtomat M1916 Fedorov noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Hmaag
  • Year entered service: 1915
  • Type: Automatic rifle
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Action: Short-recoil; locked breech; closed bolt; select-fire
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mmSR Arisaka & 25-round detachable box magazine

43. Winchester Model 1915

Fox Photos / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Year entered service: 1915
  • Type: Lever-action rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Lever-action; repeat fire
  • Caliber & feed: 7.62x54mmR & 5-round internal magazine

42. Fusil Automatique Modele 1817 (Model 1917 RSC)

Fusil Automatique... by MarcusBurns1977
Fusil Automatique... (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns1977
  • Year entered service: 1917
  • Type: Semi-automatic rifle/bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: France
  • Action: Gas-operated; rotating belt
  • Caliber & feed: 8x50mmR Lebel & 5-round internal magazine

41. M1917 Enfield

M1917 Enfield... by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M1917 Enfield... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1917
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7.62x63mm (.30-06 Springfield) & 6-round magazine

40. Browning M1918 BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1918
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Gas-operated piston; open-bolt; selective fire
  • Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield & 20-round detachable box magazine

39. Carl-Gustav m/21-m37

Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Action: Gas-operated; tilting breach block
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser & 20-round detachable box magazine

38. Springfield Model 1922

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1922
  • Type: Bolt-action training rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: .22LR & 5-round internal magazine

37. Ceska Zbrojovka vz. 24

Vz... by Parsecboy at English Wikipedia
Vz... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Parsecboy at English Wikipedia
  • Year entered service: 1924
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Czechoslovakia
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser; 7.57mm Mauser; 7.65x53mm Argentine & 5-round integral magazine

36. CZ Model 1924 (Mauser) Short Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1924
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Guatemala
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7x57mm Mauser & 5-round internal magazine

35. ZH-29

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1929
  • Type: Semi-automatic service rifle
  • Country of origin: Czechoslovakia
  • Action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-,10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

34. Fabrique Nationale FN M1930 (BAR)

M1924 Yugoslavian by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M1924 Yugoslavian (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1930
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Action: Gas-operated; tilting breach block
  • Caliber & feed: 7.65x53mm Belgian Mauser & 20-round detachable box magazine

33. Fabrique Nationale FN Mle D (BAR)

FPG / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Year entered service: 1932
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Action: Gas-operated; tilting breech block
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Belgian Mauser; .30-06 Springfield; 7.62x51mm NATO & 20-round detachable box magazine

32. FEG 35M (Mannlicher M1935)

35M... by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
35M... (CC BY 3.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Hungary
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 8x56mmR Hungarian Mannlicher; 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round internal magazine

31. Kb wz.35 (Marosczek)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle
  • Country of origin: Poland
  • Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x107mm DS & 4-round detachable box magazine

30. Mauser Karabiner Kar 98k

Kar 98K... by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
Kar 98K... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Bolt-action
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 5-round internal magazine

29. Type 24 (Chiang Kai-Shek Rifle)

Kampfe... by Kampfer Lin
Kampfe... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Kampfer Lin
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Taiwan
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action; repeat-fire
  • Caliber & feed: 8x57mm IS (7.92x57mm Mauser) & 5-round internal magazine

28. M1 Garand

M1 Garand by Mitch Barrie
M1 Garand (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie
  • Year entered service: 1936
  • Type: Battle rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Self-loading; gas-action piston
  • Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield & 8-round internal clip

27. MAS 36 (modele 36 / mle 36)

MAS36 crop by joelogon / Joe Loong, cropped by user:Nemo5576
MAS36 crop (CC BY-SA 2.0) by joelogon / Joe Loong, cropped by user:Nemo5576
  • Year entered service: 1936
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: France
  • Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7.5x54mm & 5-round internal magazine

26. Winchester Model 70

Winchestermodel70 by Meniscus
Winchestermodel70 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Meniscus
  • Year entered service: 1936
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield & 3-,4-, or 5-round box magazine

25. Arisaka Type 97

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1937
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British & 5-round internal magazine

24. Boys 0.55in

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1937
  • Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 13.9mm (0.55 in) & 5-round detachable box magazine

23. Panzerbuchse 38 (PzB 38)

Pansarvu00e4rnsgevu00e4r m/1938 by Armu00e9museum
Pansarvu00e4rnsgevu00e4r m/1938 (CC BY 4.0) by Armu00e9museum
  • Year entered service: 1938
  • Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x94mm Patronen & Single shot

22. Solothurn S18-100

Tank... by Hmaag
Tank... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hmaag
  • Year entered service: 1938
  • Type: Bullpup anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Action: Semi-automatic
  • Caliber & feed: 20x105mmB; 20x138mmB Long & 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

21. Tokarev SVT-38

SVT... by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
SVT... (CC BY 4.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1938
  • Type: Semi-automatic service rifle
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Action: Self-loading; semi-automatic
  • Caliber & feed: 7.62x54mmR Russian & 10-round detachable box magazine

20. Arisaka Type 99

Arisaka Type 99... by BenDibble at English Wikipedia
Arisaka Type 99... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by BenDibble at English Wikipedia
  • Year entered service: 1939
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle/infantry carbine
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7.7x58mm Arisaka & 5-round internal magazine

19. Panzerbuchse 39 (PzB 39)

Bundesar... by Bundesarchiv, Bild 101I-283-0619-31 / Mu00fcller, Karl / CC-BY-SA 3.0
Bundesar... (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE) by Bundesarchiv, Bild 101I-283-0619-31 / Mu00fcller, Karl / CC-BY-SA 3.0
  • Year entered service: 1939
  • Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x94mm Patronen & Single shot

18. Tokarev SVT-40

bruev / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year entered service: 1940
  • Type: Semi-automatic service rifle
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic
  • Caliber & feed: 7.62x54mmR & 10-round detachable box magazine

17. Degtyarev PTRD 1941

PTRD... by Vladdie
PTRD... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vladdie
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Action: Manually-operated bolt; semi-automatic breach
  • Caliber & feed: 14.5x114mm & Single shot

16. Johnson Model 1941

M1941 by Curiosandrelics
M1941 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Curiosandrelics
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Type: Semi-automatic rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; rotating bolt
  • Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield; 7x57mm Mauser & 10-round cylindrical magazine

15. Remington Model 1903 (Springfield)

M1903 Springfield by Mitch Barrie
M1903 Springfield (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: .30-06 Springfield & 5-round stripper clips

14. Walther Gewehr 41 (G41 / Gew 41)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Type: Semi-automatic service rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 10-round integral box magazine

13. Carl-Gustav m/42

Pansarv... by Armu00e9museum (Swedish Army Museum)
Pansarv... (CC BY 4.0) by Armu00e9museum (Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Type: Semi-automatic service rifle
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Action: Gas-operated; direct impingement
  • Caliber & feed: 6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser; 7.92x57mm; 7.62x39mm Soviet’ & 10-round detachable box magazine; 5-round stripper clips

12. Charlton Automatic Rifle

Charlton Automatic Rifle by Bas
Charlton Automatic Rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Bas
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Type: Semi-automatic rifle / light machine gun
  • Country of origin: New Zealand
  • Action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic fire
  • Caliber & feed: .303 British & 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine

11. Fallschirmjagergewehr 42 (FG42 / FjG42)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Type: Automatic rifle / light machine gun
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Gas-operated; select fire
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 10- or 20-round detachable box

10. M1 Carbine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Gas-operated, short-stroke piston; semi-automatic
  • Caliber & feed: 30 M1 Carbine & 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9. Sturmgewehr 44 (StG44) / Maschinenpistole 44 (MP44)

Sturmgewehr... by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
Sturmgewehr... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz & 30-round detachable box magazine

8. Walther Gewehr 43 (G43 / Gew 43)

Gewehr 43... by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
Gewehr 43... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Type: Semi-automatic service rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser & 10-round integral box magazine

7. Arisaka Type 4 / Type 5

Type 4 rifle by Nytsuga
Type 4 rifle (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Nytsuga
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Type: Semi-automatic service rifle
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Action: Self-loading; gas-operated; rotating belt
  • Caliber & feed: 7.7x58mm Arisaka & 10-round integral magazine

6. M2 Carbine

US M2 Carbine by Joe Mabel
US M2 Carbine (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Joe Mabel
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Type: Select-fire automatic carbine
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Selective-fire (semi/full-automatic) capability; gas-operated, short-stroke piston
  • Caliber & feed: 30 M1 Carbine & 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5. M3 Carbine

M3... by Curiosandrelics
M3... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Curiosandrelics
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Type: Sniper carbine rifle
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Action: Selective-fire (semi/full-automatic) capability; gas-operated, short-stroke piston
  • Caliber & feed: 30 M1 Carbine & 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

4. Gustloff Volkssturmgewehr

Volkssturmgewehr... by Markscheider
Volkssturmgewehr... (CC BY 3.0) by Markscheider
  • Year entered service: 1945
  • Type: Semi-automatic rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Semi-automatic; gas-delayed blowback
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz & 30-round detachable box magazine

3. Simonov SKS

aleks0649 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year entered service: 1945
  • Type: Semi-automatic carbine
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Action: Self-loading short-stroke gas piston
  • Caliber & feed: 7.62x39mm M1943 & 10-round internal box magazine

2. Sturmgewehr 45 (StG45) / Maschinenpistole 45 (MP45)

StG45 by Verein der Freunde und Fu00f6rderer der Wehrtechnischen Studiensammlung Koblenz e. V.
StG45 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Verein der Freunde und Fu00f6rderer der Wehrtechnischen Studiensammlung Koblenz e. V.
  • Year entered service: 1945
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz & 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine

1. Volkssturmgewehr VG

Volkssturm Gewehr VG... by Hmaag
Volkssturm Gewehr VG... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hmaag
  • Year entered service: 1945
  • Type: Bolt-action service rifle
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Action: Manually-operated bolt-action system
  • Caliber & feed: 7.92x57mm Kurz & 10-round detachable box magazine

