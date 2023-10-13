Every World War II Sniper Rifle, From 19th Century Relics to Late War Models Curiosandrelics / Wikimedia Commons

Sniper rifles gained in popularity in World War II as the need for long-range engagements became more pressing. As such, many countries, from Axis to Allied powers, developed sniper rifles and specific units for these types of engagements. In the time leading up to the war, countries stockpiled huge caches of sniper rifles, some that had been in use since the beginning of the 20th century, or even the late 19th century, and others that had just been developed for the war.

To identify the oldest and newest sniper rifles used in World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of sniper rifles from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We listed the rifles according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on country of origin, manufacturer, range, firing action, cartridge, and feed of the ammunition each rifle used also came from Military Factory.

The Mosin-Nagant 1891 is one of the oldest rifles on this list. Fielded by the Soviet Union, it is a bolt-action rifle with an effective range of just over 1,600 feet. The Soviet Red Army as well as Polish and Hungarian forces used the Mosin-Nagant in the war. As one of the oldest sniper rifles at the time, it was battle tested. Also, it was a favorite of the deadliest sniper of all time, Simo Häyhä, also known as “White Death.” (These are the deadliest snipers of World War II)

On the German side, the Mauser Karabiner Kar 98k was the sniper rifle of choice for many soldiers. Introduced in 1935, it was the standard-issue rifle for German soldiers, but it was adaptable enough to be outfitted with a telescopic sight for sniping purposes. The gun is chambered for 7.92x57mm Mauser rounds. (Today, these are the 16 sniper rifles used by the U.S. military.)

Notably about this list is that most of the sniper rifles on it are bolt-action, although a few of the later models are actually gas-operated with semi-automatic capabilities that later generations of guns would go on to incorporate.

Here is a look at the oldest and newest sniper rifles of World War II.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 22. Mosin-Nagant Model 1891

> Year introduced: 1891

> Type: Bolt-action service rifle / carbine

> Used by during WWII: Soviet Union, Hungary, Poland, Czechoslovakia

> Manufacturer: Tula, Izhevsk, Sestroryetsk

> Firing action: Manual bolt-action

> Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

> Cartridge, caliber, and Feed: 7.62x54mmR, 7.62x53mmR, 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 21. Krag-Jorgensen

> Year introduced: 1894

> Type: Bolt-action service rifle

> Used by during WWII: Norway, United States, Germany, Denmark

> Manufacturer: Kongsberg Vapenfabrikk / Steyr Mannlicher

> Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt; repeat fire

> Maximum effective range: 3,000 ft.

> Cartridge, caliber, and Feed: 6.5x55mm M94 Norweigian Krag, 5-round internal magazine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20. Lee-Enfield

> Year introduced: 1895

> Type: Bolt-action, magazine-fed, repeating service rifle

> Used by during WWII: United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada

> Manufacturer: Royal Small Arms Factory

> Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

> Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

> Cartridge, caliber, and Feed: .303 British (7.7x56mmR), 10-round detachable box

Ross1910b ( CC-BY-SA-3.0 ) by Vaarok at en.wikipedia 14. Ross Rifle

> Year introduced: 1905

> Type: Straight-pull bolt-action service rifle

> Used by during WWII: Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union

> Manufacturer: State Factories

> Firing action: Manual pull, bolt-action system

> Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

> Cartridge, caliber, and Feed: .303 British (7.7x56mmR), 5-round magazine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. Enfield Pattern 1914

> Year introduced: 1914

> Type: Bolt-action service rifle / sniper rifle

> Used by during WWII: United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Soviet Union

> Manufacturer: Enfield Lock

> Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

> Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.

> Cartridge, caliber, and Feed: .303 British (7.7x56mmR), 5-round stripper clips

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 6. Arisaka Type 97

> Year introduced: 1937

> Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

> Used by during WWII: Japan

> Manufacturer: State Arsenals / Arisaka

> Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system; repeat-fire

> Maximum effective range: 2,500 ft.

> Cartridge, caliber, and Feed: 6.5x50mm, 5-round internal box magazine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 2. Walther Gewer 43 (G 43 / Gew 43)

> Year introduced: 1943

> Type: Self-loading, semi-automatic rifle

> Used by during WWII: Czechoslovakia, Germany

> Manufacturer: Carl Walther Waffenfabrik

> Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic

> Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

> Cartridge, caliber, and Feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 10-round detachable box magazine