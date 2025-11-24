Can You Guess the Caliber of These Legendary Firearms?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Think you know your WW1 and WW2 firepower? From classic bolt-action rifles to massive anti-tank guns, each legendary weapon carried a caliber that defined its performance on the front lines. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the small arms of the First and Second World Wars.

To determine the highest-caliber small arms used in the first half of the twentieth century, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of guns from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to caliber. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the year entered service.

It’s worth pointing out that this ranking is based on each weapon’s highest caliber round as a simple and consistent metric, even though some weapons might be able to fire smaller calibers. This method uses bullet diameter as the proxy for caliber because it’s easier to compute and explain, but it is not a full measure of the cartridge performance (muzzle energy, case capacity, sectional density, and bullet construction). Also, because this list ranks weapons on bullet diameter, some readers might be surprised to see some small arms ranking higher than others.

Here is a look at the highest-caliber small arms used in the First and Second World Wars:

Why Are We Covering This?

Exploring the history of World War 2 is important not only to understand one of the most pivotal periods in modern history but also to grasp the profound impact that this global conflict had on the world at large. Ultimately, World War II reshaped boundaries, alliances, and ideologies in ways that still influence global relations and conflicts today. The outcome of World War II effectively made the world order that we know today.

65. Springfield Model 1922

Weapon type: Bolt-action training rifle

Bolt-action training rifle Year entered service: 1922

1922 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: .22LR, 5-round internal magazine

.22LR, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 328 ft.

64. Winchester Model 70

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1936

1936 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Winchester

Winchester Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-06 Springfield, 3-,4-, or 5-round box magazine

.30-06 Springfield, 3-,4-, or 5-round box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

63. Winchester Model 1894

Weapon type: Lever-action rifle

Lever-action rifle Year entered service: 1894

1894 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Winchester / Browning Arms

Winchester / Browning Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-30 Winchester, 6- or 8-round tubular magazine

.30-30 Winchester, 6- or 8-round tubular magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated lever-action

Manually-actuated lever-action Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

62. Springfield Model 1903 (M1903)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle / sniper rifle

Bolt-action service rifle / sniper rifle Year entered service: 1903

1903 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-03; .30-06 Springfield, 5-round internal magazine

.30-03; .30-06 Springfield, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2000 ft.

61. Remington Model 1903 (Springfield)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1941

1941 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-06 Springfield, 5-round stripper clips

.30-06 Springfield, 5-round stripper clips Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

60. M1 Garand

Weapon type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year entered service: 1936

1936 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-06 Springfield, 8-round internal clip

.30-06 Springfield, 8-round internal clip Firing action: Self-loading; gas-action piston

Self-loading; gas-action piston Maximum effective range: 1320 ft.

59. Browning M1918 BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle)

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1918

1918 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Winchester / Marlin Rockwell

Colt Firearms / Winchester / Marlin Rockwell Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-06 Springfield, 20-round detachable box magazine

.30-06 Springfield, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated piston; open-bolt; selective fire

Gas-operated piston; open-bolt; selective fire Maximum effective range: 1069 ft.

58. Ross Rifle

Weapon type: Straight-pull bolt-action service rifle

Straight-pull bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1905

1905 Country of origin: Canada

Canada Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: .303 British, 5-round magazine

.303 British, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manual pull, bolt-action system

Manual pull, bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2969 ft.

57. Lee-Enfield

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1895

1895 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Royal Small Arms Factory Enfield

Royal Small Arms Factory Enfield Caliber of ammunition and feed: .303 MK VII SAA Ball, 10-round detachable box magazine

.303 MK VII SAA Ball, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

56. Enfield Pattern 1914

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle / sniper rifle

Bolt-action service rifle / sniper rifle Year entered service: 1914

1914 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Enfield Lock

Enfield Lock Caliber of ammunition and feed: .303 British, 5-round stripper clips

.303 British, 5-round stripper clips Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2400 ft.

55. Charlton Automatic Rifle

Weapon type: Semi-automatic rifle / light machine gun

Semi-automatic rifle / light machine gun Year entered service: 1942

1942 Country of origin: New Zealand

New Zealand Manufacturer: Charlton Motor Workshops

Charlton Motor Workshops Caliber of ammunition and feed: .303 British, 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine

.303 British, 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic fire

Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.

54. Mannlicher Model 1888

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1888

1888 Country of origin: Austria-Hungary

Austria-Hungary Manufacturer: Steyr

Steyr Caliber of ammunition and feed: 8mm Mannlicher, 5-round integral magazine

8mm Mannlicher, 5-round integral magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating

Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

53. Lebel Model 1886

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1887

1887 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Etienne

Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Etienne Caliber of ammunition and feed: 8mm Lebel, 8-round tube magazine

8mm Lebel, 8-round tube magazine Firing action: Bolt-action lever

Bolt-action lever Maximum effective range: 10500 ft.

52. Marlin Model 1894

Weapon type: Carbine rifle

Carbine rifle Year entered service: 1894

1894 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .32-20 Winchester; .32 HR Magnum; .38 Spc, 6-,9-, or 10-round tubular magazine

.32-20 Winchester; .32 HR Magnum; .38 Spc, 6-,9-, or 10-round tubular magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated lever-action system

Manually-actuated lever-action system Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

51. Boys 0.55in

Weapon type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1937

1937 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Royal Small Arms Factory Enfield

Royal Small Arms Factory Enfield Caliber of ammunition and feed: 13.9mm (0.55 in), 5-round detachable box magazine

13.9mm (0.55 in), 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1500 ft.

50. Sturmgewehr 45 (StG45) / Maschinenpistole 45 (MP45)

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1945

1945 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mauser

Mauser Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz, 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine

7.92x33mm Kurz, 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire

Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

49. Sturmgewehr 44 (StG44) / Maschinenpistole 44 (MP44)

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1942

1942 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mauser

Mauser Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz, 30-round detachable box magazine

7.92x33mm Kurz, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire

Gas-operated; locked-breech; tilting bolt; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1970 ft.

48. Gustloff Volkssturmgewehr

Weapon type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Year entered service: 1945

1945 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Gustloff Werke

Gustloff Werke Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x33mm Kurz, 30-round detachable box magazine

7.92x33mm Kurz, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; gas-delayed blowback

Semi-automatic; gas-delayed blowback Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

47. Simonov SKS

Weapon type: Semi-automatic carbine

Semi-automatic carbine Year entered service: 1945

1945 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 10-round internal box magazine

7.62x39mm M1943, 10-round internal box magazine Firing action: Self-loading short-stroke gas piston

Self-loading short-stroke gas piston Maximum effective range: 1312 ft.

46. Modello 1870 Italian Vetterli

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1870

1870 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: State Arsenals

State Arsenals Caliber of ammunition and feed: 10.4x47mmR; 6.5mm, Single shot; 4-round integral magazine

10.4x47mmR; 6.5mm, Single shot; 4-round integral magazine Firing action: Single-shot; manual-pull bolt-action

Single-shot; manual-pull bolt-action Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

45. Fusil Automatique Modele 1917 (Model 1917 RSC)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic rifle / bolt-action service rifle

Semi-automatic rifle / bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1917

1917 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Etienne

Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Etienne Caliber of ammunition and feed: 8x50mmR Lebel, 5-round internal magazine

8x50mmR Lebel, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating belt

Gas-operated; rotating belt Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

44. Fedorov Avtomat M1916

Weapon type: Automatic rifle

Automatic rifle Year entered service: 1915

1915 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Kovrov Arms Factory

Kovrov Arms Factory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x50mmSR Arisaka, 25-round detachable box magazine

6.5x50mmSR Arisaka, 25-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breech; closed bolt; select-fire

Short-recoil; locked breech; closed bolt; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1312 ft.

43. Arisaka Type 97

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1937

1937 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Arisaka

Arisaka Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British, 5-round internal magazine

6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2500 ft.

42. Arisaka Type 44 Cavalry Rifle

Weapon type: Carbine service weapon

Carbine service weapon Year entered service: 1912

1912 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Arisaka

Arisaka Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British, 5-round internal magazine

6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1968 ft.

41. Arisaka Type 38

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine

Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine Year entered service: 1905

1905 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Arisaka

Arisaka Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British, 5-round internal magazine

6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1475 ft.

40. Arisaka Type 30

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine

Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine Year entered service: 1899

1899 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Arisaka

Arisaka Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British, 5-round internal magazine

6.5x50mm Arisaka; .303 British, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1475 ft.

39. Infantry Model 1889 (Belgian Mauser)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1889

1889 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.65x53mm Belgian Mauser, 5-round integral magazine

7.65x53mm Belgian Mauser, 5-round integral magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating

Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt; repeating Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

38. Fabrique Nationale FN M1930 (BAR)

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1930

1930 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.65x53mm Belgian Mauser, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.65x53mm Belgian Mauser, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; tilting breach block

Gas-operated; tilting breach block Maximum effective range: 2600 ft.

37. Model 1889 Schmidt-Rubin

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1890

1890 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: W+F Bern

W+F Bern Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.5×53.5mm Swiss, 5-,6-, or 12-round detachable box magazine

7.5×53.5mm Swiss, 5-,6-, or 12-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt-action system

Manually-actuated straight-pull bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

36. Winchester Model 1915

Weapon type: Lever-action rifle

Lever-action rifle Year entered service: 1915

1915 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Winchester

Winchester Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR, 5-round internal magazine

7.62x54mmR, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Lever-action; repeat fire

Lever-action; repeat fire Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

35. Tokarev SVT-40

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Year entered service: 1940

1940 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x54mmR, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

34. Tokarev SVT-38

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Year entered service: 1938

1938 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Russian, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x54mmR Russian, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Self-loading; semi-automatic

Self-loading; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

33. Mannlicher-Schonauer Model 1903

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1903

1903 Country of origin: Greece

Greece Manufacturer: Steyr

Steyr Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x54mm Mannlicher-Schonauer, 5-round rotating magazine

6.5x54mm Mannlicher-Schonauer, 5-round rotating magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2000 ft.

32. MAS 36 (modele 36 / mle 36)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1936

1936 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Etienne

Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Etienne Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.5x54mm, 5-round internal magazine

7.5x54mm, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1125 ft.

31. Berthier Rifle

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1890

1890 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 8x50mmR Lebel; 7.5x54mm French, 3- or 5-round magazine

8x50mmR Lebel; 7.5x54mm French, 3- or 5-round magazine Firing action: Manual-pull bolt-action

Manual-pull bolt-action Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

30. Krag-Jorgensen Model 1894

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1894

1894 Country of origin: Norway

Norway Manufacturer: Kongsberg Vapenfabrikk

Kongsberg Vapenfabrikk Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x55mm M94 Norwegian Krag, 5-round integral magazine

6.5x55mm M94 Norwegian Krag, 5-round integral magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 3000 ft.

29. Carl-Gustav m/21-m37

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1921

1921 Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale / Carl Gustafs Stads Gevarsfaktori

Fabrique Nationale / Carl Gustafs Stads Gevarsfaktori Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser, 20-round detachable box magazine

6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; tilting breach block

Gas-operated; tilting breach block Maximum effective range: 4500 ft.

28. ZH-29

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Year entered service: 1929

1929 Country of origin: Czechoslovakia

Czechoslovakia Manufacturer: Brno

Brno Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-,10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-,10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated

Semi-automatic; gas-operated Maximum effective range: 1320 ft.

27. Walther Gewehr 43 (G43 / Gew 43)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Year entered service: 1943

1943 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Berlin-Luebecker Maschinenfabrik

Berlin-Luebecker Maschinenfabrik Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 10-round integral box magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser, 10-round integral box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

26. Walther Gewehr 41 (G41 / Gew 41)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Year entered service: 1941

1941 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Berlin-Luebecker Maschinenfabrik

Berlin-Luebecker Maschinenfabrik Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 10-round integral box magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser, 10-round integral box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1312 ft.

25. Volkssturmgewegr VG

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1945

1945 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mauser

Mauser Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Kurz, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.92x57mm Kurz, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

24. Type 24 (Chiang Kai-Shek Rifle)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1935

1935 Country of origin: Taiwan

Taiwan Manufacturer: State Arsenals

State Arsenals Caliber of ammunition and feed: 8x57mm IS (7.92x57mm Mauser), 5-round internal magazine

8x57mm IS (7.92x57mm Mauser), 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action; repeat-fire

Manually-actuated bolt-action; repeat-fire Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

23. Rifle Model 1890 (Turkish Mauser)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1890

1890 Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: Waffenfabrik Mauser

Waffenfabrik Mauser Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.65x53mm Turkish Mauser; 8x57mm, 5-round internal magazine

7.65x53mm Turkish Mauser; 8x57mm, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

22. Mosin-Nagant Model 1891

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1891

1891 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Tula, Izhevsk, Sestroryetsk

Tula, Izhevsk, Sestroryetsk Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR; 7.62x53mmR; 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round integral magazine

7.62x54mmR; 7.62x53mmR; 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round integral magazine Firing action: Manual bolt-action

Manual bolt-action Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

21. Mondragon Rifle (Fusil Mondragon)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Year entered service: 1900

1900 Country of origin: Mexico

Mexico Manufacturer: Schweizerische Industrie Gesellschaft

Schweizerische Industrie Gesellschaft Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7x57mm Mauser, 8-,10-, or 20-round box; or 100-round drum magazine

7x57mm Mauser, 8-,10-, or 20-round box; or 100-round drum magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; also manual bolt-action

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; also manual bolt-action Maximum effective range: 1804 ft.

20. Mauser Model 1898 (Gew 98)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1898

1898 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mauser

Mauser Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round clip with fixed integral magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round clip with fixed integral magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt mechanism

Manually-actuated bolt mechanism Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

19. Mauser Model 1888 (Gew 88)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1888

1888 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mauser

Mauser Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round clip with fixed integral magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round clip with fixed integral magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt mechanism

Manually-actuated bolt mechanism Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

18. Mauser Karabiner Kar 98k

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1935

1935 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mauser

Mauser Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Maximum effective range: 1969 ft.

17. Johnson Model 1941

Weapon type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Year entered service: 1941

1941 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Iver Johnson

Iver Johnson Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-06 Springfield; 7x57mm Mauser, 10-round cylindrical magazine

.30-06 Springfield; 7x57mm Mauser, 10-round cylindrical magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; short-recoil; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

16. Fallschirmjagergewehr 42 (FG42 / FjG42)

Weapon type: Automatic rifle / light machine gun

Automatic rifle / light machine gun Year entered service: 1942

1942 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heinrich Krieghoff Waffenfabrik

Heinrich Krieghoff Waffenfabrik Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 10- or 20-round detachable box

7.92x57mm Mauser, 10- or 20-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; select fire

Gas-operated; select fire Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

15. Fabrique Nationale FN Mle D (BAR)

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1932

1932 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Belgian Mauser; .30-06 Springfield; 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.92x57mm Belgian Mauser; .30-06 Springfield; 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; tilting breach block

Gas-operated; tilting breach block Maximum effective range: 2853 ft.

14. FEG 35M (Mannlicher M1935)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1935

1935 Country of origin: Hungary

Hungary Manufacturer: Femaru Fegyver es Gepgyar

Femaru Fegyver es Gepgyar Caliber of ammunition and feed: 8x56mmR Hungarian Mannlicher; 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine

8x56mmR Hungarian Mannlicher; 7.92x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

13. Ceska Zbrojovka vz. 24

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1924

1924 Country of origin: Czechoslovakia

Czechoslovakia Manufacturer: Povazska Bystrica

Povazska Bystrica Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser; 7.57mm Mauser; 7.65x53mm Argentine, 5-round integral magazine

7.92x57mm Mauser; 7.57mm Mauser; 7.65x53mm Argentine, 5-round integral magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

12. Carl-Gustav m/42

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Year entered service: 1942

1942 Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale / Carl Gustafs Stads Gevarsfaktori

Fabrique Nationale / Carl Gustafs Stads Gevarsfaktori Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser; 7.92x57mm; 7.62x39mm Soviet’, 10-round detachable box magazine; 5-round stripper clips

6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser; 7.92x57mm; 7.62x39mm Soviet’, 10-round detachable box magazine; 5-round stripper clips Firing action: Gas-operated; direct impingement

Gas-operated; direct impingement Maximum effective range: 1969 ft.

11. Carcano Modello 1891 (M91)

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine

Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine Year entered service: 1892

1892 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Turin Army Arsenal

Turin Army Arsenal Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x52mm Mannlicher-Carcano; 7.35x51mm Carcano; 7.92x57mm Mauser, 6-round internal magazine

6.5x52mm Mannlicher-Carcano; 7.35x51mm Carcano; 7.92x57mm Mauser, 6-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1968 ft.

10. CZ Model 1924 (Mauser) Short Rifle

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1924

1924 Country of origin: Guatemala

Guatemala Manufacturer: CZ Brno

CZ Brno Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine

7x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

9. Model 1904 Vergueiro-Mauser

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1904

1904 Country of origin: Portugal

Portugal Manufacturer: Jose Alberto Vergueiro

Jose Alberto Vergueiro Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.5x58mm Vergueiro; 7x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine

6.5x58mm Vergueiro; 7x57mm Mauser, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

8. Arisaka Type 99

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine

Bolt-action service rifle / infantry carbine Year entered service: 1939

1939 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Arisaka

Arisaka Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.7x58mm Arisaka, 5-round internal magazine

7.7x58mm Arisaka, 5-round internal magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

7. Arisaka Type 4 / Type 5

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service rifle

Semi-automatic service rifle Year entered service: 1944

1944 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Arisaka

Arisaka Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.7x58mm Arisaka, 10-round integral magazine

7.7x58mm Arisaka, 10-round integral magazine Firing action: Self-loading; gas-operated; rotating belt

Self-loading; gas-operated; rotating belt Maximum effective range: 1320 ft.

6. M1917 Enfield

Weapon type: Bolt-action service rifle

Bolt-action service rifle Year entered service: 1917

1917 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Winchester / Remington

Winchester / Remington Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x63mm (.30-06 Springfield), 6-round magazine

7.62x63mm (.30-06 Springfield), 6-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

5. Panzerbuchse 39 (PzB 39)

Weapon type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1939

1939 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Gustloff Werke

Gustloff Werke Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x94mm Patronen, Single shot

7.92x94mm Patronen, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action

Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 1050 ft.

4. Panzerbuchse 38 (PzB 38)

Weapon type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1938

1938 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Gustloff Werke

Gustloff Werke Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x94mm Patronen, Single shot

7.92x94mm Patronen, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action

Single-shot; manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

3. Kb wz.35 (Marosczek)

Weapon type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1935

1935 Country of origin: Poland

Poland Manufacturer: Panstwowa Fabryka Karabinow

Panstwowa Fabryka Karabinow Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x107mm DS, 4-round detachable box magazine

7.92x107mm DS, 4-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action system

Manually-operated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.

2. Degtyarev PTRD 1941

Weapon type: Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank rifle / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1941

1941 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Degtyaryov Design Bureau

Degtyaryov Design Bureau Caliber of ammunition and feed: 14.5x114mm, Single shot

14.5x114mm, Single shot Firing action: Manually-operated bolt; semi-automatic breach

Manually-operated bolt; semi-automatic breach Maximum effective range: 1800 ft.

1. Solothurn S18-100