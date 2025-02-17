The 20 Coolest Facts About the US Marine Corps Curioso.Photography / Shutterstock.com

One of the six armed forces branches of the United States military, the United States Marine Corps plays a prominent and very public role in defending American interests at home and abroad. Officially founded in 1798, U.S. Marines took part in the Revolutionary War when they were known as the Continental Marines.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The U.S. Marine Corps is one of the country’s best-known military branches.

The Marine Corps is often the first service branch sent into a global hotspot.

The U.S. Marine Corps is older than the United States itself.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

Fast-forward to 2025, and the U.S. Marine Corps has around 177,200 active duty service members who fight on land, air, and sea. Fighting in every significant war, including World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, the Marine Corps has earned its reputation for bravery time and time again.

20. Bugs Bunny

Justin Sullivan / Stringer / Getty Images News

Source: Wikipedia (Honorary Marine)

Fans of the cartoon world will instantly recognize Bugs Bunny and Looney Tunes as some of the most iconic cartoons in American history. However, during World War II, Bugs’ popularity was high due to his easygoing attitude, which troops found took their mind off combat. As a result, the Marine Corps made Bugs an honorary Marine Master Sergeant.

19. Silent Drill Platoon

DoD News Features / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Marine Corps Website

Known as the “Silent Drill Platoon,” this group of Marines famously performs intricate rifle drills without receiving verbal commands. Stationed in Washington, this 24-man platoon features incredible precision and shows off the level of discipline and training each member has received.

18. Pop Culture

Getty Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Source: IMDB

The nation’s fascination with the United States Marine Corps has been reflected in Hollywood movies. One famous film is Full Metal Jacket, an iconic piece from the 1970s cinema. Other well-known films include A Few Good Men, and HBO shows like Generation Kill.

17. Humanitarian Missions

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Source: United States Marine Corps

While the United States Marine Corps is trained for combat and the defense of the United States, its role can sometimes be far more meaningful. As the world saw during Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Marines can be deployed on humanitarian missions and disaster relief.

16. Reading List

Brad Balfour Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Source: United States Marine Commandant

According to the United States Marine Corps Commandant website, active-duty service members of the Marine Corps must read a minimum number of books annually from the Commandant’s Professional Reading List. This list is split into five categories: Commandant’s Choice, Profession of Arms, Innovation, Leadership, and Strategy.

15. Tun Tavern

NMGiovannucci / Wikimedia Commons

Source: National Museum of the Marine Corps

Located in Philadelphia, Tun Tavern is widely regarded as the site of the first United States Marine Corps recruitment drive. Built in 1686, the tavern was a meeting place for notable groups participating in the American Revolution. Unfortunately, it burned down in 1781 near the war’s end and is now celebrated with a commemorative marker.

14. John Glenn

NASA / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Source: NASA

As the first American to orbit the Earth, John Glenn will forever be celebrated as a part of American history. However, before he became an astronaut in the space program, he was a Marine Corps pilot who flew combat missions in World War II and the Korean War.

13. Marines Corps Band

Frans Berkelaar / Flickr

Source: Marine Band Official Website

Often known as “The President’s Own,” the United States Marine Band was first established in 1798. Today, it is considered and celebrated as the oldest professional music organization in the United States.

12. Marine Corps Birthday

Ka Iki / Shutterstock.com

Source: United States Marine Corps

Every year, on November 10th, the United States Marine Corps celebrates the birth of the service branch with cake-cutting ceremonies. This date dates back to 1775, the birth date of the Continental Marines.

11. 1912 Aviation

2023 Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Source: Smithsonian Magazine

Only 100 of the Marine Corps’s almost 250 years of existence have included some aviation. The Marine Corps first took flight in May 1912, and it is now celebrated as the birth of Marine Aviation.

10. Navajo Marines

Joesboy / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Source: Marine Corps University

Established in 1942, members of the Navajo tribe were recruited for the United States Marine Corps as a way to use a code language members of the Axis could not break. Navajo Indians have been widely credited with assisting multiple battles on numerous military fronts.

9. Chesty Puller

USMC Archives / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Wikipedia

One of the most decorated Marines in history, Chesty Puller, joined as a private, was promoted to Lieutenant, and was later discharged only to enlist as a Private again. Puller was a Lieutenant General when he left the Marine Corps. To honor him, Marines have a slogan, “Goodnight, Chesty, wherever you are,” that can be said before bedtime.

8. Marine One

White House Photography / Shutterstock.com

Source: Wikipedia

When the United States president needs a quick trip in the air that doesn’t require a plane, they fly on a Marine helicopter designated as Marine One whenever the president is onboard. The Marine group in charge of protecting and maintaining these helicopters is known as Marine Helicopter Squadron One.

7. Marine Corps Emblem

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Source: United States Marine Corps

It’s not widely known that the Marine Corps emblem has three pieces: an eagle, a globe, and an anchor. The eagle represents the nation. The globe represents our country’s global reach. The anchor represents heritage and battleground access.

6. Toys for Tots

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Source: Toys for Tots Website

Beginning in 1947, the United States Marine Corps initiated a charitable effort that eventually became Toys for Tots. Today, Marine reservists collect toys for deserving children worldwide. In 2023, the group distributed 20 million toys to over 8 million children.

5. Rob Riggle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Wikipedia

Having deployed to Kosovo, Liberia, and Afghanistan, famous comedian and former Daily Show correspondent Rob Riggle retired and left the US Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Colonel.

4. First to Fight

OFFICIAL USMC PHOTOGRAPH USMC Archives from Quantico, USA, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Marine Corps Deployment History

Often labeled as the tip of America’s fighting spear, the US Marine Corps has earned another nickname for being the “first to fight,” as this branch is often the first group to be deployed to hotspots worldwide.

3. The Few, The Proud

Militarist / Shutterstock.com

Source: United States Marine Corps Recruiting Command

It may surprise you that the Marines’ recruiting slogan isn’t as old as many people think. The phrase “The Few, The Proud” was only adopted by the Marine Corps in 1977.

2. Devil Dogs

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Source: United States Marine Corps

The now famous nickname for Marines, “Devil Dogs,” came from World War I and the Battle of Belleau Wood. German soldiers were impressed by the Marines’ fighting skills and called them “Teufelhunde,” which translates to “Devil Dogs.”

1. Old Fighting Force

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Wikipedia

If you didn’t know, the Marine Corps officially began serving the United States as the Continental Marines on November 10, 1775. Now you do. This also means that the Marine Corps service branch is older than the founding of America itself.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.