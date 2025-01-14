The Most Iconic Aircraft in the US Marine Corps Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. Marine Corps’ fleet of aircraft includes several of the most iconic that have taken to the skies in the U.S. military as a whole. These aircraft include the highly versatile MV-22 Osprey as well as the new F-35 Lightning II. However, these are not the only ones at the disposal of the Marine Corps. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at all of the aircraft within the U.S. Marine Corps.

One of the mainstays of the Marine Corps is the AH-1Z Viper, a twin-engine attack helicopter that only entered service in 2010. These helicopters come with advanced targeting systems that play into the host of weapons they can equip. Its capabilities make it ideal for close air support and precision strikes. The Viper is essential for clearing paths for ground troops, disrupting enemy fortifications, and it can take out enemy armor if needed.

The Viper has been deployed in a few combat theaters, including Afghanistan and Iraq, where its speed and firepower have been instrumental in providing close air support to ground troops. These helicopters have also been incredibly useful in anti-armor strikes as well as reconnaissance missions. However, this is just one of the most iconic aircraft currently serving in the Marine Corps.

To identify every aircraft in the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Marine Corps:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Marine Corps provides insight into joint military capabilities and expeditionary defense strategies. Knowing what the Marine Corps has in its arsenal sheds light on its unique ability to project power quickly and operate in different environments. This also gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Corps brings to its operations, from amphibious assaults to close air support. Lastly, the composition and technological sophistication of the Marine Corps’ aircraft fleet highlight its ability to maintain dominance and execute rapid response missions.

AH-1Z Viper

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 176

176 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

AV-8B+ Harrier II

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 99

99 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

C-20 Gulfstream IV

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

CH-53E Super Stallion

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 135

135 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

CH-53K King Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

F-35 Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 145

145 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, drop bombs

F-5 Freedom Fighter

Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft

Lightweight multirole aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1077 mph

1077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs

F/A-18 Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 186

186 Top speed: 1190 mph

1190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laster-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

KC-130 Super Hercules

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 69

69 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 288

288 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

T-34 Mentor

Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft

Basic trainer / light attack aircraft Year introduced: 1953

1953 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance

UH-1Y Venom

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 127

127 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods

