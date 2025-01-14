The Most Iconic Aircraft in the US Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps’ fleet of aircraft includes several of the most iconic that have taken to the skies in the U.S. military as a whole. These aircraft include the highly versatile MV-22 Osprey as well as the new F-35 Lightning II. However, these are not the only ones at the disposal of the Marine Corps. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at all of the aircraft within the U.S. Marine Corps.
One of the mainstays of the Marine Corps is the AH-1Z Viper, a twin-engine attack helicopter that only entered service in 2010. These helicopters come with advanced targeting systems that play into the host of weapons they can equip. Its capabilities make it ideal for close air support and precision strikes. The Viper is essential for clearing paths for ground troops, disrupting enemy fortifications, and it can take out enemy armor if needed.
The Viper has been deployed in a few combat theaters, including Afghanistan and Iraq, where its speed and firepower have been instrumental in providing close air support to ground troops. These helicopters have also been incredibly useful in anti-armor strikes as well as reconnaissance missions. However, this is just one of the most iconic aircraft currently serving in the Marine Corps.
To identify every aircraft in the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed.
Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Marine Corps:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Marine Corps provides insight into joint military capabilities and expeditionary defense strategies. Knowing what the Marine Corps has in its arsenal sheds light on its unique ability to project power quickly and operate in different environments. This also gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Corps brings to its operations, from amphibious assaults to close air support. Lastly, the composition and technological sophistication of the Marine Corps’ aircraft fleet highlight its ability to maintain dominance and execute rapid response missions.
AH-1Z Viper
- Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 2010
- Active aircraft: 176
- Top speed: 255 mph
- Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods
AV-8B+ Harrier II
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Active aircraft: 99
- Top speed: 665 mph
- Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions
C-12 Huron
- Type: Special mission aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Active aircraft: 15
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: N/A
C-20 Gulfstream IV
- Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 582 mph
- Armament: N/A
C-40 Clipper
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 544 mph
- Armament: N/A
CH-53E Super Stallion
- Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 135
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns
CH-53K King Stallion
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2018
- Active aircraft: 11
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns
Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2004
- Active aircraft: 10
- Top speed: 490 mph
- Armament: N/A
F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Active aircraft: 145
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, drop bombs
F-5 Freedom Fighter
- Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 12
- Top speed: 1077 mph
- Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs
F/A-18 Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 186
- Top speed: 1190 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laster-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance
KC-130 Super Hercules
- Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 69
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
MV-22 Osprey
- Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Active aircraft: 288
- Top speed: 316 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns
T-34 Mentor
- Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1953
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 322 mph
- Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance
UH-1Y Venom
- Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2009
- Active aircraft: 127
- Top speed: 190 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods
