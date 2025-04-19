Which Countries Buy the Most US Arms... And What Are They Buying? zabelin / iStock via Getty Images

No country exports more arms than the United States. It supplies advanced weapons to allies and strategic partners worldwide. America’s top customers are mostly highly developed countries closely aligned with U.S. national interests. They have the budgets and the trust of the United States to purchase our most advanced and expensive weaponry.

Panchenko Vladimir / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The top 10 purchasers of U.S. arms today reflect the country’s key allies among highly developed countries with large arms budgets, as well as some allies facing unique security threats.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

How the World Has Changed . . . Or Not

M-Production / Shutterstock.com

As a point of comparison, let’s look back at an article on this topic 24/7 Wall St. published in 2019. These were the largest buyers of U.S. weapons in the year 2018. Large U.S. arms buyers were clustered in Europe, the Middle East and the East Asia/Pacific regions, principally to contain the ambitions of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

1. Saudi Arabia: $3.35 billion

2. Kuwait: $1.36 billion

3. Germany: $1 billion

4. Australia: $918 million

5. United Arab Emirates: $799 million

6. Japan: $675 million

7. South Korea: $612 million

8. Israel: $480 million

9. Qatar: $423 million

10. Norway: $346 million

Booming US Arms Sales

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

In the 2024 fiscal year, U.S. arms sales set an all-time high record of $117.9 billion, a whopping 45.7% increase from $80.9 billion in 2023.

Countering China

The effort to counter China’s growing military power in the Asia/Pacific area is one major driver, as were the civil wars in Syria and Yemen and the growing rivalry between Iran and the Gulf states.

The War in Ukraine

But by far the greatest catalyst for the arms race of the past couple of years has been the war in Ukraine. Western countries have poured military assistance into Ukraine but also have dramatically increased their own military spending. Most NATO countries have now exceeded the 2% of GDP suggested guideline for military spending by member nations.

The Largest Arms Suppliers

usarmyccdc / Flickr

The United States, followed by Russia and France, is the largest arms supplier in the world. These are the countries that were our top customers in 2023 according to data from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and Global Defense & Aerospace Post 1. Poland – $10.15 billion david_e_smith / Flickr Poland, a NATO ally, is deeply concerned about Russian expansionism. It is embarking on a major military buildup that promises to make it the most militarily powerful country in Eastern and Central Europe. U.S. Weapons systems purchased: M142 HIMARS rocket systems

AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles

F-35A Lightning II fighter jets 2. Philippines – $5.58 billion Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons The Philippines has agreed to allow the United States to open additional military bases in their country to help deter attacks from China in territorial conflicts over the South China Sea. U.S. Weapons systems purchased: F-16 fighter aircraft

TH-73A training helicopters 3. Turkey – $2.21 billion Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons Turkey is one of the most problematic members of NATO because it tends to be an outlier in policy, taking a more conciliatory view of Russia than many of the other allies. This is a practical matter for Turkey because they control Russia’s outlet to the Mediterranean. They have always been keenly aware that if they did not maintain good relations, they would be in danger of attack. U.S. Weapons systems purchased: F-16 avionics upgrades

UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters 4. Qatar – $1.96 billion Ijasmuhammed / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons Qatar hosts a major American military base strategically located at the midpoint of the Persian Gulf. This is a deterrent to attacks by Iran on Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf nations. U.S. Weapons systems purchased: MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft

5. Norway – $1.17 billion

usnavy / Flickr

Norway, a NATO ally, is working on enhancing its maritime and transport capabilities. Its neighbors Sweden and Finland have now joined NATO so this enhances Norwegian security against Russia considerably.

U.S. Weapons systems purchased:

MH-60R multi-mission helicopters

C-130J aircraft sustainment

6. Australia – $1.04 billion SCM Jeans / iStock via Getty Images The United States is enhancing its cooperation with Australia, including a new basing agreement for U.S. forces in the northern part of the country. This is part of an American strategy to coordinate regional defense against Chinese expansionism. U.S. Weapons systems purchased: AIM-120C and AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles 7. Morocco – $825 million Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Morocco is a close ally to the United States but it does not get along particularly well with its neighbors, especially Algeria. Many countries of the region dispute Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara. Regional countries are also battling Islamic extremists in the Sahara and Sahel regions. U.S. Weapons systems purchased: FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles 8. Netherlands – $670 million Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr The Netherlands is a small country but a significant part of NATO. In recent years they have made investments in their artillery and rocket systems. U.S. Weapons systems purchased: M142 HIMARS launchers

9. Italy – ~$400 million

sagesolar / Flickr

Italy is one of the United States’ most trusted NATO allies. They have begun enhancing their long-range precision firepower with purchases of HIMARS missiles

U.S. Weapons systems purchased:

M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

10. United Kingdom – $156 million Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com The United Kingdom is a member of the NATO alliance but has a partnership of such depth with the United States it exceeds what any of the other members enjoy. It is safe to say the British have access to most American advanced weaponry. Recent arms purchases have upgraded their precision strike capabilities. U.S. Weapons systems purchased: Javelin missiles

Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II