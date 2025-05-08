India’s 5.1 M Troops are Triple Pakistan’s 1.7 M, And They Spend 3x as Much Per Soldier Times Asi / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Key Points Some of the most heavily funded militaries in the world come from the Asian continent

China’s push for naval expansion and Russia’s investment in fifth-generation aircraft are some examples of what this military funding is going towards

The continued investment in these militaries ensures their dominance as they compete for regional hegemony

Asia is home to some of the world’s most heavily funded militaries, reflecting the region’s rising geopolitical aspirations. Whether it is China’s growing investment in its naval forces, or Russia’s push into fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the Asian continent is brimming with military power. Most of this power comes from the continued investment by these countries as they vie for regional dominance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the Asian countries with the largest defense budgets.

To determine the Asian countries with the largest military defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Update: On May 7th tensions between India and Pakistan escalated at the disputed Kashmir border. The two nuclear power nations conducted a dog fight with 125 air craft that saw the downing of 5 Indian fighter jets. India has targeted Pakistani air defense systems, while Pakistan claims to have downed 25 Indian munition drones. The situation is still developing.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest defense budgets in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com

Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

Christopher J. Fynn / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $14,000,000

$14,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $976,260,000

$976,260,000 Purchasing power parity: $10,981,000,000

$10,981,000,000 External debt: $2,757,000,000

$2,757,000,000 Total military aircraft: 2

2 Total military vehicles: 84

84 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Bhutan’s 7,500 total military personnel, which is entirely composed of active personnel and no reserves. It also has a total population of 884,546.

44. Laos

Pinkturban / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $135,000,000

$135,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,770,000,000

$1,770,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $64,173,000,000

$64,173,000,000 External debt: $16,500,000,000

$16,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 33

33 Total military vehicles: 4,380

4,380 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Laos’s 250,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 100,000 active personnel, 120,000 paramilitary forces, and 30,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 7.954 million.

43. Mongolia

Military defense budget: $165,110,000

$165,110,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,782,000,000

$4,782,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $56,264,000,000

$56,264,000,000 External debt: $19,542,500,000

$19,542,500,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 2,560

2,560 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Mongolia’s 220,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 35,000 active personnel, 50,000 paramilitary forces, and 135,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 3.282 million.

42. Kyrgyzstan

Military defense budget: $221,800,000

$221,800,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,237,000,000

$3,237,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $45,461,000,000

$45,461,000,000 External debt: $6,728,500,000

$6,728,500,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 2,686

2,686 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Kyrgyzstan’s 378,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,000 active personnel, 55,000 paramilitary forces, and 300,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 6.172 million.

41. Afghanistan

Military defense budget: $290,000,000

$290,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $8,852,092,000

$8,852,092,000 Purchasing power parity: $54,772,700,000

$54,772,700,000 External debt: $1,142,500,000

$1,142,500,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total military vehicles: 5,202

5,202 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Afghanistan’s 80,000 total military personnel, which is composed entirely of paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 40.12 million.

40. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Military defense budget: $291,850,000

$291,850,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $341,962,500

$341,962,500 Purchasing power parity: $55,935,900,000

$55,935,900,000 External debt: $4,309,500,000

$4,309,500,000 Total military aircraft: 207

207 Total military vehicles: 11,148

11,148 Total naval vessels: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Syria’s 270,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 170,000 active personnel, 50,000 paramilitary forces, and 50,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 23.87 million.

39. Nepal

murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $409,100,000

$409,100,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $12,456,000,000

$12,456,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $144,310,000,000

$144,310,000,000 External debt: $5,838,500,000

$5,838,500,000 Total military aircraft: 15

15 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Nepal’s 110,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 95,000 active personnel, 15,000 paramilitary forces, and no reserves. It also has a total population of 31.12 million.

38. Tajikistan

Military defense budget: $446,000,000

$446,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,748,900,000

$2,748,900,000 Purchasing power parity: $46,467,000,000

$46,467,000,000 External debt: $7,150,000,000

$7,150,000,000 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total military vehicles: 1,240

1,240 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Tajikistan’s 629,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 9,500 active personnel, 20,000 paramilitary forces, and 600,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 10.39 million.

37. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $495,629,055

$495,629,055 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,002,000,000

$5,002,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $83,656,000,000

$83,656,000,000 External debt: $13,488,000,000

$13,488,000,000 Total military aircraft: 61

61 Total military vehicles: 3,392

3,392 Total naval vessels: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Georgia’s 207,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 55,000 active personnel, 0 paramilitary forces, and 152,500 reserves. It also has a total population of 4.901 million.

36. Lebanon

Military defense budget: $768,250,325

$768,250,325 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $26,498,095,000

$26,498,095,000 Purchasing power parity: $65,818,000,000

$65,818,000,000 External debt: $36,928,000,000

$36,928,000,000 Total military aircraft: 80

80 Total military vehicles: 4,538

4,538 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Lebanon’s 160,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 60,000 active personnel, 65,000 paramilitary forces, and 35,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 5.364 million.

35. Yemen

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $810,375,000

$810,375,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $923,361,750

$923,361,750 Purchasing power parity: $67,003,300,000

$67,003,300,000 External debt: $6,343,500,000

$6,343,500,000 Total military aircraft: 84

84 Total military vehicles: 550

550 Total naval vessels: 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Yemen’s 86,700 total military personnel, which is composed of 66,700 active personnel, 20,000 paramilitary forces, and no reserves. It also has a total population of 32.14 million.

34. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $860,000,000

$860,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $17,801,000,000

$17,801,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $85,900,000,000

$85,900,000,000 External debt: $13,200,000,000

$13,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total military vehicles: 3,627

3,627 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Cambodia’s 231,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 221,000 active personnel, 10,000 paramilitary forces, and no reserves. It also has a total population of 17.06 million.

33. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000

$1,078,020,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $23,415,400,000

$23,415,400,000 Purchasing power parity: $94,790,000,000

$94,790,000,000 External debt: $2,134,500,000

$2,134,500,000 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Total military vehicles: 5,016

5,016 Total naval vessels: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Turkmenistan’s 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 36,500 active personnel, 3,500 paramilitary forces, and no reserves. It also has a total population of 5.744 million.

32. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000

$1,265,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,450,700,000

$3,450,700,000 Purchasing power parity: $287,132,000,000

$287,132,000,000 External debt: $46,409,500,000

$46,409,500,000 Total military aircraft: 85

85 Total military vehicles: 3,190

3,190 Total naval vessels: 270

270 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Sri Lanka’s 436,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 346,000 active personnel and 90,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 21.98 million.

31. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000

$1,597,200,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,118,000,000

$5,118,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $85,491,000,000

$85,491,000,000 External debt: $49,500,000,000

$49,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Total military vehicles: 2,764

2,764 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Bahrain’s 129,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 18,400 active personnel, 1,500 paramilitary forces, and 110,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 1.567 million.

30. Armenia

Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000

$1,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,607,000,000

$3,607,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $57,728,000,000

$57,728,000,000 External debt: $9,014,000,000

$9,014,000,000 Total military aircraft: 71

71 Total military vehicles: 1,306

1,306 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Armenia’s 272,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 57,500 active personnel, 5,000 paramilitary forces, and 210,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 2.977 million.

29. Kazakhstan

Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000

$2,048,700,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $35,965,000,000

$35,965,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $705,520,000,000

$705,520,000,000 External debt: $91,321,500,000

$91,321,500,000 Total military aircraft: 198

198 Total military vehicles: 7,736

7,736 Total naval vessels: 26

26 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Kazakhstan’s 300,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 110,000 active personnel, 55,000 paramilitary forces, and 135,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 20.26 million.

28. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382

$2,212,360,382 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $189,491,000,000

$189,491,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $719,733,000,000

$719,733,000,000 External debt: $264,000,000,000

$264,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total military vehicles: 8,707

8,707 Total naval vessels: 181

181 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for United Arab Emirates’s 207,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 65,000 active personnel, 12,000 paramilitary forces, and 130,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 10.03 million.

27. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000

$2,500,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $15,715,600,000

$15,715,600,000 Purchasing power parity: $106,806,000,000

$106,806,000,000 External debt: $25,646,500,000

$25,646,500,000 Total military aircraft: 274

274 Total military vehicles: 16,624

16,624 Total naval vessels: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Jordan’s 200,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 100,500 active personnel, 35,000 paramilitary forces, and 65,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 11.17 million.

26. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000

$2,803,500,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $34,558,000,000

$34,558,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $319,174,000,000

$319,174,000,000 External debt: $19,652,500,000

$19,652,500,000 Total military aircraft: 192

192 Total military vehicles: 2,970

2,970 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Uzbekistan’s 68,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 48,000 active personnel, 20,000 paramilitary forces, and no reserves. It also has a total population of 36.52 million.

25. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000

$2,948,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $8,590,400,000

$8,590,400,000 Purchasing power parity: $290,507,000,000

$290,507,000,000 External debt: $7,253,400,000

$7,253,400,000 Total military aircraft: 317

317 Total military vehicles: 5,980

5,980 Total naval vessels: 232

232 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Myanmar’s 225,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 150,000 active personnel, 55,000 paramilitary forces, and 20,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 57.53 million.

24. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000

$4,374,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $21,860,000,000

$21,860,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,413,000,000,000

$1,413,000,000,000 External debt: $51,965,000,000

$51,965,000,000 Total military aircraft: 214

214 Total military vehicles: 11,584

11,584 Total naval vessels: 118

118 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Bangladesh’s 6,963,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 163,000 active personnel, 6,800,000 paramilitary forces, and no reserves. It also has a total population of 168.70 million.

23. Philippines

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000

$4,380,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,742,000,000

$103,742,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,138,000,000,000

$1,138,000,000,000 External debt: $90,200,000,000

$90,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 202

202 Total military vehicles: 11,878

11,878 Total naval vessels: 113

113 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the Philippines’ 1,385,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 150,000 active personnel, 35,000 paramilitary forces, and 1,200,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 118.28 million.

22. North Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000

$4,736,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,500,000,000

$5,500,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $72,000,000,000

$72,000,000,000 External debt: $5,500,000,000

$5,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 861

861 Total military vehicles: 18,288

18,288 Total naval vessels: 207

207 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for North Korea’s 1,980,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 100,000 paramilitary forces, and 560,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 26.30 million.

21. Malaysia

Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000

$4,800,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $113,438,000,000

$113,438,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,152,000,000,000

$1,152,000,000,000 External debt: $247,500,000,000

$247,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 135

135 Total military vehicles: 13,506

13,506 Total naval vessels: 100

100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Malaysia’s 264,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 113,000 active personnel, 100,000 paramilitary forces, and 51,600 reserves. It also has a total population of 34.56 million.

20. Azerbaijan

Farhad Ibrahimzade / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000

$5,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,749,000,000

$13,749,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $215,896,000,000

$215,896,000,000 External debt: $16,159,500,000

$16,159,500,000 Total military aircraft: 154

154 Total military vehicles: 7,642

7,642 Total naval vessels: 38

38 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Azerbaijan’s 441,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 126,400 active personnel, 15,000 paramilitary forces, and 300,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 10.65 million.

19. Thailand

Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500

$5,887,883,500 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $224,470,000,000

$224,470,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,516,000,000,000

$1,516,000,000,000 External debt: $102,694,000,000

$102,694,000,000 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Total military vehicles: 16,935

16,935 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Thailand’s 585,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,850 active personnel, 25,000 paramilitary forces, and 200,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 69.92 million.

18. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000

$6,950,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $52,619,000,000

$52,619,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $219,060,000,000

$219,060,000,000 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total military vehicles: 5,636

5,636 Total naval vessels: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Kuwait’s 103,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 72,000 active personnel, 7,500 paramilitary forces, and 24,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 3.138 million.

17. Pakistan

Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000

$7,640,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,730,000,000

$13,730,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,347,000,000,000

$1,347,000,000,000 External debt: $92,426,000,000

$92,426,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Total naval vessels: 121

121 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Pakistan’s 1,704,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 654,000 active personnel, 500,000 paramilitary forces, and 550,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 252.36 million.

16. Iraq

Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000

$7,923,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $112,233,000,000

$112,233,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $572,939,000,000

$572,939,000,000 External debt: $45,032,500,000

$45,032,500,000 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Total naval vessels: 68

68 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Iraq’s 293,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 193,000 active personnel, 100,000 paramilitary forces, and no reserves. It also has a total population of 42.08 million.

15. Oman

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000

$8,200,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $17,455,000,000

$17,455,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $185,960,000,000

$185,960,000,000 External debt: $50,897,000,000

$50,897,000,000 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total military vehicles: 4,084

4,084 Total naval vessels: 22

22 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Oman’s 152,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 42,600 active personnel, 10,000 paramilitary forces, and 100,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 3.902 million.

14. Vietnam

Igor Dymov / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000

$8,594,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $97,955,500,000

$97,955,500,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,354,000,000,000

$1,354,000,000,000 External debt: $110,000,000,000

$110,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 246

246 Total military vehicles: 11,912

11,912 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Vietnam’s 5,850,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 250,000 paramilitary forces, and 5,000,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 105.76 million.

13. Qatar

Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000

$9,432,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $51,539,000,000

$51,539,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $304,973,000,000

$304,973,000,000 External debt: $187,000,000,000

$187,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 251

251 Total military vehicles: 5,024

5,024 Total naval vessels: 115

115 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Qatar’s 87,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 66,550 active personnel, 5,500 paramilitary forces, and 15,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 2.552 million.

12. Indonesia

Gitoyo aryo / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000

$10,600,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $146,359,000,000

$146,359,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,906,000,000,000

$3,906,000,000,000 External debt: $440,000,000,000

$440,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total military vehicles: 20,440

20,440 Total naval vessels: 331

331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Indonesia’s 1,050,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 400,000 active personnel, 250,000 paramilitary forces, and 400,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 281.56 million.

11. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000

$15,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $359,835,000,000

$359,835,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $754,758,000,000

$754,758,000,000 External debt: $1,713,410,600,000

$1,713,410,600,000 Total military aircraft: 230

230 Total military vehicles: 8,998

8,998 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Singapore’s 315,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 51,000 active personnel, 12,000 paramilitary forces, and 252,500 reserves. It also has a total population of 6.028 million.

10. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000

$15,450,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $120,600,000,000

$120,600,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,440,000,000,000

$1,440,000,000,000 External debt: $4,134,926,000

$4,134,926,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Total naval vessels: 107

107 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Iran’s 1,180,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 610,000 active personnel, 220,000 paramilitary forces, and 350,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 88.39 million.

9. Taiwan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000

$19,740,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $492,635,000,000

$492,635,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,257,300,000,000

$1,257,300,000,000 External debt: $209,000,000,000

$209,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Taiwan’s 2,580,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 215,000 active personnel, 55,000 paramilitary forces, and 2,310,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 23.60 million.

8. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000

$30,500,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $204,661,000,000

$204,661,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $471,030,000,000

$471,030,000,000 External debt: $148,500,000,000

$148,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Israel’s 670,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 170,000 active personnel, 35,000 paramilitary forces, and 465,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 9.403 million.

7. South Korea

Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000

$46,300,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $420,930,000,000

$420,930,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,615,000,000,000

$2,615,000,000,000 External debt: $503,519,500,000

$503,519,500,000 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for South Korea’s 3,820,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 120,000 paramilitary forces, and 3,100,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 52.08 million.

6. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000

$47,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000

$140,858,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000

$2,936,000,000,000 External debt: $294,441,000,000

$294,441,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Turkey’s 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 150,000 paramilitary forces, and 378,700 reserves. It also has a total population of 84.12 million.

5. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000

$57,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,295,000,000,000

$1,295,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,761,000,000,000

$5,761,000,000,000 External debt: $4,679,698,100,000

$4,679,698,100,000 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total military vehicles: 31,964

31,964 Total naval vessels: 159

159 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Japan’s 328,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 247,150 active personnel, 25,000 paramilitary forces, and 56,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 123.2 million.

4. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000

$74,760,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $457,949,000,000

$457,949,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,831,000,000,000

$1,831,000,000,000 External debt: $225,610,000,000

$225,610,000,000 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Total naval vessels: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Saudi Arabia’s 407,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 257,000 active personnel, 150,000 paramilitary forces, and no reserves. It also has a total population of 36.54 million.

3. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000

$75,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $627,793,000,000

$627,793,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000

$13,104,000,000,000 External debt: $371,020,500,000

$371,020,500,000 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for India’s 5,137,550 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,455,550 active personnel, 2,527,000 paramilitary forces, and 1,155,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 1.409 billion.

2. Russia

eanstudio / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000

$126,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 External debt: $317,650,500,000

$317,650,500,000 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Russia’s 3,570,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 250,000 paramilitary forces, and 2,000,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 140.82 million.

1. China

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000

$266,850,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 External debt: $1,218,458,500,000

$1,218,458,500,000 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for China’s 3,170,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,035,000 active personnel, 625,000 paramilitary forces, and 510,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 1.415 billion.

